Australian tourist goes berserk and runs into glass partition at Phuket restaurant leading to his death

Australian tourist goes berserk at a Phuket restaurant, suddenly runs into a glass divider, suffers deep, fatal leg wounds, collapses amid blood and shattered glass and dies. Phuket police launch a full investigation into the deadly, shocking incident.

A freak accident at a Phuket restaurant late Thursday night killed an Australian man. Police identified him as Mr. James. He appeared disoriented when he arrived at the Karon area establishment. He sat down, repeatedly nodding his head, making other customers uneasy. Suddenly, he jumped up and ran into a glass window acting as a divider. He fell amid blood and shattered glass. Later, authorities confirmed he suffered deep, fatal wounds to his leg. Phuket police are investigating the incident.

An Australian tourist died in Phuket after running into a restaurant’s glass door and suffering fatal injuries from shattered glass. The incident unfolded late on December 11 in the Karon area. Police confirmed the man died from massive blood loss. The injury occurred when broken glass severed a major blood vessel in his right leg.

At about 10.30 pm, Karon Police Station received an urgent radio report. The report stated a foreign man was behaving erratically inside a restaurant. Accordingly, Pol. Lt. Col. Eaksak Khwanwan received the call as investigating officer. He immediately notified Pol. Col. Pathapi Srichai, the station superintendent.

Soon after, patrol and investigative officers were dispatched. They rushed to the restaurant in Karon Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District. However, by the time officers arrived, the man was gone. He had already been taken to Chalong Hospital by ambulance.

Police find shattered glass and blood at Phuket restaurant where Australian tourist was given emergency treatment

At the scene, police encountered extensive damage. The restaurant’s glass door was completely shattered. In addition, a large amount of blood covered the floor near the entrance. Bloodstains were also visible inside the restaurant.

Inside the shop, officers documented further damage. Blood was scattered across multiple areas. Furniture and fittings showed signs of disruption. The scene indicated a sudden and violent impact.

Subsequently, officers secured the premises. They photographed the shattered door and bloodstains. They also recorded damage for official reports. The restaurant owner was later contacted to assist with legal procedures.

Police then reviewed closed-circuit television footage from inside the restaurant. The footage showed the man entering alone. He was later identified in reports as Mr. James, an Australian tourist. No other individuals accompanied him.

CCTV footage shows Australian entering restaurant alone before the disturbance and taking a seat alone

According to officers, the man initially appeared calm. He sat down at a table shortly after entering. However, his behaviour soon became unusual. He repeatedly nodded his head while seated.

At the same time, the man appeared disoriented. His posture was unstable. Nearby diners noticed the behaviour and became uneasy. As a result, several customers moved away from his table.

Shortly afterwards, restaurant staff approached him. They attempted to check on his condition. No argument or confrontation was observed. The atmosphere inside remained tense.

Without warning, the situation escalated. The man suddenly stood up from his seat. He then ran straight toward the glass door. Importantly, he did not slow down or hesitate.

The impact was forceful and immediate. The glass door shattered on contact. Consequently, shards scattered across the entrance area. The man collapsed outside the restaurant. Panic followed among staff and witnesses. Some people rushed forward to help. Others moved back from the broken glass. Blood was visible pooling near the doorway.

Ambulance rushed to scene after tourist ran into glass inside Phuket restaurant, causing panic

Meanwhile, Good Samaritans called for emergency assistance. An ambulance from Chalong Hospital was dispatched. Emergency responders arrived quickly and assessed the injuries.

Responders found deep lacerations on the man’s right leg. Broken glass had caused severe wounds. Critically, one shard severed a major blood vessel. Bleeding was heavy and uncontrolled.

Therefore, responders rushed the man to Chalong Hospital. Medical staff attempted emergency treatment. Despite their efforts, the bleeding could not be stopped. His condition rapidly deteriorated.

Later, hospital staff pronounced the man dead. Police confirmed the cause of death shortly afterwards. It was a massive blood loss caused by glass injuries to the leg. No other fatal injuries were reported.

Authorities described the victim as an Australian tourist. While CCTV footage identified him as Mr. James, further personal details were withheld. Police said his identity had not been formally disclosed publicly.

Victim confirmed as Australian tourist with fatal leg injuries after glass door impact at Phuket hostelry

At that stage, authorities also did not confirm family notification. It remained unclear whether relatives had been informed. Police did not comment further on that process.

After the incident, officers contacted the restaurant owner. The owner was instructed to file an official police report. This step was required to proceed with legal documentation.

Meanwhile, police coordinated with the owner to document property damage. The shattered glass door was recorded in detail. Bloodstains inside and outside were photographed. Officers compiled evidence for the case file.

Investigators stated no other individuals were involved. CCTV footage showed the man acting alone throughout. No struggle or chase preceded the impact. Police ruled out immediate third-party involvement.

Investigation as police continue to review footage and witness statements from shocking Phuket incident

However, the investigation remains ongoing. Officers are continuing to review footage. Witness statements are being cross-checked. Police are examining what caused the man’s behaviour before the incident.

So far, authorities have released no explanation. No conclusions have been announced. No charges have been filed. Later, the Police said updates would be provided if new facts emerge.

The incident shocked restaurant staff and diners. Several witnesses remained at the scene to give statements. National media later reported the case across Thailand. Coverage focused on the sudden and violent nature of the death.

Some reports listed December 12, 2025, as the date of death. However, police timelines place the incident late on December 11. Authorities have not publicly addressed the discrepancy. Official records remain under review.

