A young female lion attacked an 11-year-old boy on Saturday evening in Kanchanaburi. The predator lunged at him and already bit his stomach before a brave young man intervened. The lion stood over the boy, ready to kill. The fearless rescuer shouted, distracted the animal, and fought it head-on. He suffered deep claw wounds to his legs and hands, but the lion retreated. Later, the predator was recaptured by its owner, a local social media influencer. The incident prompted Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Chomklin to order full prosecution of the owner. Authorities also confiscated the lion, which will now be transferred to a secure park.

Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Chomklin, who also serves as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, has ordered the prosecution of a famous online influencer. The influencer had been keeping a dangerous female lion named Mahesi in his home.

On the evening of October 4, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the lion attacked an 11-year-old boy walking home from playing with friends.

The attack was brutal, and the child could have been seriously injured or killed. Indeed, the lion intended to devour the young boy. Fortunately, a young man living nearby saw the attack and intervened, likely saving the boy’s life. The rescuer witnessed Mahesi standing over the child. The lion had already bitten the boy’s stomach, leaving deep marks. Quickly, the young man fought the lion, suffering scratches and claw wounds to his legs and arms.

Villagers immediately rushed to the scene, shouting for help. Emergency services arrived promptly and took the child to Surasee Lad Ya Camp Hospital. Later, he was transferred to Sinphaet Hospital in Kanchanaburi Province for further care.

Both the boy and the rescuer are now stable, but the injuries were severe and traumatic. The lion’s owner, Mr. Parinya, an influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers, arrived shortly afterwards. He admitted full responsibility for the incident and apologised to the victims’ families.

Mr. Parinya explained that he had been renovating the lion’s cage and had temporarily chained Mahesi outside. However, the chain broke at 9:07 p.m., and by 9:11 p.m., the lion had escaped. He quickly attempted to secure the animal, but the attack had already occurred. Mr. Parinya also offered to cover all medical costs for the victims. Authorities confirmed that Mahesi, believed to be a legally licensed sibling, will be confiscated and relocated to Bueng Chawak Wildlife Breeding Station in Suphan Buri Province.

Officials said this relocation is essential for public safety and proper care of the lion. Moreover, they emphasised that the incident serves as a warning for anyone who considers keeping exotic animals at home. Lions are predators, and even young ones retain natural instincts that can endanger humans. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) warned that private ownership of such animals is a serious risk.

Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered decisive legal action. Section 15 of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 2019 prohibits releasing or allowing protected animals to escape. Violators face imprisonment up to six months, a fine up to ฿50,000, or both. Additionally, Mr. Parinya may face civil lawsuits and lifelong financial responsibility for the injured child. Officials stressed that law enforcement will be rigorous to prevent future incidents.

This attack has drawn nationwide attention and occurred just weeks after a pride of lions killed a zookeeper in Bangkok. The recent cases highlight Thailand’s growing trend of private exotic pet ownership. Officials warned that lions naturally view humans as prey, making private ownership highly dangerous. The Kanchanaburi incident brings home the urgent need for the enforcement of wildlife protection laws and public awareness about predator safety.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes during the attack. Children had been playing near a shop roughly 20 meters from the lion’s home. The injured boy ran home after finishing playtime. Suddenly, he screamed for help as Mahesi ambushed him near the roadside.

The rescuer, a young man, immediately fought the lion while calling for villagers. The sight of the lion standing over the young boy with intent prompted him to act bravely. Both victims were later rushed to the hospital. The community expressed shock and fear because this was the third time Mahesi had escaped.

Officials from the Office of Natural Resources Conservation Area 3, the Somdej Phra Srinakarin National Park Wildlife Sanctuary, and local authorities, including village and sub-district leaders, inspected the scene. They examined the house and the lion’s temporary glass enclosure. The enclosure had replaced the regular cage during renovations. However, the temporary restraints failed, enabling the lion’s escape. The house is located in a densely populated residential area near shops, homes, and streets, raising significant public safety concerns.

CCTV footage confirmed the timeline of Mahesi’s escape. The chain broke at 9:07 p.m., and the lion exited the enclosure by 9:11 p.m. The footage shows the lion immediately attacking the child, confirming the urgency of the rescuer’s intervention. The boy sustained deep bite wounds to his stomach and hip, while the rescuer suffered multiple claw scratches to his chest and thighs. Both victims are now recovering in stable condition after treatment.

Authorities emphasised that wild animals, including young lions, retain predatory instincts even in captivity. Officials warned that private ownership of such animals is illegal and extremely dangerous. Relocation of Mahesi to Bueng Chawak ensures both animal welfare and public safety. Authorities stressed that this case serves as an example for other potential exotic pet owners. Violators who endanger human life may face prosecution to the fullest extent.

The influencer admitted guilt publicly and agreed to compensate the victims. He explained that the chain used while renovating the enclosure failed. Authorities said the accident highlights the dangers of keeping predatory animals at home.

Moreover, they stressed that homes in close proximity to such animals increase risk. The Kanchanaburi case has prompted public debate and calls for stricter enforcement of wildlife laws.

This incident became an online sensation immediately. Social media users criticised the influencer’s decision to house a lion in a residential area. Many questioned whether such predators should ever be privately kept. Consequently, authorities urged strict adherence to wildlife laws. Officials emphasised that failure to follow legal requirements endangers lives and will result in prosecution.

Local residents called for urgent government action. They expressed relief that Mahesi will be relocated to a professional facility. However, they stressed ongoing concerns about others who might keep dangerous exotic animals. Community leaders highlighted that residential areas are particularly unsafe for large predators. They praised the rescuer’s quick action, which prevented a potentially fatal attack.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing wildlife protection laws. Authorities stated that anyone responsible for accidents involving protected species will be held accountable.

They warned that keeping predators like lions at home is illegal and highly dangerous. The department will monitor Mahesi’s relocation to ensure her safety and the safety of the public. Authorities are also intensifying public awareness campaigns about wildlife risks.

This attack follows other high-profile incidents, including the fatal attack on a Bangkok zookeeper. That shocking story stunned the world and left no doubt about how dangerous these animals are.

Officials are linking these incidents to Thailand’s trend of private exotic pet ownership. They warned that wild predators cannot be treated like domestic pets. Large animals pose extreme risks when kept in residential neighbourhoods. Authorities are now calling for stricter enforcement and nationwide education on wildlife safety.

Eyewitness accounts clarified the moments leading up to the attack. The boy was running home when the lion ambushed him near the roadside. Villagers and the nearby young rescuer intervened immediately.

This rapid response prevented further injuries and likely saved the child’s life. Authorities confirmed that Mahesi had been in the community for approximately one year. She had escaped twice previously, demonstrating repeated risk to local residents.

Officials confirmed that Mahesi will remain in professional care at Bueng Chawak Wildlife Breeding Station. The facility will provide safe housing and proper veterinary care. The relocation also removes a significant public safety threat.

Authorities stated that this relocation serves as a warning to anyone considering keeping predatory wildlife in a domestic environment. They emphasised that secure enclosures, proper permits, and trained personnel are essential for all wildlife management.

The rescuer’s bravery was widely praised. His timely action saved the boy from serious harm and likely death. Both victims received prompt medical care and are now stable. Officials highlighted the importance of community vigilance and rapid response in wildlife emergencies. They also reinforced the need for public education about wildlife risks and legal responsibilities.

Mr. Parinya faces prosecution under Section 15 of the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act 2019. He may face imprisonment, fines, and lifelong financial responsibility for the injured child. Authorities confirmed that all legal measures will be enforced to set a precedent.

The incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of keeping predatory wildlife at home. It also demonstrates the critical importance of rapid intervention, legal enforcement, and responsible wildlife management. However, this has not happened despite repeated stories of similar incidents where wild lions escaped from eccentric owners.

