Two women arrested on Koh Phangan in police take hard line on illicit narcotics at Full Moon Party events

Two women were arrested in a police crackdown on drug sales to foreign tourists during Koh Phangan’s Full Moon Party, as officers seized methamphetamine and said the operation followed national orders targeting narcotics at major tourist events.

A Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) operation on Koh Phangan on Friday led to the arrest of two Thai women accused of supplying drugs to the island’s Full Moon Party scene, with the arrests made at the party venue on Haad Rin Beach, followed by police searches of the suspects’ homes where small quantities of drugs, including methamphetamine, were seized, as local police on Koh Phangan and in Surat Thani said the operation forms part of a national campaign ordered from Bangkok by the current government, while local commanders stressed that suppressing illegal narcotics on Koh Phangan remains a policing priority during one of the island’s busiest periods, with Full Moon Party activity in full swing.

Police in Surat Thani Province arrested two women accused of selling drugs to foreign tourists during a Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan. The arrests were carried out by the Narcotics Suppression Division of the Surat Thani Provincial Police Investigation Bureau. The operation targeted drug trafficking linked to one of Thailand’s largest tourist gatherings.

The operation took place on Friday, January 30, 2026. It followed direct orders from senior provincial police commanders. Specifically, Pol. Maj. Gen. Suwat Suksi, Commander of Surat Thani Provincial Police, authorised the arrests.

At the same time, Pol. Col. Sombat Chumsaeng, Deputy Commander, supported the enforcement plan. As a result, the operation moved forward under full command approval.

Senior police commanders coordinate investigation and operations deployment on Koh Phangan

Meanwhile, Pol. Col. Narubodin Pangliseng, Superintendent of the Investigation Division, oversaw the investigative framework. Additionally, Pol. Col. Apichat Chansamret, Superintendent of Koh Phangan Police Station, coordinated local support. Together, the commanders assigned the mission to Pol. Lt. Col. Charoenchai Boonklang. He serves as Inspector of the Investigation Division of Surat Thani Provincial Police.

Subsequently, Pol. Lt. Col. Charoenchai Boonklang led officers from the Special Operations Unit. The unit operates under the Investigation Division. Moreover, the team was deployed from the Koh Phangan Forward Operating Base. Their assignment was to arrest two female suspects and seize narcotics evidence.

The arrests occurred during the Full Moon Party on Koh Phangan. This event attracts large numbers of foreign tourists each month. Therefore, police identified the party period as a high-risk timeframe. Drug distribution to visitors was a specific concern. As a result, officers intensified surveillance and enforcement activities.

Accordingly, police conducted targeted operations in residential and temporary structures. Surveillance focused on areas suspected of drug storage and sales. At the same time, investigators monitored movements linked to tourist activity. These actions were carried out under strict operational controls.

Police identify Full Moon Party period as high-risk and intensify surveillance and targeted enforcement

Later, the head of the Narcotics Suppression Division issued a statement. He said narcotics enforcement is a priority in Koh Phangan District. Importantly, the statement reflected the position of the provincial police commander. Koh Phangan was identified as a major tourist destination. Therefore, police emphasised prevention during peak events.

The first arrest involved Ms. Prakaiwan, also known as “Eef.” She is 31 years old. Officers arrested her in front of a house in Moo 2, Ban Tai Subdistrict. The location is within Koh Phangan District, Surat Thani Province. The arrest followed investigative surveillance.

During the arrest, officers conducted a search. As a result, police seized narcotics from the suspect. Ms. Prakaiwan was found in possession of 0.05 grams of crystal methamphetamine. In addition, officers seized 16 methamphetamine pills. All substances were classified as Category 1 narcotics.

Meanwhile, officers documented the seizure at the scene. Evidence was secured according to investigative procedures. Subsequently, the suspect was taken into custody. She was detained for further processing under narcotics laws.

First suspect arrested in Ban Tai with crystal methamphetamine and pills during Full Moon Party

The second arrest followed shortly afterwards. It involved Ms. Wanwisa, also known as “Phueng.” She is 28 years old. Police arrested her at a separate location. The site was described as an unmarked shack.

Specifically, the shack was located in Moo 2, Koh Phangan Subdistrict. The area lies within Koh Phangan District, Surat Thani Province. As with the first arrest, officers conducted a detailed search. The search resulted in the seizure of additional narcotics.

Ms. Wanwisa was found with 1.21 grams of crystal methamphetamine. Additionally, officers seized 56 methamphetamine pills. These substances were also classified as Category 1 narcotics. The quantities were recorded as part of the official case file.

During questioning, Ms. Wanwisa confessed, according to police statements. The confession was formally documented by investigators. Subsequently, officers transferred her to Koh Phangan Police Station. The transfer was conducted for further legal proceedings.

Second suspect arrested in unmarked shack with larger methamphetamine quantities and confesses

Both suspects were initially charged with multiple offences. First, police charged them with selling Category 1 narcotics. The charge specified intent to sell for commercial purposes. Furthermore, police stated that the alleged actions caused public distribution. The distribution was described as a violation of the law.

In addition, officers charged both suspects with illegal possession of Category 1 narcotics. Both were also charged with illegal consumption of Category 1 narcotics. These charges were applied under existing narcotics legislation. Subsequently, the suspects were handed over to investigating officers.

Koh Phangan Police Station assumed responsibility for the case. Investigators continued preparing documentation for legal proceedings. At this stage, police did not release details regarding court scheduling or further outcomes.

Authorities stated that the operation followed national and regional policy directives. Specifically, the arrests were conducted under orders from the Royal Thai Police. Police Region 8 Command also issued enforcement guidance. Moreover, the Surat Thani Provincial Police Command outlined priority targets.

National directives on Koh Phangan narcotics crackdown alongside broader crime suppression priorities

These priorities included illegal firearms and explosives. War weapons were also listed. Narcotics enforcement remained a central focus. Additionally, police cited social order and influential figures in the area. All types of crime were included within the enforcement framework.

Finally, authorities stated that the Koh Phangan operation complied with these directives. Officers involved reported adherence to established procedures throughout the arrests. The operation was described as consistent with current enforcement policies.

Starting in 1985, the Koh Phangan Full Moon Party, held monthly, has become a cultural phenomenon not only in Thailand but worldwide. It takes place at Haad Rin Beach, also known as Sunrise Beach, on the southern tip of the island.

For a ฿200 fee, visitors receive a wristband and have access to a beachfront that stretches for a mile, featuring bars, entertainment, and shows. The party kicks off at 6 pm but only reaches a climax well after midnight. After that, it continues until well after sunrise the next morning.

Undoubtedly, the techno music and reggae flavour of the event lends itself to drug culture. Previously, Koh Phangan has seen drug syndicates supplying the demand, sometimes featuring foreign nationals.

