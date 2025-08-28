Buddhism in crisis as revered monk Phra Alongkot is jailed. Education Minister removes him from textbooks. Billions lost in Lopburi temple fraud and embezzlement shock public trust, exposing systemic corruption and triggering nationwide outrage.

On Wednesday, a legendary monk and abbot was sent to prison by Bangkok’s Criminal Court. Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat at the same time ordered all textbook references to Phra Alongkot, or Tid George, and his AIDS work removed. Thailand’s Sangha faces a crisis. The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) charges him with decades of fraud, embezzlement and identity theft. Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew warned the public to brace for more shocks as authorities comb through mountains of tip-offs following a July sex scandal involving monks. Public trust in the Sangha slumps as investigators expect more explosive revelations.

Minister of Education Narumon Pinyosinwat announced on Wednesday that school textbooks referring to the now-disrobed abbot of Wat Phra Bat Nam Phu, Phra Alongkot, would be removed. She explained that children must not see individuals under criminal investigation as moral role models.

Significantly, the decision came amid shocking revelations of decades-long fraud and money laundering involving the Lopburi temple, which had been famous for aiding AIDS and HIV patients.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew of the Central Investigation Bureau personally briefed Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai at Government House. He stated that the funds embezzled or misused through nominees could reach multiple billions of baht.

Investigation shows billions embezzled from Lopburi temple linked to AIDS care and abbot Phra Alongkot

Furthermore, he described this case as only the first in a growing series of investigations triggered by tip-offs and intelligence. These revelations follow the July scandal involving Ms. Wilawan Emsawat, a woman also known as Ms. Golf, who allegedly received ฿385 million from senior monks and abbots. She had affairs with them all.

Police emphasised that further shocks are expected. However, officials stressed that the Royal Thai Police do not aim to damage Buddhism but to ensure accountability and transparency. On Wednesday morning, former Phra Alongkot, alongside close associate Dr. B, was sent to Bangkok Remand Prison.

Before that, the court refused bail to Dr. B due to the high value of his assets and risk of flight. Notably, Phra Alongkot, 65, did not request bail. Certainly, he appeared ready to face legal consequences, according to his sermon delivered yesterday.

Minister Narumon also ordered the Office of the Basic Education Commission to remove all mentions of “Former Phra Alongkot” from Grade 5 textbooks. She instructed the Lopburi Provincial Education Office to oversee Nathasat School, a private boarding school funded by the Athon Prachanath Foundation.

Ministry orders removal of all Phra Alongkot references from textbooks and oversight of nearby Nathasat School

Approximately 120 students study there, largely without tuition fees, as 70% of expenses are covered by subsidies. Afterwards, the ministry announced it will monitor the school for potential financial impacts.

At 12:40 PM on August 27, Minister Narumon revealed OBEC’s investigation into supplementary Thai language textbooks. These materials had praised Phra Alongkot as a public-spirited figure. However, the ministry concluded that continuing to include this content was inappropriate.

Although the former abbot had been celebrated for volunteer work and caring for HIV patients, current allegations of corruption, money laundering and identity concealment contradicted moral principles suitable for children.

“The Ministry of Education takes this matter seriously,” she said. “Textbooks shape values. Any inappropriate content can confuse society and mislead youth.” She added that textbooks for the next academic year will contain no reference to Phra Alongkot. The ministry also clarified that Nathasat School is not a charitable temple school but a private general education institution.

Textbooks removed and school clarified as private to prevent children from idolising disrobed abbot

Meanwhile, investigators from Sub-Division 5 of the Crime Suppression Division submitted detention requests to the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases. The defendants include Phra Ratchawisutthiprachanat, formerly Phra Alongkot and Mr. Seksan Traipsueksakul, also known as Dr. B. Phra Alongkot. The former abbot faces charges related to misuse of public property, embezzlement, corruption, money laundering and collusion. Dr. B faces charges as an accomplice in similar offences.

The court granted a 12-day detention from August 27 to September 7. Phra Alongkot did not request temporary release, while Dr. B’s request was denied. The court cited high penalties, high-value assets, and flight risks.

Investigators warned that refusal to comply with asset disclosure could obstruct justice and result in severe consequences. Both suspects were sent to Bangkok Remand Prison.

This scandal dwarfs prior controversies. In July, Ms. Golf allegedly extorted senior monks and abbots of over ฿385 million, supported by thousands of photographs and videos. Police now estimate that losses in the current case reach billions.

Police Major General Charoonkiat described the scheme as resembling a corporate operation, where donations flowed through multiple foundations and were ultimately converted into assets under associates’ names.

Court detains former abbot and Dr. B as police warn of billions lost through complex temple schemes

Police revealed that the former abbot lived under a false identity. His real name is Mr. Kriangkrai Petchkaew, nicknamed George. He joined the Royal Thai Army in 1981 but fled military service and travelled to Malaysia.

Later, upon returning to Thailand in 1986, he was ordained at Wat Lam Narai and adopted the identity of his deceased friend, Mr. Alongkot Phlomuk. Police allege he used his friend’s national ID number to conceal his past.

On Tuesday, Phra Alongkot began disrobing and submitted a video to the Central Investigation Bureau. In it, he admitted wrongdoing but highlighted meritorious work over 40 years. Meanwhile, he also urged followers to continue supporting Buddhism and ethical teachings. Authorities stated that his cooperation reflects an understanding of the distinction between Dharma and civil law.

Police are now scrutinising three decades of temple finances. They have searched 17 locations and traced money through multiple foundations and nominees. Investigators warn that voluntary disclosure of assets offers protection from prosecution.

Former abbot lived under false identity while authorities probe decades of temple finances and donations

Conversely, noncompliance will trigger full legal consequences. Assets diverted from temple funds include land, a football field and investments in commercial ventures. Officials estimate these assets total billions of baht.

Dr. B has provided minimal cooperation but faces prosecution related to a ฿300 million account originally intended for temple donations.

Law enforcement officials plan to seize frozen assets and expand investigations to additional associates. Police confirmed that Phra Alongkot attempted to flee before his arrest and has now been remanded to prison as the massive investigation continues.

Further revelations indicate that Phra Alongkot impersonated his friend and evaded military service before claiming involvement in drafting Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Towers. Authorities are verifying these claims.

Investigators continue reviewing ordination certificates, identity documents and associates’ testimonies. Falsified certificates could result in additional charges.

Officials highlighted how excessive faith and donations contributed to greed and corruption. Although funds were intended for AIDS care, they were diverted to private assets.

Phra Alongkot acknowledged wrongdoing after disrobing, advising monks to avoid attachment to money and material wealth. Notably, the abbot’s videos and sermons will be released publicly, demonstrating moral reflection and ethical guidance despite legal accountability.

Assets and greed traced as ex abbot and associates face prosecution for decades of temple embezzlement

The National Anti-Corruption Commission and Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission confirmed that Buddhism as an institution remains intact. Authorities presently urge all individuals holding assets linked to Phra Alongkot to come forward. Voluntary disclosure may provide legal protection, but noncompliance will undoubtedly result in the full force of the law being applied

Phra Alongkot’s fall, in the meantime, represents the largest religious financial scandal in Thai history. Investigators stress that the truth will only emerge after full documentation and questioning of all involved. The case raises concerns about ordination verification and abbots’ unchecked financial authority. Experts warn that unregulated power, combined with large donations, will always lead to systemic corruption.

Senior police officers emphasise that Phra Alongkot’s network operated like a corporation. Donations were routed through multiple entities, converted into cash, and invested under various names. They now demand the return of these assets to restore public trust.

The former abbot’s disrobing serves as a warning to other monks and temple administrators that religious status does not exempt anyone from accountability.

Largest religious financial scandal exposes systemic corruption and urges accountability of all temple assets

Investigations continue across multiple provinces and temple sites. Police promise a major press conference once the evidence is fully reviewed.

The public release of Phra Alongkot’s video is expected to demonstrate ethical responsibility and reinforce Buddhist moral teachings. Meanwhile, authorities continue gathering evidence, tracing financial transactions and questioning suspects.

The scandal has shaken public faith. Citizens are calling for reforms in temple financial oversight. Many Thais now question safeguards for donations and the accountability of Buddhist clergy. Police, meanwhile, stress transparency, accountability and voluntary disclosure as central to restoring trust. Investigators promise full clarity on financial misconduct, the roles of Dr. B and others and the process for asset restitution.

