Police in Phuket probe death of tourist who checked into a hotel room and hours later fell off a balcony

Mexican-Canadian tourist falls from ninth-floor balcony at Patong hotel in Phuket just hours after checking in, as authorities investigate latest high-rise tourist death amid series of similar incidents in Thailand’s holiday resorts and tourist hotspots.

A Mexican-Canadian tourist died Tuesday afternoon just hours after checking into a Phuket hotel. Police identified her as 33-year-old Ms. Denise, who was due to check out the next day. She fell from the balcony of her ninth-floor suite. The death is the latest in a series of foreign tourist fatalities from hotel heights in Thailand. Similar incidents occur regularly in Phuket, Pattaya and Bangkok. The southern island, along with Pattaya, is notorious for such cases. Police confirmed her room was undisturbed. Her sandals were left on the balcony, suggesting she stepped out moments before the fall. Authorities have ordered a full autopsy to determine the cause of death, as officials probe the latest high-rise tourist tragedy.

A 33-year-old Mexican-Canadian tourist died after falling from the ninth floor of a Patong hotel on Tuesday. Police were called at 1:50 p.m. after hotel staff found her body in the parking area of a hotel on Thaweewong Road, Kathu district, said Police Capt. Channarong Prakongkuea of Patong Police Station.

Furthermore, officers from Phuket Tourist Police, the provincial Tourist Assistance Centre, and a forensic doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital joined the investigation.

The woman, identified only as Miss Denise, held dual Mexican and Canadian passports. Hotel staff said she had checked in alone at 1:30 p.m. for a one-night stay and was scheduled to check out on December 10. Investigators discovered her sandals on the balcony, placed in a way suggesting she had stepped out shortly before the fall. In addition, police noted no other personal items were disturbed.

Mexican-Canadian tourist dies from ninth-floor fall at Patong hotel as police investigation begins

Police immediately notified the Mexican Embassy. Consequently, her body was transferred from Patong Hospital to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy. Authorities said the examination would determine the exact cause of death. Moreover, they confirmed the results would clarify whether the fall was accidental or otherwise.

High-rise hotels remain common in Patong, and authorities noted similar fatal falls involving foreign tourists in Phuket and Pattaya in recent years. In such cases, guests were often staying in rooms with balconies. Lately, officials have begun to investigate these incidents thoroughly. No assumptions are made.

Hotel staff discovered the body shortly after the fall. Emergency responders secured the scene and assisted police in documenting evidence. Additionally, officers conducted a preliminary inspection of the room and balcony. Capt. Channarong confirmed that investigators were reviewing security camera footage from both the hotel and nearby streets.

Tourist Police confirmed that no other individuals were present in the room at the time. Moreover, hotel staff reported that the guest had not requested assistance or shown signs of distress upon check-in.

Forensic teams document sandals and balcony while police interview hotel staff and gather evidence

Forensic specialists examined the balcony and surrounding areas, documenting the position of the sandals. In addition, they collected samples for further analysis.

Police interviewed housekeeping and front-desk staff regarding the guest’s arrival and movements. They confirmed her luggage remained in the room and that no signs of struggle or disturbance were evident. Furthermore, authorities stated the investigation focused on reconstructing the fall.

Thai authorities maintain strict protocols for incidents involving foreign nationals. As a result, the Mexican Embassy was contacted immediately. Embassy officials were expected to assist with repatriation and coordinate with family members. In addition, the provincial Tourist Assistance Centre provided on-site support to guide hotel staff and police.

Hotels in Phuket are routinely inspected for safety standards. Authorities noted that balcony falls have occurred before. Some past incidents prompted criminal investigations, while others were ruled accidental after autopsies. Police emphasised that preliminary reports showed no indication of foul play in this case.

Investigation proceeds with autopsy pending, while hotel management and rescue services cooperate

Capt. Channarong stressed that the investigation was ongoing. Furthermore, he said authorities would await the autopsy before reaching conclusions. Meanwhile, hotel management cooperated fully with police, granting access to facilities and security records. Officers reviewed logs to trace the guest’s movements and any other visitors in the hotel.

Emergency response teams from local hospitals were present during the investigation. Medical staff at Vachira Phuket Hospital conducted an initial examination and collected tissue samples to aid forensic analysis. In addition, they documented injuries consistent with a fall from height.

Local residents reported hearing emergency sirens around the time of the incident. Accordingly, police arrived promptly and coordinated with hotel staff to secure the parking area. Officers maintained cordons and controlled access until documentation was complete. Authorities reiterated that tourists should follow hotel safety guidelines. Balconies and high-rise areas pose inherent risks. In this case, investigators did not release further personal details, citing privacy and ongoing diplomatic coordination.

Woman’s death prompts review by Phuket police and coordination with Mexican and Canadian authorities

The woman’s death highlights challenges faced by Phuket authorities in ensuring the safety of foreign visitors. Consequently, police continue investigating all aspects, including hotel safety measures, room inspections and witness statements. Autopsy results are expected to provide definitive information on the manner of death.

Capt. Channarong said findings would be shared with both Mexican and Canadian authorities. Furthermore, Phuket Police would maintain contact with family members and the embassy until the case is resolved.

Investigators are reviewing past incidents to identify any patterns and improve preventive measures in high-rise accommodations. Tourist Police and hotel management continue cooperating fully. All evidence, including photographs, statements, and room inspections, is being compiled into the official report.

Case treated with urgency as Phuket authorities investigate foreign national’s high-rise hotel fall

Police confirmed that the case is being treated with urgency due to the involvement of a foreign national. The woman’s death adds to a series of falls from hotel balconies in Thailand. Phuket, along with Bangkok and Pattaya, are known for such incidents. The southern island, in addition to Pattaya, however, is notorious for the phenomenon.

Theories range from particularly low-lying railings on balconies to drug use as factors in the deaths. Certainly, this year, Phuket and Pattaya have seen several accidents in addition to deaths where drugs were recorded as present.

The Mexican woman’s ninth-floor hotel room had a spectacular sea view. It is difficult to accept that the death was a suicide. Certainly, it is a plausible option for investigating officers to consider.

Authorities are investigating with precision, ensuring all details are recorded accurately. Meanwhile, hotel staff and security teams continue assisting police. Officials expect the autopsy and security footage to provide critical insights into the circumstances of the fall.

