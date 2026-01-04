Blood-soaked horror in Amnat Charoen as a 42-year-old man with drug problems beheaded his mother, then carried her head to a rice field and walked through the village. The headman alerted police, and the suspect was arrested as a full murder investigation began.

The small northeastern province of Amnat Charoen was plunged into disbelief and shock on Sunday after it emerged that a 42-year-old man with drug problems had beheaded his mother. He then carried her severed head to a rice field and walked through his village covered in blood. The village headman and his assistants immediately alerted police after confirming the murder at a homestead in Senangkhanikhom District. The suspect was taken into custody as a police murder investigation and an intensive forensic operation began.

The scene involved the decapitation of a 71-year-old woman. Police said her 42-year-old son had allegedly used a machete to sever her head. Then he reportedly carried the head to a nearby rice field. Afterwards, he walked through his village, soaked in blood.

Authorities identified the suspect as Mongkol Inthanon. He was arrested at about 8:30 a.m. in Ban Non Sung village. Residents reported seeing him sitting beside the road with blood across his face and body.

Forensic teams arrived early Sunday at a house in the Senangkhanikhom District.

Meanwhile, officers identified the victim as his mother, 71-year-old Sroi, also known as Soi, Inthanon. Her body was discovered headless inside the family home in Senangkhanikhom District.

Witness alerts headman after seeing the bloodied suspect, and villagers later find mother decapitated

Witness Lamyai, also known as Lamai, Saengsawi, 57, saw the suspect first. She said she believed he had been injured in a crash. She said she asked who had attacked him. However, he did not respond. Instead, he stared at her with what she described as wild eyes.

Then she became concerned for his mother’s safety. Additionally, she knew he had recently returned from a rehabilitation centre. Therefore, she left and went to alert the village headman.

Village headman Chanchan Sangkharuek, also known as Sangkharit, 59, confirmed the timeline. First, he issued an emergency announcement over the village loudspeaker. Then he gathered several residents and went to the house.

However, the group waited until more villagers arrived. They said they wanted enough people to enter safely. Finally, they went inside. They found the woman dead with her head severed. The village chief immediately contacted the police to secure the suspect and the property.

Police recover severed head in nearby field as forensic teams collect DNA and document the scene

Investigators from Senangkhanikhom Police Station searched the surrounding land. Subsequently, they found the victim’s head in a rice field beside the house. Police said the suspect had carried it there after the killing.

Then he left it and walked into the village. Officers also recovered the machete believed to have been used in the attack.

Pol. Col. Suwicha Boonjim, superintendent of Senangkhanikhom Police Station, led the response. He said forensic officers collected evidence at the scene. This included blood and DNA samples from the suspect. Additionally, officers documented the condition of the house and the nearby field. Samples will now undergo laboratory analysis.

The incident occurred at house number 224, Moo 4, Non Sung Village, Na Wiang Subdistrict. Police said the victim wore a floral collared shirt and black trousers. Her body was found lying inside the residence. Meanwhile, the head was located in the field. Police confirmed that the suspect is her biological son.

Bloodied suspect arrested after villagers raise alarm as reports cite meth use and recent rehab release

After the killing, the suspect reportedly walked into the village still covered in blood. Villagers who saw him were shocked. Then they notified the village headman. Subsequently, police located and arrested him. Officers transported him to Senangkhanikhom Police Station for questioning.

The village headman said he was the first official at the house. Initially, he hesitated to open the door. However, more villagers soon arrived. Then they entered and found the body. He said he immediately called the police.

The witness who first approached the suspect described the encounter. She said she stopped her car and asked him about the blood. However, he said nothing. Instead, he continued to glare at her. Therefore, she left to inform the headman. She also said the suspect had a drug history. Additionally, she said he had only recently been released from rehabilitation.

Police reports stated that the suspect had been high on methamphetamine. They confirmed the killing occurred on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in Amnat Charoen Province. The case was being treated as homicide. Afterwards, the suspect allegedly dumped the severed head in a rice field. Then he returned to the village while still stained with blood.

Investigators seize machete and DNA samples as suspect faces murder charge. Village of fear

Pol. Col. Suwicha said investigators are gathering all available evidence. He said he personally inspected the crime scene with forensic officers. Additionally, he confirmed the seizure of the machete. Officers also collected biological samples for DNA comparison. Therefore, the case file will include laboratory results.

Police confirmed that the suspect has been initially charged with intentional homicide. He remains in custody at Senangkhanikhom Police Station. Meanwhile, he will undergo drug testing. Further legal action will follow the investigation.

Residents described fear and confusion during the morning incident. The headman said he activated the loudspeaker system to warn villagers. Then residents assembled before entering the house together. Police said community reports helped secure a rapid arrest.

Police secure house and field as forensic work continues and investigation moves forward

Forensic officers continued to work at the scene throughout Sunday. Meanwhile, police secured the house and the surrounding rice field. Officers said no other injuries were reported. The suspect’s questioning continues. However, police have not released details of any statements.

The investigation remains open. Police said the killing took place inside a private home. They said the head was removed with a machete. Then it was discarded in the field beside the residence. Finally, the suspect was arrested while still covered in blood.

Authorities said all collected evidence will be analysed. DNA testing will support the case file. Meanwhile, the suspect remains under detention. The legal process will proceed according to standard procedure.

