An elderly German was found dead in his hotel room near Kamala Beach on Sunday in Phuket after a friend reported he could not be reached by phone, and a housekeeper was unable to access the room. The man, identified in the press only as Mr. Lothar, had a history of cholesterol and high blood pressure and was on medication. Police ordered an autopsy, a standard procedure in all unexpected deaths, and notified the German embassy, which is contacting his family. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing but reported no immediate signs of foul play.

Deputy Inspector Surasit Wandee of Kamala Police Station said officers arrived at the hotel shortly after the call. They discovered the door was locked from the inside with a chain. Therefore, the staff and police accessed the room via the balcony.

Housekeeper and friend raise the alarm after unable to access room or reach German tourist by phone

A Myanmar housekeeper, identified as Soe, told police she first tried to enter the room in the morning. She knocked to clean the room but received no response. Later, in the evening, a foreign friend notified the hotel that he could not reach Lothar. Consequently, the staff attempted to open the door.

An autopsy was conducted by a forensic physician from Vachira Phuket Hospital. Officials said the examination included routine toxicology tests. Moreover, the investigation aimed to determine whether natural causes were responsible.

German embassy notified and hotel staff document the scene and list items in the deceased’s room

Authorities notified the German Embassy promptly. Embassy officials were asked to contact Lothar’s relatives in Germany. Police said this step is standard protocol for foreign nationals found deceased abroad.

Deputy Inspector Surasit said the investigation was ongoing. Officers photographed the scene thoroughly and catalogued all items in the room. In addition, they documented the medication found.

Housekeeper followed emergency procedures and autopsy examines body for injuries and natural causes

The autopsy examined the body for injuries or other abnormalities. It included a full toxicology screening. Furthermore, officials said the results would determine if natural causes were likely.

Quick response by hotel staff helped police reach scene and review security before autopsy report

Officials stress public cooperation is key while autopsy expected to clarify cause of death and injuries

The autopsy report is expected to clarify the cause of death. Police said it will include toxicology results, full medical examination, and documentation of any injuries. Authorities will release findings once completed and after family notification.

