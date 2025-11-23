Big Joke, former deputy police chief Surachate Hakparn, faces an official defamation probe after calling the Royal Thai Police the ‘biggest criminal gang in Thailand’ on TV, escalating conflict with top brass and following a Police Complaints Review Board (PCRB) corruption ruling against top officers.

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) is now investigating former Deputy National Police Chief General Surachate Hakparn for defamation after top brass, acting on orders from National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet, filed a complaint this week. The action follows an October TV interview in which General Surachate, known as Big Joke, branded the Royal Thai Police “the biggest criminal gang in Thailand.” The comments landed after the Police Complaints Review Board (PCRB) ordered the prosecution of former National Police Commissioner General Torsak Sukwimol and 200 senior officers over corruption tied to online gambling websites.

The conflict between General Surachate Hakparn and the senior leadership of the Royal Thai Police intensified again this week. The escalation came after National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet ordered the filing of defamation complaints against the former deputy police chief. The move signalled a sharper response from police headquarters. It also marked a new stage in a dispute already driving national attention.

For weeks, General Surachate and activist lawyer Atchariya Ruangrattanapong released a stream of allegations about senior officers. Their disclosures targeted a range of internal issues. They also pushed the force into an extended defensive posture.

Meanwhile, senior officers warned Mr Atchariya that he could face consequences for his role in the exposures. However, he insisted that he cooperated with General Surachate only on certain matters. He also stressed that he is not a follower of the dismissed police chief. He said he maintains his own reservations about the former top cop.

The information spread across state agencies and triggered scrutiny from multiple oversight bodies

The information released by the pair spread across multiple state bodies. It reached the Senate, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and the National Anti-Corruption Commission. Moreover, the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy and National Reform reviewed the disclosures.

The committee, chaired by People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, positioned itself at the front of the scrutiny. Its involvement increased pressure on the Royal Thai Police at a sensitive moment.

The force was already under suspicion because of an October ruling by the Police Complaints Review Board. That ruling recommended the prosecution of former National Police Chief General Torsak Sukwimol and 200 senior officers.

The recommendation relied on the same information resurfacing this week. That data was first exposed in March 2024. Consequently, the decision intensified scrutiny of the force’s leadership. It also sharpened questions about internal practices and oversight mechanisms.

Surachate’s “criminal gang” remark triggered objections and fuelled a new phase of confrontation

Tensions rose further when General Surachate described the Royal Thai Police as a “criminal gang.” The statement provoked objections from serving officers and police associations. Many saw the remark as a direct attack on the institution.

Yet General Surachate later qualified his words. He said most policemen were honest. He claimed only a network at the top of the organisation was responsible for wrongdoing. The clarification, however, did not reverse the impact of his original wording.

General Surachate, widely known as Big Joke, then directed demands at the government. Last week, he called for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to suspend General Kittirat Phanphet.

He said the scale of the revelations required action at the highest level. Furthermore, he warned that the prime minister could be guilty of dereliction of duty if he failed to act. He pointed to Mr Anutin’s role as government leader and Chairman of the Royal Thai Police Commission. The warning added a new layer of confrontation between the former deputy chief and the national police force leadership.

Police leadership moves forward with formal defamation complaint after broadcast TV interview

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Police moved ahead with formal complaints against General Surachate. They filed the complaints in response to his remarks in a broadcast interview. They said the comments harmed the honour of police officers nationwide.

On November 22, 2015, police officials confirmed that the force had authorised a representative to lodge a complaint. The filing followed an internal review of the interview that circulated widely on social media.

On November 21 at 4 p.m., Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwpaen arrived at the Central Investigation Bureau’s Complaint Centre. He carried documents and evidence authorised by the Royal Thai Police. He submitted the material to investigators at Division 1 of the Crime Suppression Division.

The complaint accused General Surachate of defamation by advertising and related offences. The submission represented the most concrete legal action taken so far in the dispute.

Investigators review October 2024 broadcast and assess potential criminal defamation offences

The case stems from a television interview broadcast on October 30, 2024. The clip later spread across social media. It included the statement: “the police are the biggest criminal gang in Thailand.” Police officials said the remark was defamatory. They said it damaged the organisation’s dignity and value.

They also said it caused public misunderstanding and undermined confidence in the force. According to police representatives, the action aims to protect the legal rights and reputation of the Royal Thai Police. They said the allegations went beyond honest criticism. They argued the words were intended to inflict reputational damage.

Investigators accepted the complaint and entered it into the daily log. They will now gather evidence to establish the facts. They will follow standard procedures under the Criminal Code. The process will include reviewing video clips, transcripts and supporting materials submitted by police representatives.

Further report identifies repeated remarks and concludes they meet a criminal threshold for defamation

Further developments emerged through a separate report sent to the Police Commissioner-General. Police General Itthiphon Atchariyapradit authored the report. It covered investigations into information circulated between November 4 and 17, 2025.

The material included interviews and video clips involving General Surachate. The report said the content repeated the claim that the Royal Thai Police was the largest criminal organisation. It also noted that the material was widely disseminated.

The report concluded that the remarks met the threshold for defamation. It said the statements exceeded the bounds of fair criticism. It also said they were likely to damage the organisation’s credibility.

According to the report, the remarks risked generating public hatred and eroding trust in the force. It noted that General Surachate later clarified his remarks to target only a specific group. Nevertheless, the report said the initial statement had already harmed the organisation as a whole. It concluded that later clarifications could not erase the earlier wording. As a result, the report classified the remarks as defamation by publication.

Police chief authorises further legal action as institutional reviews escalate alongside rising tensions

In response to the findings, General Kittirat authorised Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwpaen to represent the Royal Thai Police. He instructed him to proceed with the complaint. Police Lieutenant General Trairong later said the police chief had ordered investigations into all potential defamatory statements.

He said the directive applied to any individual or group. In particular, he emphasised that the effort was not aimed only at General Surachate. He also said the organisation would take action whenever accusations appeared to breach the law.

The confrontation now spans multiple state institutions and legal channels. It also coincides with internal reviews already underway within the force. Investigations linked to the PCRB decision continue to draw attention.

Those inquiries involve senior officers and major organisational issues. Meanwhile, disclosures by General Surachate and Mr Atchariya continue to circulate. They fuel public interest and amplify institutional pressure.

Oversight bodies expand scrutiny while Surachate remains central to an intensifying national conflict

The involvement of the Senate, AMLO, NACC and the House Committee broadened the scope of scrutiny. Each body is now examining expanded elements of the information released since March 2024. This overlap ensures sustained oversight. It also increases the political and administrative stakes for all parties involved.

General Surachate remains a central figure in the conflict. His statements, filings and public appearances have driven the substance of the dispute. Despite legal action against him, he continues to challenge the police leadership.

He also continues to speak publicly about the issues at the centre of the saga. The Royal Thai Police, in turn, has signalled its intention to respond through legal channels. It insists that its goal is to protect the honour of serving officers.

The situation remains tense. Investigators must now review evidence and determine the next steps. The legal process will move forward according to established procedures. Meanwhile, new disclosures may emerge as reviews continue.

This saga harks back to claims by General Surachate that he was the subject of a police operation to frame him and thwart his bid to lead the police force in both 2023 and 2024. Certainly, the revelations presented publicly by the top cop’s lawyers in March 2024 have shocked the establishment. It led to an intervention by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, but no immediate action was taken in relation to the corruption claims.

Instead, the former deputy police chief was prosecuted and later dismissed from the force.

The announcement by the Police Complaints Review Board (PCRB) in October, however, has substantiated his claims. Last week he asked why the 200 officers concerned were still in service while he had been removed.

