Thaksin visited again on Thursday by daughters as they report he is struggling with his health inside

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is struggling with high blood pressure, stress, hair loss, and fatigue at Bangkok’s Klong Prem Prison as his daughters visit briefly, leave money, and report he stays in generally good spirits despite strict prison routines.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is battling high blood pressure and stress in Bangkok’s notorious Klong Prem Prison, now in his second week behind bars. On Thursday, his daughters, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, visited him, but the meeting lasted just 15 minutes as Mr. Thaksin appeared weak and needed to lie down. Prison life is taking its toll: the former prime minister continues to lose hair despite a recent prison haircut. Accompanied by their husbands, his daughters left him ฿15,000 in his prison account, which he can spend up to ฿500 daily on extra food and snacks. The brief visit highlights both the strain of incarceration and the limits of family support. Despite his status and past power, Thaksin is now subject to strict routines and the harsh realities of prison life.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is facing health difficulties while serving a one-year prison sentence at Klong Prem Central Prison. According to his daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, he suffers from high blood pressure, sleep disturbances, and continued hair loss. Despite these challenges, she said, he remains in generally good spirits.

On Thursday morning, Paetongtarn and her elder sister, Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong, visited Thaksin along with their husbands. Paetongtarn was accompanied by her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, while Pintongta was joined by Nuttaphong Kunakornwong.

Daughters visit Thaksin at Klong Prem with husbands as he faces fatigue and ongoing health challenges in prison

This marked only the second family visit since Thaksin’s transfer from Bangkok Remand Prison on September 10. The transfer followed a Supreme Court order enforcing a one-year sentence related to three legal cases concluded two years ago. The visit lasted only 15 minutes due to Thaksin’s fragile health. “Today, we left early because Dad was not doing well, so we could give him only a short visit,” Paetongtarn told reporters. She added that her father’s hair continues to fall, likely from tension, even though it had been cut short. Moreover, he reported fatigue and insufficient sleep from the previous night. Nevertheless, she said he smiled during the brief interaction.

Paetongtarn admitted uncertainty about her father’s diet in prison. “He only told me that he could not sleep well last night. I’m not sure whether he had back pain or not,” she said. Despite these challenges, the former prime minister tried to maintain optimism.

In addition to providing moral support, Thaksin’s daughters deposited ฿15,000 into his prison account, the maximum allowed. Spending is capped at ฿500 daily, primarily for supplementary meals. Corrections officials stressed that the prison maintains strict routines even for high-profile inmates.

Prison routine and family letters help Thaksin stay engaged while maintaining health and emotional support

Kanokwan Jiewchueaphan, deputy spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, detailed Thaksin’s daily schedule. “He usually wakes at 6 a.m. and goes to bed at 9:30 p.m. For breakfast, he has boiled and parboiled eggs,” she said. “During the day, he reads, watches television, and walks while swinging his arms.” These routines aim to ensure inmates’ physical activity and mental engagement.

Family support remains crucial for the jailed former prime minister. Pintongta revealed that Thaksin had received letters from his grandchildren. They reminded him that the family would always be there for him. However, his son, Panthongtae “Oak” Shinawatra, was notably absent during Thursday’s visit.

Thaksin’s return to prison came after an extended period of avoiding incarceration on medical grounds. Following his return to Thailand in August 2023, he remained at Police General Hospital until early 2024. During that time, he claimed health problems prevented him from serving his sentence. However, the courts later dismissed his claims, requiring him to serve the remainder of his sentence at Klong Prem.

Stricter prison conditions still allow family visits while health and stress challenges continue

Now under stricter conditions, Thaksin is still allowed regular family visits and limited personal comforts. These include monitored meals, brief exercise, and controlled financial allowances. Paetongtarn emphasised that the short visit was intended to prevent additional fatigue. “My father is slightly unwell. Last night, he might have been tired, so the visit was brief,” she said.

The Supreme Court’s decision has had broad political implications. It settles lingering questions about Thaksin’s accountability and enforces the rule of law, even against high-profile figures. At the same time, it raises a new tension between justice and the management of prisoners with health concerns.

Experts say Thaksin’s hypertension, hair loss, and sleep problems could be aggravated by stress and confinement. Sleep deprivation, limited mobility, and heightened tension often worsen such conditions. Therefore, the brief family visits serve not only emotional but also practical purposes, helping maintain morale.

Discipline and regulated family contact help Thaksin manage prison life while maintaining his spirits

According to corrections authorities, Thaksin’s daily routine is designed to combine structure with minimal stress. Wake-up and bedtime are fixed. Meals are standardised. Exercise is allowed within controlled limits. Family visits are permitted but kept brief if the prisoner is unwell. These measures ensure safety while addressing individual health needs.

During Thursday’s visit, Thaksin appeared calm despite his fatigue. He reassured his daughters that he remained in good spirits. “Although he cannot sleep well and has some physical discomfort, he smiles and talks normally,” Paetongtarn reported. This demeanour contrasts with previous media portrayals of him as weakened or overly distressed.

The daughters’ actions also highlight the human dimension of incarceration. By depositing funds and providing personal attention, they sought to support their father both materially and emotionally. These gestures are permitted within the strict regulations of Klong Prem, demonstrating the balance between humane treatment and prison discipline.

Managing high-profile inmates requires balancing security, health and family contact amid public scrutiny

Observers note that the case exemplifies the challenges of managing high-profile prisoners in Thailand. Authorities must weigh security, health, and family interaction carefully. Meanwhile, supporters of Thaksin continue to monitor his well-being and urge that family visits remain regular and unobstructed.

The former prime minister’s brief but meaningful family contact on Thursday served as a reminder that even under strict confinement, human connections endure.

While he faces a full year behind bars, these interactions appear to sustain both his morale and sense of connection.

Overall, Thaksin’s experience at Klong Prem reflects the tensions inherent in enforcing justice against prominent figures. Courts enforce the law, while corrections staff navigate health concerns and family engagement.

The former prime minister’s situation highlights the physical and emotional impact of incarceration, particularly for an elderly inmate accustomed to political power and public attention.

Further reading:

Pheu Thai on the way back as Thaksin serves out his sentence as an ordinary Khlong Prem Prison inmate

Anutin planning eight-month economic programme as his PM tenure will extend to the next government

Incoming minister Chaichanok Chidchob’s strong line on Cambodian border. Certainly, crossings to stay shut

2nd Army chief warns Acting PM Cambodian regime cannot be trusted and that border must stay closed

Cambodia caught red-handed telling lies, following Soldiers on video clips planting bomb traps

Cambodia is using lethal Russian PMN2 landmines to subvert the Thai military’s composure on the border

Soldier loses foot and 2 others injured by Cambodian PMN-2 landmine in Sisaket while on border patrol

13 point ceasefire deal inked between Cambodia and Thailand. Some think it may still be a phoney peace

Charged situation – Defence chiefs from Thailand and Cambodia meet in Kuala Lumpur. ASEAN damaged

Fear on Eastern border under Martial law. Cambodian Bond nabbed on ฿162 a day from Phnom Penh regime

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>