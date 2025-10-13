Bright spot in Bangkok as Thailand's 30th National Book Fair set to wow well over 1 million visitors

Bright spot in Bangkok as Thailand’s 30th National Book Fair draws over 1 million visitors with 2 million books, 900 booths, six zones, celebrity talks, workshops, and interactive activities celebrating reading, culture and lifelong learning across the city.

Thailand’s 30th National Book Fair is in full swing at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in central Bangkok. Opening on Sunday, the event is set to draw over a million visitors before it wraps up next Sunday. With access to 2 million book titles and 2,000 new launches, the fair sprawls across 900 booths in six distinct zones, each offering a unique experience. More than just a showcase for the nation’s publishing industry, the fair invites children and adults alike to dive into the power of books, serving as a hub for exploration, learning, and entertainment, and proving that reading remains a vibrant and vital part of Thai culture.

Last weekend, during a long holiday in Thailand, the 30th National Book Fair opened in central Bangkok. The event arrived amid economic malaise and under an interim government navigating ongoing political instability.

Nevertheless, the fair attracted massive crowds on Sunday, signalling strong public interest in literature. Organisers now expect around 1 million visitors by the closing day next Sunday. Moreover, daily attendance is anticipated to exceed 100,000 people.

The fair is hosted at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, filling every hall during the three-day holiday. This year, it runs under the theme “Melody of Books – Have You Read It? Have You Listened to It?” Consequently, the theme highlights both reading and listening, emphasising the enduring power of literature in modern life. Furthermore, the halls were decorated with vibrant colours, banners, and interactive displays, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Thailand’s 30th national book fair showcases 2 million books and 900 booths across six zones for visitors

With 900 booths, the fair offers an extensive selection of titles. In addition, a special zone showcases non-book items such as board games. Organisers report over 2 million books on sale, including 2,000 new releases. These feature translations of world bestsellers and classic English works into Thai. As a result, the event appeals to readers of all ages and interests.

Promotions are among the biggest attractions. For example, many booths offer “3 books for ฿200,” shock prices of ฿99, or books starting at just ฿50. Additionally, B2S at Booth J49 holds a clearance sale starting at ฿20. Furthermore, shoppers receive a 15% discount and can enjoy a 20% discount when buying four or more books. For The 1 members, purchases over ฿500 earn 10 times the points. Also, instalment plans are available at 0% interest for up to 10 months.

Moreover, Thailand Post at Booth A46 in Hall 5 provides EMS delivery directly to homes. Full boxes start at only ฿50, ensuring convenience for buyers. Many other booths also offer free delivery promotions under specific conditions. Consequently, attendees can shop freely without worrying about carrying heavy books home.

The event is the only one in Thailand to bring together every major publisher. Over 900 booths display a wide variety of titles. Moreover, more than 2,000 new book covers are introduced. In total, organisers expect over 1 million visitors across seven days. Additionally, the fair provides over 100 exhibitions, training sessions, and forums covering book production, marketing, and modern reading technology.

Celebrity book talks and interactive sessions bring education and inspiration to all visitors

The event is co-organised by the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT), the Department of Cultural Promotion, the Subcommittee on the Promotion of the Book Industry, and the National Soft Power Development Committee. Consequently, it offers a comprehensive view of the Thai book industry. Furthermore, it supports the development of sustainable reading habits and promotes cultural literacy nationwide.

Another highlight is the “Favourite Books of Celebrities” program by Rakuten KOBO, the world’s leading e-book platform. This platform has collected over 8 million books online. In addition, it invites attendees to hear insights from celebrity guest speakers.

These include Earth Phatthawee Srisantisuk, a talented singer and songwriter; Dr. Markporn Khattiyathongkam from Chansut Publishing; and Chakkrit Yompayom from Avocado Book Publishing. Speakers share their favourite books and explain how reading inspires knowledge in the digital era. Consequently, visitors gain both entertainment and practical insight.

The fair is divided into six zones offering books, games, and activities for easier visitor navigation

The fair is divided into six main zones to improve navigation and visitor experience. These include #1 best-selling how-to books, novels and translated literature, Boys’ Love novels, children’s books and early childhood learning media, a promotion and collectables zone, and a non-book and board game zone.

Each zone highlights specific categories, helping visitors find favourite titles efficiently. In addition, the zones create a sense of discovery for new genres and authors.

Throughout the event, the atmosphere remains vibrant and energetic. Colourful displays, live readings, workshops, and interactive activities keep attendees engaged. Furthermore, more than 100 special forums and training sessions provide insights into the publishing industry. Consequently, writers, readers, and book producers connect, exchanging knowledge and ideas.

The national book fair provides a platform for learning, creativity, and a sustainable reading culture

The 30th National Book Fair is more than a marketplace. It is a space for learning, creativity, and inspiration. Moreover, it encourages a sustainable reading culture and supports lifelong learning.

Organisers emphasise the importance of bringing together authors, readers, publishers, and book industry professionals. In addition, the event demonstrates that reading can thrive even during economic and political challenges.

The fair runs until Sunday, October 19, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Visitors can explore Halls 5 to 7 on the LG Floor of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. Attendees are invited to experience “The Power of Letters and Music,” enjoying reading, workshops, celebrity talks, and interactive zones. Overall, the event reinforces Thailand’s cultural and literary identity, highlighting the continued relevance and excitement of books, even in today’s modern society.

