Swiss man among 13 arrested in Christmas Day raids across nine provinces over ฿21.4 million online romance scam on Thai woman. Canadian and Cambodian suspects remain at large as police continue their intensive and thorough investigation.

A Swiss man was among 13 suspects rounded up by the Royal Thai Police on Christmas Day in a coordinated operation. A Canadian and a Cambodian remain at large. The suspects are wanted over a ฿21.4 million online fraud targeting a Thai single mother. The scammer claimed to be a Jordanian man who had lost his business. The woman sent him money 42 times between January 2024 and July 2025, despite never meeting the man who promised to marry her.

Thai police said they arrested 13 suspects in a coordinated Christmas Day operation. The raids took place across nine Thai provinces. The suspects included a Swiss man. Police said he is linked to a transnational romance scam network. The network allegedly deceived a Thai single mother. The victim lost almost 22 million baht. Officers valued the losses at about $705,000.

Meanwhile, police said the investigation began after the woman filed an online complaint. She reported the case through the Anti-Online Scam Centre. The woman said she met the suspect in 2023 on ThaiCupid, a popular online dating site. Then the conversation moved to the LINE messaging platform. Police said the man claimed he was a Jordanian single father.

He said his international business had failed. Later, he persuaded the woman to invest with him overseas. He promised that he would move to Thailand if the venture succeeded.

Thai woman transferred money 42 times to suspect believing his claims and lost more than ฿21.9

According to police, the woman believed the statements. She began transferring money to multiple accounts. Between January 2024 and July 2025, she made 42 transfers. Altogether, she lost ฿21.9 million. Eventually, the suspect’s contact declined. Therefore, she suspected deception and reported the case. Investigators began tracing accounts and communication logs.

Additionally, police said arrest warrants were issued for 17 suspects. Fourteen suspects were Thai nationals. Three suspects were foreign nationals. The foreign group included a Canadian, a Cambodian and a Swiss national. Officers arrested 13 suspects during the operation. Two other suspects were already serving prison sentences.

However, two foreign suspects remain at large. Police identified them as a Canadian man named Mr. Yat and a Cambodian man named Mr. Kim. Efforts to find both men are continuing.

Furthermore, the Central Investigation Bureau listed the charges. The suspects face fraud by impersonation. They also face charges of document forgery. Other counts include inputting false data into computer systems.

Swiss man arrested in coordinated raids as police confirm money laundering and fraud charges

Money laundering allegations were also announced. Senior officers delivered a formal briefing in Bangkok. They described the operation as coordinated and nationwide. The Swiss suspect was detained at an undisclosed location. Several Thai suspects were arrested in separate raids.

All arrested suspects denied the allegations, police said. Some said they only traded digital currency. Others said unknown persons paid them to open bank accounts. They also said they installed mobile banking apps for these persons. However, police said they are testing these statements against financial records. Investigators continue to review all linked transactions.

Notably, police said the network’s accounts appeared in at least 19 other scam cases. These were call-centre fraud cases. Losses from those cases exceeded ฿36 million. Combined losses exceeded ฿50 million. That total equals about $1.6 million. Investigators said the linked transactions show repeated activity.

Police track victim’s complaint online to secure warrants and detail suspect’s communication pattern

Significantly, senior officers highlighted the role of the online reporting system. The victim first used the digital platform to contact police. Then, investigators tracked the transfers across provinces. They followed the routes through several banks. This process helped secure the arrest warrants.

Central Investigation Bureau Commissioner Lt. Gen. Nattasak Chawnasit addressed reporters. He said the suspect presented himself as a Jordanian businessman. The man said he was a single father. He also said he had suffered a business failure abroad. Then he urged the woman to invest in a new venture. Finally, he promised to relocate to Thailand if the plan worked.

Additionally, police said the suspect first made contact on ThaiCupid. He later moved the conversations to LINE. Investigators described this as part of the communication pattern. They said the records support the case timeline.

Thai police also confirmed that court warrants covered all arrests. The suspects were detained under Thai law. Immigration and border points were notified about the two remaining foreign suspects. However, police did not disclose locations or seized property. The arrest site of the Swiss national remained undisclosed.

Investigation continues as victim cooperates and police trace transfers across nine provinces

Furthermore, investigators said the victim was a Thai single mother. She cooperated fully with police. She handed over bank records and chat histories. These materials supported the court applications. The losses built up over more than two years. Each transfer followed promises of investment and relocation. Police said these facts form the basis of the fraud allegations.

Meanwhile, the Central Investigation Bureau said the investigation remains active. Additional arrests are possible. Officers continue to examine communication records. They also continue to follow the money trail.

However, police did not confirm whether any funds have been recovered. Asset tracing is ongoing. Further information will be released as permitted by law. All suspects remain under the judicial process. Therefore, the case continues under criminal investigation.

Additionally, police said the nationwide raids formed part of a wider crackdown. Officers coordinated actions across nine provinces. The arrests targeted the financial channels of the network. They also targeted those who received or moved funds. Police said the linked call-centre cases further expanded the inquiry.

Finally, investigators said the case emerged only after the victim reported the losses. Her report triggered the wider probe. Therefore, police highlighted the importance of timely complaints. The Central Investigation Bureau said inquiries will continue until all warrants are executed.

