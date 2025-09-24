Chaos erupts on the Sisaket border as Thai and Cambodian forces exchange fire. Hundreds flee homes, locals fear repeat missile attacks, evacuations disrupt daily life, and conflicting military accounts escalate tension along the sensitive frontier zone.

A brief but tense clash erupted on the Thai-Cambodian border on Tuesday, forcing Thai troops to fire on what they believed was an attempted incursion. News of the shots spread fast, sending scores of families fleeing their homes in panic. The incident highlights the deep fear gripping locals, who still reel from Cambodian missile attacks on civilians from July 24 to 28. Military spokespeople confirmed the events, though conflicting accounts leave the nature of what happened unclear.

An incident erupted on the Thai-Cambodian border near Sisaket on Tuesday afternoon, forcing hundreds of residents to flee the area. Consequently, scores of families packed their belongings and sought temporary safety away from the red zone.

The Royal Thai Army later confirmed that between two and three Cambodian soldiers had attempted to cross the border. Furthermore, Lieutenant General Winthai Suvari stated that Thai troops were compelled to open fire to halt the intrusion. According to the army, the Cambodian soldiers fired first, escalating tensions immediately.

Moreover, the military spokesman suggested that the Cambodian troops may have been planning to plant PMN-2 mines on Thai soil. These deadly devices could endanger patrolling units, increasing the potential for a broader escalation. In contrast, a Cambodian spokesperson insisted that no shots were fired toward Thai positions.

Cambodian troops tried to plant mines on Thai soil, while both sides offer conflicting accounts of events

Nevertheless, the incident highlights persistent anxiety along the border, particularly in Sisaket. This province had previously endured Cambodian missile fire from July 24 until a ceasefire was brokered on July 28.

On September 23, 2025, the Royal Thai Army reported that at approximately 1:20 p.m., Cambodian soldiers fired three to five small arms rounds at Thailand’s defensive barbed wire in Sao Thong Chai Subdistrict, Kantharalak District.

Initially, Thai officials suspected that the shooting was a test to gauge their reaction. Consequently, the Thai soldiers did not return fire but maintained a high level of alert. Furthermore, military personnel closely monitored the area for further provocations.

As a result of the shooting, local residents grew increasingly anxious. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly and families with children, prepared to evacuate. Many packed essential supplies into backpacks and loaded pickup trucks in advance.

Some villagers had pre-arranged emergency kits days prior, anticipating possible clashes. Ms. Saphaphon, a local border resident, described the strain vividly. She said she had been evacuating repeatedly for over a month and had yet to unpack her belongings.

Local residents scramble to evacuate amid growing fear and repeated border tensions in Sisaket province

“It’s difficult to make a living,” she explained. “I’ve been constantly moving my things and preparing for emergencies.” Additionally, she stated that she might temporarily relocate to a temple outside the high-risk zone if necessary.

Nevertheless, she continued to watch the situation closely, hoping that no serious incident would occur. Residents expressed frustration over repeated disruptions, citing the difficulty of maintaining livelihoods during ongoing tensions.

The Royal Thai Army provided further details. At 1:22 p.m., four Cambodian soldiers approached the barbed wire near Thailand’s Pa Man outpost. They reportedly fired three rifle shots. Thai troops, however, exercised restraint and did not return fire. Nonetheless, Thai troops did later open fire to warn the Cambodian unit off entering Thai territory. Importantly, no casualties or property damage were reported.

The army emphasised that this action violated the ceasefire agreement and showed a lack of sincerity from Cambodian forces. These agreements, reached through the General and Regional Border Committees, called for both sides to avoid provocation.

Army details border shots while emphasising ceasefire violations by Cambodian troops in the Sisaket area

Furthermore, the 2nd Army reported discovering a drone in the Sam Tae area of Kantharalak District on the same day. Thai forces remain fully deployed in defensive positions, maintaining observation posts and ready to respond to further developments. Recent activity, they noted, indicates an elevated risk of unrest along the border. Moreover, military officials warned that continued tension could trigger further instability in the region.

In response, Cambodia has presented a different account. The Cambodian Ministry of Defence stated that only two accidental shots were discharged, separated by roughly an hour. Lieutenant General Mali, spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of Defence, confirmed that soldiers did not target Thai positions.

Additionally, she emphasised that the Thai side had been informed immediately. Cambodian officials reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability and to full compliance with the ceasefire agreement reached in Putrajaya on July 28.

Despite these reassurances, perceptions along the border remain tense. Thai authorities stress that vigilance is necessary due to past incidents. Sisaket experienced multiple rounds of missile fire from Cambodia between July 24 and 28.

Border tensions continue as residents and authorities remain alert following multiple incidents in Sisaket

Consequently, residents are cautious and maintain preparedness. Evacuations and rumour-driven anxieties have disrupted everyday life, causing families to adopt constant alertness.

Evacuation procedures have become systematic. Families packed essentials such as clothing, food, water, and medicines into vehicles. Children and elderly residents were prioritised for movement to safe zones.

Temporary shelters, community halls, and temples have been designated as emergency accommodation. Volunteers and local authorities assisted in transport and logistics. Additionally, some villagers had prepared supplies days in advance, reflecting the recurring nature of these border incidents.

Local residents also reported widespread rumours of escalating violence. Many expressed concerns that Cambodian forces now possess more powerful weapons than in previous rounds. Ms. Saphaphon, among others, highlighted the psychological strain caused by repeated evacuations.

“I have not been able to settle at home,” she said. “Packing and moving have disrupted our lives completely.” Despite this, residents remain alert and committed to ensuring their families’ safety.

Evacuations highlight the strain on border residents as rumours and tension disrupt daily life in Sisaket

The Thai military continues to emphasise restraint and adherence to international norms. Despite repeated provocations, soldiers have avoided actions that could escalate the conflict. Observation posts remain fully staffed, with troops prepared to respond if further incursions occur.

Military officials urge residents to follow instructions carefully and cooperate with authorities. Additionally, they stress that rapid reporting of suspicious activities can help prevent escalation.

While the initial incident involved small arms, the potential for more serious clashes persists. The Royal Thai Army maintains close surveillance of Cambodian movements. Military sources warn that any misstep or misunderstanding could result in heightened conflict.

Moreover, authorities note that repeated incidents exacerbate tension, making the border more volatile. Consequently, continued monitoring, diplomacy, and cooperation remain essential.

Political developments in Sisaket compound existing concerns. A fiercely contested election is scheduled over the weekend between the Bhumjaithai Party and the Pheu Thai Party. Increased traffic and movement related to election activities have added to border congestion.

Election and political activity heighten tensions while military readiness continues along Sisaket’s border

Security measures have been reinforced to prevent accidental spillover into civilian areas. Officials stress the importance of maintaining order during political events while managing ongoing border tensions.

Humanitarian measures are also in place to support evacuees. Temporary shelters have been prepared, while emergency medical teams remain on standby. Local authorities coordinate closely with the military and volunteers to distribute essential supplies.

Evacuation planning has emphasised minimising disruption to children, the elderly, and families. Furthermore, community leaders have called for calm and for residents to remain vigilant.

Observers highlight that Sisaket remains one of Thailand’s most sensitive border areas. Past clashes, ceasefire violations, and lingering mistrust have created an environment of constant alertness. Military authorities emphasise the importance of both sides following agreed protocols.

Additionally, surveillance and patrols have been increased to detect potential provocations. Both Thai and Cambodian forces continue to communicate in order to clarify incidents quickly.

Authorities increase patrols and emphasise vigilance as the border remains tense amid past clashes

Despite ongoing efforts, residents report significant psychological and economic strain. Families face repeated displacement, interrupted education, and disrupted livelihoods. Residents emphasise the need for accurate information from authorities to avoid panic. Moreover, they call for clear communication to ensure the community feels safe.

The incident also highlights broader challenges in managing the Thai-Cambodian border. While formal agreements exist, local incidents, accidental discharges, and differing interpretations of events continue to create tension.

Thai and Cambodian forces continue to coordinate, seeking to clarify misunderstandings and prevent incidents from escalating. Both governments have reaffirmed commitments to diplomatic solutions and adherence to ceasefire protocols.

Evacuations highlight the resilience of border communities. Despite repeated disruption, villagers have organised efficiently to ensure safety. Families adapt quickly, packing essentials and moving to safer locations when necessary.

These preparations, while disruptive, reflect the seriousness with which locals respond to threats. Additionally, the community’s vigilance serves as a critical complement to military readiness.

Border communities demonstrate resilience as they adapt to repeated evacuations and ongoing threats

As of the latest reports, no casualties or damage have occurred. The Thai military command continues to monitor the border closely and maintain readiness for potential incursions. Royal Thai Army officials stress the importance of vigilance in preventing escalation. Both sides have reiterated commitments to ceasefire agreements, demonstrating the significance of discipline and coordination.

Certainly, this latest Sisaket border incident highlights the fragility of security along the Thai-Cambodian frontier. Thai forces responded with restraint, while Cambodia reported only accidental discharges.

Evacuations and heightened alert illustrate the human toll of ongoing tensions. Residents continue to face uncertainty, balancing daily life with preparedness.

Nonetheless, on Tuesday, the Cambodian strongman Hun Sen was defiant. He warned his countrymen that Cambodia was ready to keep the Thai-Cambodian border closed for 100 years if necessary. The controversial dictator suggested that Thailand’s eastern neighbour is faring well without cross-border trade or communications.

