Former top cop Surachate Hakparn, known as Big Joke, strikes back at the National Police Chief, filing a Section 157 lawsuit, presenting corruption and bribery evidence, and demanding Prime Minister Anutin intervene as the Royal Thai Police faces a crisis.

Former Deputy National Police Chief continues his relentless campaign against the top brass of the Royal Thai Police. On Wednesday, he presented new evidence to a parliamentary committee while lodging a criminal complaint against National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet. The scandal-ridden force now faces an unprecedented crisis. The former top cop is demanding action from Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who skipped this week’s Police Commission meeting. General Surachate, or Big Joke, is calling for the police chief’s suspension. His case against General Kittirat for dereliction of duty under Section 157 of the Criminal Code will go to court on December 23.

Former Deputy National Police Chief Surachate Hakparn, widely known as “Big Joke,” intensified his campaign Wednesday to regain his position in the Royal Thai Police. He has consistently maintained that he was framed after a raid on his Bangkok residence in 2023. At the time, Surachate was only weeks away from the top police post.

On Wednesday, Surachate filed a lawsuit under Section 157 of the Criminal Code against National Police Commissioner General Kittirat Phanphet.

He claimed that Kittirat abused his authority by forming a disciplinary committee linked to a Chulalongkorn University exam scandal. Surachate argued that the committee was meant as a backup measure to target him after he overcame charges linked to an online gambling site.

Surachate files Section 157 suit claiming police chief used authority to harass and obstruct reinstatement

According to Surachate, establishing a disciplinary panel before any criminal charges exist violates the law and demonstrates clear bias. Moreover, he said Kittirat could not override the legal framework, even if authorised to create the committee. Surachate said the move was designed to harass him and prevent his reinstatement.

Meanwhile, General Kittirat has recently authorised a criminal complaint against Surachate. The complaint, filed through the Crime Suppression Division, alleges that Surachate defamed the police. He had referred to the police as a “criminal organisation” on television in October. Previously, Surachate had claimed he could clear out corruption in seven days if given the top position.

Surachate called on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to suspend Kittirat. He cited the Prime Minister’s inaction despite the Police Complaints Review Board ordering the prosecution of 200 senior officers. Among them is former police chief General Torsak Sukwimol. These allegations first arose in March 2024, when lawyers representing Surachate filed complaints after he was targeted for prosecution in Bangkok.

Surachate and activist present evidence of corruption and position buying. Police Chief a no-show at hearing

In addition, Surachate and activist Atchariya Ruangrattanapong have recently provided evidence of position buying in the police. They claim the practice involves senior officers and their spouses.

On Wednesday, neither the National Police Commissioner nor his representatives attended a House of Representatives hearing convened by the Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, National Strategy, and National Reform. Surachate presented additional evidence of corruption, including allegations against senior officers connected to gambling websites. He also provided documents showing position buying.

Due to severe flooding, Prime Minister Anutin deputed a representative to attend the Police Commission meeting on Monday. Normally, the Prime Minister chairs the session. Observers say the Royal Thai Police faces an unprecedented crisis that has persisted since 2024. The political class has repeatedly deferred addressing it directly.

On November 26, 2015, Surachate appeared at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct on Railway Road. He filed a lawsuit against Kittirat for malfeasance in office. Surachate said the National Police Chief intended to harass him by forming a committee to investigate the exam issue.

Big Joke cites Police Act and compares cases to highlight systemic harassment against ex ex-deputy chief

Surachate cited Section 129 of the Police Act, which allows committees to investigate serious disciplinary matters within one year for discharged or terminated officers. He said Kittirat established the committee just days before the one-year deadline.

However, the law only applies to serious disciplinary cases. Surachate compared his case to that of former National Police Chief Torsak Sukwimol, whose case stalled until the deadline expired. Surachate said this demonstrates a multi-faceted approach to harassment.

He filed the lawsuit because he claims to have suffered damage from Kittirat’s alleged abuse of power. Surachate said he is also preparing lawsuits against other officials involved in related cases. He emphasised that all investigations will follow due process and the rule of law. The court scheduled a hearing for December 23 at 9:00 a.m.

On the same day, Surachate attended a National Security Committee meeting. He provided further evidence of Kittirat’s dereliction of duty. Surachate noted that he previously filed a complaint on August 20, 2014, alleging that 30 to 40 officers accepted bribes from online gambling websites. The National Police Chief reportedly took no action. Consequently, Surachate submitted the matter to the parliamentary committee.

Surachate’s evidence to parliament after prior complaints about gambling site bribes were ignored

Surachate stressed that although he had been dismissed from the police, he acted like any citizen filing a complaint. He said senior police official Pol. Gen. Aek Angsananont confirmed significant delays. A final order on the case was only issued on October 28, 2025, over a year late. Surachate planned to present financial evidence to the committee for further review.

Ruangrattanapong, president of the Crime Victims Assistance Association, provided evidence of bribes for police officer appointments. The payments, he said, are linked to the National Police Chief and his wife.

Surachate said he was prepared to question police representatives and Deputy Inspector-General Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwpaen. However, no police officials attended the committee meeting to provide clarification.

Surachate said public trust in the police has declined. He argued that the National Police Chief should appear before the committee. Surachate criticised claims that transparency might harm ongoing cases. He said such arguments are outdated.

Surachate highlights declining public trust and the absence of police officials at key parliamentary session

Regarding online gambling, Surachate reported that Songkhla Provincial Police issued summonses for two officers accused of changing statements to help suspects. It remains unclear whether they will accept the charges.

He suggested the flood might be used as a delay excuse. Surachate questioned the Prime Minister about continued gambling website operations and bribes for appointments.

He presented evidence, including Line chat records potentially involving the National Police Chief and his wife. Surachate also cited corruption in Region 4 regarding police position sales. He said deputy inspectors charge ฿1 million per appointment. He urged the Prime Minister to investigate these matters, including a cooperative loan scheme linked to alleged corruption.

The lawsuit against Kittirat follows Surachate’s broader legal and parliamentary efforts. He claims abuse of authority, harassment, and manipulation of disciplinary procedures.

Surachate emphasised that Kittirat cannot pass responsibility to subordinates. He maintains that the committee’s creation was intentionally flawed and procedurally improper.

Panel hears about corruption in police appointments and failed disciplinary processes

At the National Security Committee, Surachate presented evidence unrelated to the over 200 officers previously indicted by the Police Complaints Review Board. The material focused on bribery, online gambling and procedural delays. He argued that the National Police Chief’s inaction contributed to ongoing systemic issues.

Surachate provided financial and operational documentation related to bribery and position buying. He said the absence of police representatives hindered transparency. Surachate asserted that the public deserves full disclosure from the police, especially regarding allegations involving senior officers and their spouses.

Regarding cyber police conduct, Surachate cited cases of statement changes to protect suspects in gambling cases.

Summonsses were subsequently issued for two officers, but it is unclear if they will respond because of flooding in southern Songkhla province. Surachate pressed the Prime Minister to act, emphasising evidence of corruption in appointments, bribes and cooperative loans.

Big Joke exposes cyber police misconduct and urges investigation into appointments and bribery

Surachate said police position sales continue in Region 4. He highlighted cases where deputy inspectors were being charged one million baht per individual. He also asked the Prime Minister to investigate cooperative loans and their potential link to corruption.

Observers note that the Royal Thai Police faces an ongoing, unprecedented crisis. The situation has persisted since 2024. Political authorities have delayed direct action repeatedly. Surachate’s legal actions and parliamentary filings indicate ongoing disputes over authority, transparency and disciplinary procedures.

Undeniably, his position since last year has remained coherent. In turn, this increases the pressure on the Royal Thai Police and its upper echelons, who are targeted by the former senior officer.

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct will hear Surachate’s lawsuit against Kittirat on December 23. Additional legal filings against other officials are reportedly in preparation.

Evidence submitted to both courts and parliamentary committees addresses alleged abuses of authority, harassment, position buying and gambling-related corruption.

Surachate prepares for upcoming court hearings while evidence of abuse and corruption continues

Prime Minister Anutin has not publicly announced actions in response to these allegations. Parliamentary committees continue to review evidence, including financial records and communications. Surachate emphasised that investigations must proceed under due process. He said all his actions would follow the law.

Surachate claimed the National Police Chief misused authority to create a disciplinary committee against him. He alleged this action was deliberate and calculated. Surachate also presented evidence of online gambling, cyber police statement changes, bribery, and the possible involvement of senior officers’ spouses. He asked both courts and committees to review all evidence carefully.

In conclusion, Surachate Hakparn filed a Section 157 lawsuit against General Kittirat Phanphet. He alleges abuse of authority, harassment, and corruption. He presented evidence of disciplinary irregularities, bribery, position buying and online gambling links.

Ex Top Cop calls for legal action while highlighting systemic corruption in the Royal Thai Police

A Parliamentary hearing on Wednesday proceeded without police representation. Surachate has again called for action from the Prime Minister. The Central Criminal Court will review the case on December 23.

Surachate continues preparing further lawsuits and maintains that all investigations will follow due process and legal procedures.

Undoubtedly, a dangerous tug of war is again brewing between the now-dismissed former police chief and what he alleges to be a vast conspiracy at the higher ranks of the police force.

Significantly, successive governments and Prime Ministers, including Srettha Thavisin, Paetongtarn Shinawatra and now Anutin Charnvirakul, appear not inclined to intervene forcefully.

Certainly, the Police Complaints Review Board (PCRB) decision in October is a game-changer that appears to demand action. In the meantime, the force remains surrounded in a cloud of suspicion, doubt and indeed conflict.

