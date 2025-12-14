Bizarre crash involving four UAE bikers in Phang-nga leads to one death and three being hospitalised

Bizarre Phang Nga motorcycle crash involving four UAE bikers riding together left the youngest rider, 25, dead and three others injured and hospitalised as police investigate the chaotic Friday evening collision on a busy Phetkasem Road near Phuket.

According to police, the accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. The date was Dec. 12. The location was Phetkasem Road in Takua Thung district. Specifically, the crash occurred on lanes heading toward Phuket. The site was near the Wandee Lan Palm area. The area lies within the Krasom subdistrict, authorities said.

Police said reports of a serious collision reached local officers shortly after the crash. Shortly afterwards, patrol units were dispatched to the scene. At the scene, officers found a chaotic roadway. Four motorcycles were scattered across the asphalt. The bikes were separated from one another by several meters.

Police secure scene after reports of a serious collision involving four UAE riders on busy Phang Nga road

According to police, no other vehicles were immediately reported as involved. All four motorcycles were found within the same stretch of road. Traffic was affected during the emergency response. Meanwhile, officers secured the area to allow rescue operations.

All four riders were nationals of the United Arab Emirates, police confirmed. Each rider suffered injuries in the crash. At the scene, emergency responders administered first aid. Subsequently, rescue workers prepared the injured riders for transport.

Meanwhile, rescue teams transferred the injured tourists from the roadway. The riders were taken from Phetkasem Road to hospitals in Phang Nga province. The transfers occurred on the same evening. Medical teams accompanied the injured riders during transport.

According to police, the motorcycles were later identified at the scene. All four vehicles were Yamaha XMAX models. Each motorcycle carried a Phuket license plate. The plates were black, red, white, and grey, police said.

Motorcycles identified and scene documented as hospitals later confirm the identities of four UAE riders

During the response, officers documented the scene. They recorded the positions of each motorcycle. Photographs were taken for investigative purposes. Afterwards, the motorcycles were removed from the roadway.

Later, hospital officials released the identities of the four riders. The riders were Mohamed Abdulla, aged 33. Humaid Ali Juma was 27 years old. Saud Abdelaziz was 25. Butti Rashid was also 33, officials said.

According to authorities, Saud Abdelaziz later died from his injuries. Hospital staff pronounced him dead after treatment efforts. The other three riders survived. They remained hospitalised for further care.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that all riders were citizens of the United Arab Emirates. Authorities said identification was completed through hospital records. After confirmation, officials notified the UAE embassy.

UAE embassy notified as investigators delay questioning until the surviving riders recover from injuries

Police said embassy notification followed standard procedure. The timing of the notification was not disclosed. Embassy representatives were not reported at the scene. No public statement from the embassy was released.

According to investigators, the cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Officers said the investigation remains active. However, questioning has not yet taken place. Police are waiting for the surviving riders to recover sufficiently.

Once medically cleared, the riders will be interviewed, police said. Investigators expect the interviews to clarify events. Until then, no conclusions will be drawn. Authorities emphasized that findings must rely on verified statements.

Meanwhile, police continued to collect available information. Officers reviewed physical evidence from the scene. They also reviewed the positioning of the motorcycles.

Police withhold speed and weather details as traffic is controlled on the key Phetkasem Road route

According to police, details such as speed were not released. Weather conditions at the time were not specified. Road surface conditions were also not discussed. Authorities declined to speculate.

The section of Phetkasem Road where the crash occurred is a major thoroughfare. It connects districts within Phang Nga province. It also serves traffic heading toward Phuket. As a result, the crash occurred on a busy route.

During the response, officers controlled access to the roadway. Traffic movement was restricted while rescue operations continued. Subsequently, normal traffic resumed after clearance.

Hospital officials did not disclose the nature of the survivors’ injuries. They confirmed only that treatment was ongoing. No estimates for recovery were provided. Doctors did not release medical details.

Authorities say information remains preliminary as witness status and video evidence remain unconfirmed

Meanwhile, police reiterated that all released information remains preliminary. Any updates will depend on investigative progress. Further details are expected after interviews.

Authorities did not confirm whether witnesses have been identified. They also did not confirm the existence of video footage. Those elements remain under review, police said.

According to officers, the crash involved four motorcycles colliding simultaneously. The riders were traveling together at the time. No pedestrians were reported injured.

Investigators compile reports as no charges are filed and officials await interviews and medical updates

After the scene was cleared, investigators began compiling reports. Documentation from police and hospitals was collected. These records will form part of the investigation.

Later, police confirmed that no charges had been filed. No determinations of responsibility have been made. Officials said it remains too early for conclusions.

Throughout the evening, emergency services coordinated closely. Medical teams focused on stabilization. Police focused on scene security. Both operations proceeded concurrently.

As of now, authorities continue to await medical updates. Interviews will proceed when permitted by doctors. Until then, the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

