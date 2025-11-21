Crackdown on foreign misbehaviour as South Korean who hosted hooker party is nabbed for solicitation

South Korean tourist arrested in Pattaya for meth use, hosting escort party and illegal entry as Thai immigration launches tough crackdown on foreigner crime, seizing drugs, gambling devices, pornography and evidence at luxury condominium.

Chonburi Immigration Bureau officers announced a crackdown on foreigner-driven crime in the province, including Pattaya, following Thursday’s arrest of 46-year-old South Korean tourist Mr. Kim, who had previously been reported for hiring prostitutes and hosting drug parties at his upmarket Jomtien condominium. Police found him with methamphetamine, surfing online gambling sites and watching pornography simultaneously. Investigators also discovered he had entered Thailand illegally after being previously deported and blacklisted.

Thai immigration authorities arrested a 46-year-old South Korean man in Pattaya for drug possession and solicitation of escorts. Police said the suspect, identified as Kim Jin-jong, was found using crystal methamphetamine, known locally as ice. Additionally, he was browsing online gambling websites and watching pornography on a laptop computer.

The operation was conducted by officers from the Chonburi Immigration Bureau under the supervision of Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot Sirisukha, Commander of Immigration Bureau 3. Pol. Col. Naphasapong Kositsuriyamanee, Superintendent of Chonburi Immigration, and Pol. Lt. Col. Kawinwat Arayasuriwong, Deputy Superintendent, oversaw enforcement. Pol. Lt. Col. Jarit Raosathian, Superintendent of Chonburi Immigration, coordinated the operation. Authorities said the measures were part of a broader effort to maintain safety and confidence for tourists in Pattaya.

Chonburi Immigration officers raid luxury condominium after reports of drug use and prostitution

On Thursday, November 20, 2015, officers led by Police Lieutenant Ingkhawat Kriangsinkulyot, Police Lieutenant Pongcharoen Thongpaiboon, and Police Lieutenant Pramote Fueangfung conducted a search at a luxury condominium in Jomtien Beach. They had received reports that a foreign man had hired young women for entertainment and drug use. Consequently, authorities executed an intensive raid.

During the search, Kim was found in a condominium room browsing gambling websites while watching pornography. Officers immediately identified themselves and made the arrest. Furthermore, four bags of crystal methamphetamine, totalling four grams, were discovered along with drug paraphernalia. All items were seized and logged as evidence.

Kim was transported to the Pattaya Immigration Headquarters for questioning. During interrogation, he admitted purchasing the methamphetamine from a friend for ฿4,000. He stated the drugs were for personal use and entertainment. A background check revealed that Kim had previously been blacklisted from entering Thailand. He was also residing illegally in the country.

Police confirm suspect faces charges including illegal entry, possession and solicitation

Authorities said Kim faces multiple charges, including illegal entry, possession of narcotics and solicitation of escorts. The suspect remains in custody while investigators continue legal proceedings. Officers are also examining all devices and financial records seized during the raid.

Police confirmed that Kim had arranged for young women to attend the condominium to participate in drug use. Investigators said the arrangement involved both entertainment and narcotics.

Moreover, authorities noted his activities included the use of digital platforms for gambling and pornography. The bureau is analysing communications to determine potential accomplices.

Chonburi Immigration officials emphasised that arrests like Kim’s are part of an ongoing crackdown. They noted that foreigners committing offences in Pattaya’s tourist areas are a law enforcement priority. Consequently, officers have been ordered to expedite investigations and enhance public safety. The operation reflects a sustained effort to monitor and control criminal activity in popular districts.

Raid executed under court issued warrant and evidence collection followed legal protocols

The raid was executed under a search warrant issued by the Pattaya Provincial Court. Officers confirmed that all procedures were followed to ensure proper collection of evidence. Drug paraphernalia, digital devices, and other seized items were catalogued for prosecution. Furthermore, investigators are reviewing online activity to determine the full scope of Kim’s offences.

Authorities reported that Kim did not resist arrest. Police emphasised the importance of swift intervention to prevent further criminal acts. Investigators said that digital traces, including gambling history and communication logs, are now under review. Additionally, police are assessing whether any additional victims or accomplices are involved in the case.

The Chonburi Immigration Bureau has said that illegal drug use and solicitation by foreign nationals remain high enforcement priorities. In particular, the bureau monitors activity in tourist-heavy areas where foreigners often engage in prohibited conduct. Officials confirmed that Kim’s case represents both drug and digital offences, which complicate enforcement.

Officers emphasise suspect’s blacklist status and law-breaking activities in luxury condo raid

Officers emphasised that the suspect’s previous blacklist status demonstrates prior immigration violations. Consequently, authorities treat such cases with heightened attention. Legal proceedings have been initiated, and Kim will face formal charges. Investigators also noted that the luxury condominium setting indicates premeditated planning.

Police highlighted that the raid uncovered a combination of drug paraphernalia, cash transactions and digital activity. Officers said these findings provide clear evidence of illegal behaviour. They also confirmed that Kim’s laptop, used for pornography and online gambling, is central to ongoing investigations.

Chonburi Immigration officials stated that future operations will continue targeting foreign nationals in Pattaya. The bureau is maintaining surveillance and intelligence gathering to identify criminal activity. Additionally, authorities are coordinating with prosecutors to ensure proper legal action against violators.

Investigators say suspect’s actions highlight link between narcotics use and illicit entertainment in Pattaya

Investigators also said that Kim’s case highlights the convergence of narcotics use and illicit entertainment. They noted the suspect actively solicited young women for sex while engaging in methamphetamine consumption.

Police confirmed that all evidence, including drugs, paraphernalia and electronic devices, is being processed for trial.

Finally, authorities reiterated that foreigners found violating Thai laws face immediate arrest and prosecution.

Investigators are reviewing all seized material to determine any additional charges. Kim Jin-jong remains in custody, and formal legal proceedings are underway. Police confirmed that he will be presented to the courts in accordance with Thai law.

Further reading:

South Korean assaults elderly UK man in Udon Thani for glaring at him during a heated verbal altercation

Brit in Udon Thani heart sore after his beloved tricycle motorbike is stolen by early morning thieves

8 year old girl in Udon Thani had a narrow escape when a UK man’s car crashed through her garden wall

UK former mercenary, living in Thailand for 22 years, given a strong warning by Udon Thani police on Friday

Thai speaking foreigner attacks PTT service station attendants in Udon Thani in the early hours

Fierce and enraged UK tourist assaulted a Phuket Tuk Tuk driver on Saturday over a fare and change dispute

Phuket police promise to charge a foreign man for cutting a chain put on his illegally parked bike

Anutin tells Swiss man Urs Fehr he should go home as he urges Phuket’s governor to monitor the court case