Drug addict arrested in early morning police raid after flying into a rage over missing marijuana bong

A 32-year-old man who escaped from a drug rehabilitation hospital sparked terror in his Udon Thani village, threatening his mother over a missing bong, before police launched a pre-dawn operation to detain him and restore order in the community.

A 32-year-old drug addict was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after going on a violent rampage in his Udon Thani village. The man had recently fled rehab and returned home, only to explode in rage when he couldn’t find his bong to smoke marijuana. His mother told police he had switched from methamphetamine to marijuana and alcohol, but his behaviour remained erratic and dangerous. He was still plagued by delusions and uncontrollable outbursts. As his fury spiralled into violence, police launched a pre-dawn operation to detain him and restore calm to the terrified village community where he lived.

A 32-year-old man who had escaped from a drug rehabilitation hospital caused panic in his Udon Thani village when he returned home and asked his mother, “Where’s my bong?” Moments later, he reportedly threatened to kill her. The mother, fearing for her life, ran from the house and sought refuge elsewhere.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 17, in Village No. 10, Sam Phrao Subdistrict, Muang District, Udon Thani Province. The suspect, identified only as Mr. Joe, had been under treatment for addiction to methamphetamine, marijuana, and alcohol at Udon Thani Hospital. However, he fled the facility before completing treatment and returned home in a disturbed state.

His erratic and threatening behaviour quickly escalated into a full-blown domestic crisis. The situation became so dangerous that his 68-year-old aunt, Mrs. Suksri, who had raised him since childhood, could no longer tolerate his behaviour. She made the difficult decision to contact the police.

Police and local leaders called in after escaped rehab patient causes domestic crisis in Udon Thani home

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Bancha Sarapanya, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Muang Udon Thani Police Station, officers were dispatched immediately. They were joined by Mr. Sanya Yaembuppha, a Provincial Administrative Organisation Member for Udon Thani District 5, and Mr. Wanchai Sithong-on, the Village Headman of Village No. 10.

When the officials arrived at the scene, they found a single-story concrete house in disarray. Officers knocked on the front door and called out. Mr. Joe opened the door with a dazed look and appeared confused. He asked the police, “What’s going on?” and claimed he hadn’t done anything wrong.

However, his family told a different and deeply troubling story. According to his aunt, Mr. Joe had a long history of substance abuse. Although he had previously used methamphetamine, he had switched to marijuana and cheap white liquor. Unfortunately, his condition only worsened.

“When he drinks, he completely loses control,” said Mrs. Suksri. “He throws tantrums, he breaks things, and he yells. We’ve taken him for treatment before, but he doesn’t take his medication. That’s why he’s not getting better.”

Man’s violent return home followed escape from hospital and immediate threats against his terrified mother

His mother, Ms. Rasamee, age 56, had also sought help. Just one day before the police were called, she had taken Mr. Joe to the hospital after he went into a violent rage. Despite this, he managed to flee the facility and return home the very next day.

As soon as he returned, he confronted his mother and aggressively demanded, “Where’s my bong?” According to his aunt, the confrontation quickly turned dangerous. He then threatened to kill his mother, prompting her to run from the house in fear and hide at a relative’s home.

“Today, he came to me asking for a knife,” Mrs. Suksri added. “He even threw rocks at my house. I’ve raised him since he was little, and I’ve put up with this for years. But this time, I just can’t anymore.”

In response, police decided to intervene directly. Mr. Joe was detained without incident and placed in a police pickup truck. He was immediately transported back to Udon Thani Hospital for urgent psychiatric treatment.

Worsening addiction and repeated outbursts leave family fearful and villagers desperate for real support

The incident has sparked concern throughout the village. Although some residents were aware of Mr. Joe’s history of drug use, few expected such a violent outburst. Several neighbours told police that they had also witnessed his behaviour worsen over the past year.

More alarmingly, this wasn’t the first time Mr. Joe had created chaos in the household. Family members described a pattern of abusive outbursts, often triggered by alcohol or drugs. Each time, his relatives were left to manage the fallout, often in fear and silence.

Mrs. Suksri explained that the family had reached out for help multiple times in the past. However, without consistent medication and supervision, Mr. Joe’s condition deteriorated again and again. As a result, she finally decided that law enforcement needed to be involved.

Importantly, this case highlights the growing strain on families dealing with addiction and mental health issues in rural Thailand. Public health workers and police are often the only sources of intervention, and support systems can be limited. Many families suffer in silence, fearing both social stigma and retaliation.

Security concerns raised as officials push for tighter follow-up of addicts who flee from hospital care

Meanwhile, local officials are calling for stronger follow-up systems for patients released from drug rehabilitation centres. The fact that Mr. Joe could escape the hospital so easily has raised questions about its internal security protocols.

Lieutenant Colonel Bancha said that while Mr. Joe is now back in care, the matter is not over. “We will coordinate with the hospital to ensure he gets the psychiatric help he needs. However, we are also investigating the circumstances of his escape. Public safety must come first.”

Village Headman Mr. Wanchai echoed that sentiment. “This community has been shaken. People need to feel safe in their homes. We must do more to protect families dealing with these issues.”

For now, Mr. Joe remains hospitalised. Police are monitoring the situation closely and have not ruled out further action. Depending on the results of medical evaluations, he may be transferred to a long-term psychiatric facility.

Above all, the case serves as a stark reminder of the danger untreated addiction can pose—not just to the individual, but to their family and community.

