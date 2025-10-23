White Mercedes driven by American tourists burst into flames on the way to Hua Hin. ฿3 million damage

Two American tourists narrowly escaped death when their white Mercedes suddenly burst into flames near a Hua Hin gas station. The blaze destroyed the luxury SUV in minutes, causing over ฿3 million in damage as firefighters fought to stop it spreading locally.

At about 3:30 p.m. on October 23, 2025, the 191 radio centre at Hua Hin Police Station in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province received an urgent report. A vehicle was burning on the southbound side of Phetkasem Road, directly in front of a Bangchak gas station in the Hua Hin Municipality area.

Within minutes, two fire trucks from Hua Hin Municipality were dispatched to the scene, along with several police patrol units.

Fire destroys luxury Mercedes-Benz near Hua Hin gas station, causing massive damage but no injuries

When firefighters arrived, they found a brand new white Mercedes-Benz GLC43 model, bearing license plate KM 734 from Phetchaburi Province. Flames were already raging through the entire vehicle. Black and red smoke rose high into the sky, visible for hundreds of meters. Witnesses said the fire crackled fiercely and produced several loud explosions as the heat intensified.

Because the fire was dangerously close to the gas pumps, police immediately blocked nearby traffic. Firefighters worked rapidly to contain the blaze, spraying water in bursts while keeping the crowd back. The air was filled with the smell of burning rubber and melted plastic. After about 30 minutes, the flames were finally brought under control. The once-luxurious car was reduced to a scorched metal shell.

After the fire was extinguished, police investigators inspected the site. They found the car and its contents completely destroyed. The estimated loss was about three million baht. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. However, officials said the situation could have been far worse if the fire had reached the fuel tanks at the gas station.

According to police, the vehicle belonged to two American tourists who were travelling from Cha-am District toward Hua Hin. They had been driving for about 30 minutes when they noticed smoke rising from under the hood.

American tourists escape seconds before their Mercedes erupts into flames near busy Hua Hin gas station

Seeing the smoke grow thicker, the driver quickly pulled over near the gas station. Both tourists jumped out and ran from the car just moments before flames burst from the engine bay.

Meanwhile, a gas station attendant who witnessed the smoke ran to help. He grabbed a chemical fire extinguisher and tried to douse the flames. However, the fire spread too fast. The heat forced him to retreat for safety. Moments later, the entire car was engulfed. He then called the police emergency number for help.

Soon after, firefighters and rescue workers rushed to the scene. They battled the fire under intense heat and dangerous conditions. Although the blaze was fierce, their quick response prevented it from spreading to nearby structures or vehicles. The scene drew a crowd of onlookers, many of whom recorded videos that later spread across social media platforms.

Witnesses described the incident as terrifying. One passerby said the sound of explosions could be heard from across the street. Another witness said she feared the gas station would catch fire. Despite the panic, firefighters maintained control and worked calmly until the last flame was out.

Investigators suspect electrical fault as cause of Hua Hin Mercedes fire that left ฿3 million in damage

Police later cordoned off the area for forensic examination. Investigators are now analysing the remains of the vehicle to determine what caused the blaze. Early findings suggest an electrical system malfunction may have sparked the fire. However, officers said further technical tests are required before confirming the cause. They are also checking whether the car had any recent repairs or electronic modifications.

Officials plan to coordinate with representatives from Mercedes-Benz Thailand to help identify possible faults. They will also consult automotive engineers to analyse the burnt engine components. In addition, police intend to question the car’s owners again to confirm whether any warning lights or malfunctions were noticed before the fire.

For now, police have ruled out foul play, saying there are no signs of tampering or deliberate ignition. Nevertheless, they are not closing the case until a full forensic report is complete.

Authorities praised the quick thinking of the driver and the gas station attendant, saying their actions likely prevented injuries and a wider disaster. If the car had caught fire only a few meters closer to the gas pumps, officials said, the situation could have been catastrophic.

Police warn motorists to stay alert. Hua Hin blaze highlights dangers of sudden car fires near fuel stations

Traffic on Phetkasem Road was backed up for nearly an hour during the emergency. Once the fire was extinguished, municipal workers helped clear debris and remove the damaged vehicle from the roadside. The charred Mercedes-Benz was later towed to a secure police compound for further inspection.

Police advised all motorists to remain vigilant for warning signs of vehicle trouble. They recommended pulling over immediately if smoke, unusual smells, or engine warning lights appear. In addition, they warned against parking close to gas stations or crowded areas when mechanical problems occur.

As the investigation continues, officers said the findings will help determine whether this was an isolated case or part of a larger issue involving electrical faults in newer car models. For now, the incident serves as a reminder that even high-end vehicles are not immune to sudden mechanical failures.

The Hua Hin Police have pledged to release a full report once laboratory results are available. Until then, the cause of the three-million-baht fire remains officially undetermined, though evidence points toward an internal malfunction. The charred remains of the once-shining Mercedes-Benz now serve as a stark warning to motorists about how fast a car fire can erupt—and how quickly a routine drive can turn into a life-threatening emergency.

