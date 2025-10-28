Under mounting pressure, Prime Minister Anutin urges China to provide detailed intelligence on Chinese-controlled Cambodian scam gangs as opposition MP Rangsiman Rome demands Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat resign over alleged links to suspect individuals.

Under mounting pressure, the Thai Prime Minister on Monday demanded China provide sharper, deeper intelligence on its mafia gangs, especially those running vast scam networks in Myanmar and Cambodia. The warning comes as domestic politics boil over, with debates dominating headlines and whispers spreading about other cabinet ministers’ possible links to the scams. Meanwhile, opposition People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome is calling for Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow to resign immediately, saying the scandal threatens both national security and the government’s credibility with the public.

The Cambodian scam centre network and the huge flows of money connected to it continue to plague the Thai government. On Monday, during the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul called for detailed Chinese intelligence on the scammer gangs.

These gangs are widely believed to be Chinese-controlled. The request highlights growing concern over cross-border organised crime and the government’s apparent struggle to respond effectively.

On Monday, it emerged that former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn believes there is a minister in the government with the initials ‘Ch’ who is working for the scam centre networks with links to Cambodia.

PM seeks Chinese intelligence as former police chief claims minister linked to Cambodian scam networks

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the Prime Minister has not appointed Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow to head the super committee aimed at removing scammer influence in Thailand. Reports of such an appointment certainly sparked outrage across political circles.

Consequently, Rangsiman Rome, a party-list MP for the People’s Party, is demanding Thamanat’s immediate resignation. Rome claims Thamanat has close ties to under-fire financier Benjamin Mauerberger, also known as Benjamin Smith.

Rome has further insisted that he will summon Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat, Minister of Education Narumon Pinyosinwat, former Deputy Minister of Finance Woraphak Thanyawong, and his wife before the Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform.

He plans to question them directly about their involvement with suspect networks. He also intends to probe their potential links to Cambodian officials, including Hun Sen’s advisors.

Thamanat reports linked to committee spark outrage and opposition MP demands his immediate resignation

Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat, however, has consistently defended his position. On Monday, he clarified that his mission focuses exclusively on cracking down on human trafficking. He stressed that he is not the chair of the anti-scammers committee.

Instead, he oversees the National Anti-Human Trafficking Commission, which coordinates operations across four ministries: Agriculture and Cooperatives, Education, Tourism and Sports, and Social Development and Human Security.

In addition, Thamanat addressed public comments by Bhumjaithai Party MP Chada Thaiset, who previously described him as a ‘thief’ in relation to his appointment to the task force tackling scammer gangs. Thamanat dismissed the remarks as misleading and clarified that he only directs policy, while ministers implement operations. He emphasised that phrases like “using thieves to catch thieves” should not distract from his mandate to combat human trafficking.

Thamanat also strongly rejected allegations linking him to shady business networks. Instead, he pointed to his oversight responsibilities across four ministries. Moreover, he stressed that political rhetoric should not undermine his commitment to public service.

Regarding Chada, Thamanat reiterated that they have been sworn brothers since childhood. Therefore, he holds no resentment over the remarks and views any disagreement as a matter of political style rather than personal conflict.

Thamanat clarifies his new human trafficking role and responds to remarks from Chada Thaiset

Chada confirmed this sentiment, calling Thamanat a ‘sweetheart’ and affirming that their personal bond would not be affected. He also expressed confidence that the Kla Tham Party’s voter base remains secure despite recent controversies.

In addition, Chada described Thamanat’s work on human trafficking as essential and said public focus should remain on substance, not sensationalism.

At 10:05 a.m. on October 28, 2025, at Government House, Thamanat gave an extensive interview. He reaffirmed that the crackdown on scammers is separate from his anti-human trafficking responsibilities. He also emphasised that he is not chairing the anti-scammers committee. Instead, he directs policy while the four ministries carry out implementation. Regarding human trafficking, he said that strict prevention and suppression are essential.

Thamanat repeatedly urged citizens to avoid overanalysing political statements. He remarked, “Let politics be more than just homework. Focus on national service and public welfare instead.” He also emphasised that public scrutiny is part of his responsibility. Since 2019, he said, he has faced political challenges and emerged unscathed. He believes that the current controversies serve as proof of his innocence and dedication to public duty.

Thamanat stresses human trafficking focus and urges citizens not to emphasise political controversy

When asked about the potential impact on the Kla Tham Party’s support base, Thamanat highlighted that past gains stemmed from work addressing grassroots needs. He reassured voters that these efforts will continue. Moreover, he stressed that government credibility relies on effective service delivery, not sensational headlines.

Rangsiman Rome, the People’s Party firebrand MP, however, remains unrelenting. He insists that there is no such thing as “bandits fighting bandits,” only “bandits helping bandits.” Consequently, he has urged the government to remove Thamanat immediately.

Rome is also preparing to summon him regarding alleged connections with Hun Sen. He criticised the government for failing to act decisively against the Cambodian scammer networks, accusing officials of misunderstanding the complexity of cross-border scams. Rome also warned that international cooperation is essential to curb these crimes.

Chatchai Thaiset, MP for Uthai Thani and government whip for the Bhumjaithai Party, had previously weighed in. He questioned the criticism of Thamanat’s appointment, arguing that “using bandits to suppress bandits” is sometimes a necessary strategy.

Opposition MP Rome vows to pursue Thamanat’s removal while coalition whip defends tactical approach

Chada also praised the resignation of former Deputy Minister Woraphak Thanyawong, calling it a rare demonstration of political integrity. He emphasised that politicians rarely resign voluntarily, even when controversies arise, and that such acts should be admired rather than criticised.

Chada, the government whip, clarified that he had no direct dealings with Woraphak before his resignation. He insisted that the resignation shows accountability and should serve as an example for other politicians.

He argued that resignation, when warranted, strengthens public confidence in governance. Furthermore, he stressed that officials must adhere to regulations and ensure transparent use of foundation funds, citing the Kan Jom Phalang Foundation as an example.

The powerful Bhumjaithai Party figure also addressed questions regarding Thamanat’s alleged ties to Benjamin Mauerberger, advisor to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. He stressed that merely knowing individuals does not imply wrongdoing. Many Thai officials have extensive networks, he added. Professional contacts should not be conflated with corruption. Chada urged investigators to differentiate between legitimate policy engagement and illicit activity.

Chada pushes accountability and transparency but defends professional contacts in political networks

The controversy surrounding Thamanat also highlights the broader challenges of governance in Thailand. Experts argue that effective suppression of cross-border scams requires both international cooperation and competent leadership. Critics contend that the government must demonstrate transparency, while supporters argue that operational capacity is equally important.

Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat has consistently defended his position. He emphasises that human trafficking, not scammers, is his current priority. He also maintains that political loyalty must not interfere with effective governance.

Moreover, he has urged coalition partners to focus on collaboration, not personal criticism. Chada Thaiset has echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of unity in government.

The public remains divided. Supporters cite Thamanat’s work on anti-human trafficking initiatives and grassroots engagement. Critics, however, question his judgment and potential conflicts. Political commentators note that these debates reflect broader tensions in governance: effectiveness, accountability and public perception.

Thamanat stresses unity and human trafficking focus amid public debate over governance and conflict

Parliamentary oversight will play a crucial role in shaping the outcome. Rome’s planned summons of Thamanat and other officials demonstrates the lead opposition party’s commitment to scrutiny. Meanwhile, coalition partners emphasise the need for stability.

The Cambodian scam network controversy continues to dominate politics this week in Thailand.

The Cambodian scammer network issue is not merely a domestic concern. It has regional and international implications, requiring collaboration with foreign governments. Critics warn that failure to act decisively could damage Thailand’s reputation.

Cambodian scam network controversy dominates politics with regional and international implications

In the meantime, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul finds himself walking a perplexing and daunting tightrope on what is an explosive issue. His call on Monday for further intelligence from China is appropriate.

These gangs and their networks are, in effect, the Chinese mafia. Despite tough law enforcement by China against its powerful mafia industry, it also appears to thrive in areas surrounding Thailand’s borders. Notably, these are areas of Chinese influence and proxy power.

Certainly, this criminal activity, in addition to other exploits such as human trafficking and drug dealing, is a threat to Thailand’s stability—a threat that is rising and has begun to loom large.

