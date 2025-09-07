Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul tells guests at Royal Command ceremony his duty was to the people

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul pledges to serve the people tirelessly, with no holidays or breaks, promising a fully committed Cabinet, swift action on economic, security, disaster and social issues, and constitutional reform during his four-month interim government.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed a packed gathering at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters Sunday, hours after receiving the Royal Command from His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn. He stressed that his election came directly from the people’s representatives and pledged to return that trust with swift action. He announced his government will push forward constitutional reform under the Constitutional Court’s guidance. Moreover, he warned that his Cabinet will work relentlessly—no holidays, no family breaks and even through illness—over the next four months to achieve its goals as an interim government.

On September 7, 2025, Anutin Charnvirakul officially accepted the royal command appointing him as Thailand’s 32nd Prime Minister. Furthermore, he simultaneously assumed the role of Minister of the Interior, a dual responsibility he vowed to carry out with absolute dedication. He declared that neither fatigue, illness, nor holidays would prevent him or his Cabinet from performing their duties. Consequently, the government’s four-month tenure must be intensely productive and fully focused.

Anutin expressed profound gratitude for the royal appointment, describing it as an immeasurable honour for himself and his family. He emphasised that the royal grace is a commitment he will remember forever and uphold with integrity. Moreover, he pledged to work tirelessly for the Thai people, applying every available resource—physical, mental and administrative—to overcome national crises. He affirmed, “I and the Cabinet must work without interruption, without weakness and without distraction.”

New leader pledges dedication during four-month tenure to serve and uphold royal appointment with integrity

He acknowledged that the short tenure presents serious limitations. Nevertheless, he insisted that these constraints would not hinder urgent and decisive government action. Therefore, his administration must operate at maximum efficiency, relying on his extensive experience as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Public Health, and Minister of the Interior. This experience, he argued, ensures immediate readiness without the need for a probationary period.

Anutin thanked Members of Parliament from both coalition and opposition parties for supporting his appointment. In particular, he highlighted the People’s Party for backing him on the condition that the House of Representatives would be dissolved within four months. Likewise, he expressed appreciation to coalition MPs from the Kla Tham Party, Palang Pracharath Party and New Democracy Party. Without such cross-party cooperation, he stressed, forming a government capable of immediate action would not have been possible.

“My premiership does not exist because of any favour,” he said. “It exists solely through the mandate of the people, expressed by their representatives. I am here to return that favour to the people.” Accordingly, he vowed that the government would operate transparently, honestly and efficiently.

Prime Minister highlights cross-party support and pledges transparent governance under limited mandate

The Prime Minister then outlined four urgent national priorities that would dominate his administration’s short tenure. Firstly, he addressed economic challenges. He promised immediate measures to reduce household expenses and cut the cost of living.

Energy and transportation costs, he added, would be lowered to support both citizens and businesses. Additionally, he pledged to tackle debt burdens for farmers and low-income households. Moreover, he said, the government will explore policies to boost community incomes, strengthen local economies and improve access to legal protections for vulnerable citizens.

Secondly, he addressed national security concerns. The ongoing Thai-Cambodian border disputes, he said, would be resolved peacefully to minimise human and property losses. However, he emphasised that Thailand will not yield a single centimetre of its territory.

Simultaneously, his government will expedite compensation to all affected families in border provinces. He acknowledged past delays in relief and promised that future efforts would be swift, comprehensive and fair. Furthermore, he reassured citizens that their lives and livelihoods remain a central priority.

Four key priorities set down covering economy, border security, and relief for affected citizens and households

Thirdly, natural disaster management remains a critical focus. Anutin reaffirmed his commitment to developing advanced warning, prevention and rehabilitation systems. He insisted these systems must deliver timely, reasonable, and equitable compensation to all affected communities.

Drawing on his tenure as Interior Minister, he noted his familiarity with disaster response and recovery operations. Therefore, he expressed confidence in seamless cooperation from civil servants, military units and all relevant agencies. Furthermore, he stressed that disaster preparedness and relief must continue uninterrupted despite the government’s short tenure.

Fourthly, social threats require immediate action. Anutin vowed to tackle drug trafficking, human trafficking, gambling scams and online criminal activities. Moreover, he emphasised regional cooperation with neighbouring countries to eliminate these threats effectively. Citizens, he reassured, need not fear political interference. His government, he declared, is accountable solely to the people. “We are here to serve citizens, not political interests,” he added.

Commitment to fight social threats and ensure law enforcement and regional cooperation is effective

In addition to these four priorities, Anutin emphasised strict adherence to the rule of law. He assured the public that his government would not interfere in ongoing legal proceedings, including the Khao Kradong land dispute and Senate-related cases. Furthermore, he promised that justice will be impartial, transparent and free from manipulation or intimidation. He stressed that all inquiries and concerns must be addressed openly, with accountability for any wrongdoing.

Regarding constitutional reform, Anutin explained that the government will pursue amendments following formal procedures. This initiative, he said, aligns with the Constitutional Court’s guidance. Subsequently, the House will be dissolved within four months, allowing the Thai people to determine their future through democratic elections. He emphasised that, despite limited time, all planned actions will be completed efficiently and without compromise.

Anutin repeatedly highlighted the importance of unity and cooperation. His nearly six years of government experience, he noted, provided strong networks across civilian, security, police and military agencies.

Anutin stresses the rule of law, constitutional reform, and unity as pillars for efficient short-term governance

He stressed that prior collaboration challenges will not impede his administration. On the contrary, he argued, cooperation ensures that citizens benefit directly from government efficiency and decisive action. “The people are the ultimate beneficiaries of a united and coordinated government,” he affirmed.

He also addressed personal sacrifices for the nation. “There will be no holidays, no family vacations, and no leisure,” he declared. Even minor illnesses will not excuse any lapse in duty. He emphasised the urgency of the government’s mission: Thailand must emerge from its current crises within the short four-month period. Simultaneously, he affirmed that his Cabinet will lay a strong foundation for the next government, prioritising citizen welfare, sustainability and national development.

During the public address, Anutin’s son stood beside him, listening attentively and proudly. The ceremony, held at the Bhumjaithai Party headquarters, included family members, MPs, party members and coalition representatives.

Lieutenant Aphat Sukhanan, Secretary-General of the House of Representatives, formally delivered the royal command, which had been signed by President Wan Muhammad Noor Matha. The command confirmed Anutin’s appointment following the end of former Prime Minister Paethongtarn Shinawatra’s term, in accordance with constitutional provisions.

PM underlines no-rest policy and Cabinet readiness while receiving royal command at Bhumjaithai headquarters

Anutin described the royal command as an “infinite blessing and honour,” stressing that he would forever remember the moment with humility and gratitude. Furthermore, he pledged to carry out his duties with honesty, integrity, and dedication to the Thai people’s prosperity. “This royal grace is both a blessing and a responsibility,” he stated. “I will serve the people, not political interests.”

He reiterated that his Cabinet would comprise capable ministers, selected carefully to ensure immediate effectiveness. Given the brief tenure, he emphasised that no trial or probation period is possible. Ministers, he stressed, must perform their duties efficiently from day one. This approach, he argued, ensures that every government initiative delivers measurable results quickly and reliably.

Anutin also conveyed a message of reassurance regarding fairness and legality. He stated that all government operations would strictly follow the Constitution, without bias, manipulation, or harassment. He emphasised that transparency will guide every action, and any public doubts will be addressed openly. Citizens can expect equitable enforcement of laws and swift resolution of grievances.

A promise of capable ministers and strict adherence to law to ensure efficiency and transparency in government

Finally, he reaffirmed his commitment to repay the confidence of the people. “I will devote myself fully to serve Thailand with honesty, integrity, and loyalty to the monarchy,” he said. “This government exists to safeguard the people’s well-being, ensure stability, and build unity for continued national development.”

Certainly, Anutin’s message was that he would lead a short-term government which is focused, decisive and unprecedented in intensity. By combining immediate economic relief, strengthened security, disaster preparedness, social protection and legal transparency, his administration aims to maximise impact within four months.

Furthermore, by emphasising cooperation across political, civil, and security sectors, he seeks to demonstrate that swift, efficient governance is possible even under severe time constraints.

The Anutin Cabinet, therefore, embarks on an ambitious and accelerated mission. Its goal is to resolve pressing crises, ensure citizen welfare, and prepare the nation for a smooth transition to the next government. With his promise to work tirelessly, without holidays or personal distractions, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has set a demanding standard for leadership in his interim government.

