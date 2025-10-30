Another blow to the police force as police chief orders decisive action against former Bangkok top cop

Royal Thai Police rocked as a deputy superintendent was dismissed after being implicated in a call centre scam. Meanwhile, a police complaints board is probing the former chief and 200 senior officers for corruption. The current National Police Chief has ordered decisive action to punish wrongdoing and restore public trust across the force.

The Royal Thai Police has been plunged into shock again after it was revealed on Tuesday that a deputy superintendent at Don Mueang Police Station was dismissed on October 8 for involvement in an online fraud scheme. National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet immediately ordered decisive action against the officer and warned of further measures against any linked network. The announcement comes in the wake of another bombshell this week, when the Police Complaints Review Board (PCRB) moved against former National Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol and 200 senior officers over suspected corruption.

The National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet has vowed decisive action against a deputy superintendent implicated in a major call centre scam. Furthermore, he emphasised that no police officer is above the law. Wrongdoing by law enforcement threatens public trust and damages social stability. Therefore, decisive administrative, disciplinary, and criminal measures are essential.

On Tuesday, October 28, 2025, Pol. Lt. Gen. Chaiyotphon Suwanrak, Commander of the Personnel Office and Deputy Spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police, confirmed that Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet, Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, had received a serious report.

The report concerned a deputy superintendent of Don Mueang Metropolitan Police Station, allegedly involved in money laundering. Additionally, the officer advised a relative on opening a mule account, a grave violation.

National Police Chief orders immediate action after deputy superintendent linked to money laundering

As a result, the National Police Chief ordered immediate investigation and strict action. The officer had already been dismissed from service on October 8, 2025.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Chaiyotphon stressed that the National Police Chief also ordered a full investigation into an online crime mule network linked to the deputy superintendent. He added that such behaviour cannot be tolerated. Moreover, any police officer engaging in online crime is a direct threat to society and the public. Consequently, strict measures will be applied to all involved.

Authorities across multiple sectors continue working to suppress online crime, yet the involvement of a senior officer adds urgency. Indeed, this case shows how even police officers can turn to criminal activity. Therefore, the National Police Chief urges all officers to avoid engaging in, benefiting from, or supporting online crime in any form, including mule accounts.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has directed Division 2 to form a disciplinary committee. Furthermore, all implicated officers have been temporarily suspended from duty since October 8, 2025. Should additional misconduct be discovered, decisive disciplinary and criminal action will follow. The message is clear: the law applies to all officers, regardless of rank.

Police Chief emphasises ethics and transparency while outlining progressive principles for policing

The National Police Chief also stressed that officers who violate the law must face severe consequences. In addition, he emphasised that ethical conduct, honesty, and transparency are the foundations of police work.

These principles are central to the 2026 Royal Thai Police Administration Policy. The policy outlines the “9 Progressive Principles” focusing on ethics, accountability, and transparency. Ultimately, the vision is a professional police force serving the public with integrity and honesty.

The deputy superintendent at the centre of this scandal is Phasinkhanokpharan Watcharaphetkakkaew. He served as deputy chief investigator at Don Mueang Police Station under Division 1. Recently, he was arrested for involvement in a call centre scam targeting online investors.

The fraudulent operation promoted an online stock-trading platform called “FINNIXMAX.” Initially, victims could withdraw funds, but withdrawals later became impossible. As a result, total reported losses exceeded ฿1.2 million.

Criminal court issues warrants as online fraud investigation leads to multiple arrests and asset seizures

Following the investigation, the Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant on October 6, 2025. This was based on requests from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD).

Charges include public fraud, impersonation, falsifying computer data, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and membership in a criminal organisation. Furthermore, authorities sought warrants for 24 suspects connected to the scam. Sixteen were apprehended, and one was already in prison.

Police seized substantial assets linked to the operation. These included nine vehicles, 48 branded bags and jewellery items, cash totalling ฿295,920 in multiple currencies, 23 mobile phones and devices, and 92 bank books and ATM cards. Overall, the estimated value exceeded ฿21 million. Subsequently, authorities sought additional warrants for five more suspects.

On October 7, coordinated raids were conducted at six locations in Bangkok and Udon Thani by TCSD officers and other police units. These raids led to more arrests and the collection of additional evidence tied to the online fraud ring. As a result, authorities now have a broader picture of the criminal network.

Metropolitan Police forms disciplinary committee to prosecute deputy superintendent for offences

In response to the arrests, Metropolitan Police Division 2 Commander Pol. Maj. Gen. Kiattikul Sonthiner and Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner Pol. Lt. Gen. Siam Bunsom ordered the formation of a disciplinary committee.

The committee is tasked with investigating serious misconduct and overseeing the deputy superintendent’s dismissal from civil service. Consequently, the officer, holding the rank of Pol. Lt. Col., Deputy Superintendent (Investigation), has been officially dismissed. Disciplinary proceedings continue, and criminal prosecution is ongoing.

The deputy superintendent faces multiple allegations. These include defrauding the public, impersonation, falsifying computer data, conspiracy in money laundering, and membership in a criminal organisation. Notably, the misconduct occurred despite his position as a senior police officer. This case demonstrates the dangers of internal corruption and the critical importance of accountability.

The fraud scheme began in May 2025. Victims reported Facebook advertisements offering investments in the FINNIXMAX platform. Initially, withdrawals were processed normally, creating a false sense of legitimacy. Later, when larger investments were made, withdrawals became impossible. Consequently, victims realised they had been defrauded. This prompted authorities to act immediately.

National Police Chief insists on zero tolerance for misconduct while emphasising accountability

The National Police Chief’s response is meant to demonstrate the force’s commitment to ethical policing. Moreover, it is also meant as a warning: senior officers will face prosecution for criminal conduct.

Protecting society, upholding the law, and maintaining public trust are the highest priorities. The case also highlights the severe consequences when law enforcement personnel break the law.

Authorities continue investigating the network linked to the deputy superintendent. The broader goal is to dismantle criminal operations and prevent further police involvement in illicit activity. In addition, the public is urged to remain vigilant against online scams and report suspicious investment schemes. Cooperation between citizens and law enforcement is essential.

The Royal Thai Police, meanwhile, is emphasising a zero-tolerance approach to internal corruption. Administrative, disciplinary, and criminal proceedings will continue based on the investigative committee’s findings. The case demonstrates that no officer, regardless of rank, is immune to prosecution.

Dismissal of deputy superintendent and a corruption scandal among senior officers shocks the nation

The dismissal and criminal prosecution of the deputy superintendent has drawn national attention. It is yet another shock linked to this present, connected with scam centres and also with the Royal Thai Police itself.

This week, the former National Police Chief and up to 200 senior officers were implicated in corruption by the Police Complaints Review Board (PCRB). It comes after revelations were made in 2024 and following a government report which confirmed factionalism and division within the police force.

Furthermore, the scandal emphasises the need for continuous oversight and strict enforcement of ethical standards in policing. Police sources stress that internal policing is as critical as public crime prevention. Additional arrests and asset seizures are anticipated as the investigation progresses.

The present National Police Chief’s message is unequivocal: officers must not engage in wrongdoing. Cybercrime, financial fraud, and corruption will not be tolerated. The Royal Thai Police’s 2026 administration policy reinforces the commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability. Officers are expected to serve the public honestly, responsibly, and diligently.

Complexity of cybercrime highlights senior officer links and the urgent need for internal policing

Finally, this case demonstrates the complexity of cybercrime operations and the necessity for inter-departmental cooperation. That a senior officer could be tempted to engage in such criminality highlights the nature of these rackets.

In short, they are easily concealed or disguised as legitimate businesses. Indeed, it is a poor reflection on society in Thailand, where a shortage of financial liquidity is inducing a crisis of morality.

In the meantime, police are closely monitoring all networks linked to the deputy superintendent. The ultimate goal is to dismantle any possible associates and restore public confidence in law enforcement institutions.

