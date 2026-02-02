Leaked audio allegedly linked to Deputy Interior Minister Sakda Wichiensilp has shaken Thailand’s election days before voting, triggering a police complaint, denial and fierce political fallout as parties scramble for advantage in a tight, volatile race.

A well-known lawyer has released an audio clip allegedly linked to Deputy Interior Minister Sakda Wichiensilp, suggesting that a People’s Party–led government after next Sunday’s general election would trigger a military coup. On Sunday afternoon, Mr Sakda, who is based in Kanchanaburi, filed a police complaint, alleging the clip was false and fabricated. He urged police to launch a full investigation and pursue criminal action against all involved. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, campaigning on Sunday, called for calm. Similarly, Democrat Party leader and former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva urged restraint, citing claims the clip is not genuine.

A senior Bhumjaithai Party figure has filed a police complaint over a leaked audio clip that has surged through Thailand’s election campaign. The recording surfaced just eight days before polling and has since dominated political discussion. As a result, it has become a focal point in the campaign’s final phase.

The audio clip emerged publicly on Saturday and spread rapidly online. Soon after, it circulated widely on social media platforms and private messaging groups. Consequently, it reached voters across provinces within hours.

The recording allegedly captures a phone conversation between a cabinet minister and a local councillor. According to the content, the discussion centres on post-election government formation. Therefore, the clip has been treated as politically sensitive.

Audio clip allegedly featuring Sakda Wichiensilp thrusts Bhumjaithai into centre of election storm

The main speaker in the recording is widely associated with Deputy Minister of the Interior Sakda Wichiensilp. The voice is described as closely resembling his. However, Mr Sakda has categorically denied that the voice is his.

Instead, Mr Sakda has rejected the authenticity of the clip outright. Accordingly, he has referred the matter to police for investigation. He has also requested legal action against those involved.

According to the clip, recent political developments are portrayed as part of a coordinated plan. These include last year’s coalition breakup. They also include the collapse of the Pheu Thai–led government.

Mr Sakda is a former Pheu Thai Party MP and leading figure in Kanchanaburi province. His defection from the party last year was seen as significant. Later, he was appointed a cabinet minister by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Clip content links coalition collapse and Sakda defection to claims of coordinated power shift

In addition, the clip refers to efforts to install a Bhumjaithai Party–led government. As a result, the recording has fuelled debate about political coordination. However, none of these claims have been verified.

In the audio, the speaker asserts that a People’s Party, or Orange-led, government would trigger a coup d’état. Furthermore, the speaker suggests such an outcome would be unavoidable. This assertion has drawn particular attention.

The clip also claims that Thailand’s deep state or conservative establishment does not want a Pheu Thai–led government. In that context, the party is repeatedly described as “red.” This language echoes long-standing and colour-coded political divisions in Thailand.

Moreover, the speaker claims this opposition explains the imprisonment of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. The statement is delivered as an explanation to the alleged councillor. The councillor is said to be based in Kanchanaburi province.

Mr Thaksin returned to Thailand on September 9, 2025 after leaving days before by private jet for treatment in Dubai via Singapore. Previously, speculation suggested he would remain abroad. Instead, he chose to return voluntarily.

Audio mentions Thaksin jailing and internal fears over candidate placement and seat losses

Upon his return, Mr Thaksin was jailed for one year. The sentence followed a ruling by the Supreme Court. Consequently, his imprisonment has remained a central political reference. The clip also appears to reference internal party decisions. Specifically, it mentions candidate placement strategies. It also refers to fears of losing constituency seats.

In the recording, the speaker says he was instructed to contest a constituency seat rather than a party-list position. According to the clip, senior party figures issued that instruction. However, these claims remain unconfirmed.

The main speaker on the clip appeared to gripe about the Bhumjaithai Party’s electoral machinations. Indeed, he described Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul as “heartless” to the supposed local councillor.

Additionally, the speaker expresses confidence that only one party would be permitted to form a government. The statement implies limits on acceptable outcomes. Therefore, it has intensified scrutiny of the recording.

Clip suggests behind-the-scenes influence over Interior Ministry appointments and police

The clip further implies behind-the-scenes influence over Interior Ministry affairs. These include official appointments and police coordination. It also mentions access to government budgets.

On February 1, Mr Sakda travelled to Sangkhlaburi Police Station in Kanchanaburi province. There, he filed a formal complaint. He arrived in the afternoon.

Mr Sakda told investigators that the recording was fabricated. He said the voice was not his. He also denied holding any such conversation. Furthermore, Mr Sakda said he had never discussed exchanging electoral support for benefits. He stressed that such conduct would be illegal. Therefore, he rejected the clip’s allegations.

Mr Sakda argued that the recording was intended to mislead voters. Specifically, he said it targeted voters in Kanchanaburi Constituency 5. The minister is contesting that seat in the election. He requested legal action against those who created and disseminated the clip. Furthermore, he asked police to pursue anyone falsely attributing the voice to him. His complaint cited multiple laws.

Sakda invokes election and computer crime laws as investigation begins into clip’s origins and circulation

In particular, Mr Sakda referenced the Organic Act on the Election of Members of Parliament. He also cited the Computer Crime Act. As a result, a formal investigation is now underway.

The clip was released publicly by lawyer Phattarapong Supakorn, also known as Lawyer Aun. He has previously published politically sensitive material. Consequently, his involvement drew immediate attention.

The audio began circulating on Saturday, January 31. Since then, it has been widely shared across platforms. Its release came less than ten days before the February 8 election. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul addressed the issue on Sunday while campaigning. His response was measured. Nevertheless, his comments were closely watched.

Mr Anutin said he had listened to the audio clip. However, he said he could not determine whether it was genuine. He described parts of the content as contradictory. Therefore, Mr Anutin said clarification should come from Mr Sakda. He said he would wait for an explanation. He declined to speculate on authenticity.

Anutin urges calm on campaign trail as questions mount over clip authenticity and political timing

Mr Anutin spoke to reporters at Sam Khok Market in Pathum Thani province on February 1. The appearance formed part of his campaign schedule. Crowds gathered as he spoke. During the event, Mr Anutin expressed confidence in Bhumjaithai’s electoral prospects. He said competition was intense nationwide. Still, he said the party expected strong results.

When questioned again about the clip, Mr Anutin acknowledged the controversy. However, he said such incidents often emerge in the final campaign week. Therefore, he urged patience.

Mr Anutin said he was puzzled by claims portraying him as heartless. Consequently, he said he would raise the issue with Mr Sakda. At that time, Mr Sakda remained on the campaign trail.

Moreover, Mr Anutin said the party would remain calm and composed. He said Bhumjaithai would behave properly. He described this as consistent with party practice.

When asked whether more attacks would follow, Mr Anutin said accusations typically intensify near polling day. However, he said Bhumjaithai focused on policy delivery. He said it avoided disparaging rivals.

Anutin dismisses late-campaign accusations as Democrats urge restraint pending police findings

Mr Anutin also addressed reports of early voting problems. He said these matters fell under the Election Commission’s authority. Therefore, he said he was not concerned.

He added that voters understood how to cast ballots. He said many voters immediately recalled the party’s election number. The number is 37. Previously, Mr Anutin said he worried about voter confusion. However, recent experiences reassured him. He said supporters demonstrated clear recognition.

Mr Anutin also commented on allegations of vote buying. He said such accusations commonly surface late in campaigns. He said they often come from those fearing defeat.

Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva also commented on the situation. He urged restraint in public discussion. He said police should investigate first.

Mr Abhisit said authorities must confirm or deny the clip’s authenticity. Until then, he said conclusions should be withheld. His stance aligned with that of Mr Anutin. The controversy has emerged amid an unusually competitive race. Several parties are vying for the top position. Coalition outcomes remain uncertain.

Tight race sharpens focus on audio clip as parties jostle for post-election government formation

The Bhumjaithai Party is campaigning through established political networks nationwide. Meanwhile, the People’s Party is drawing strong support from younger voters. Both seek to lead government formation.

At the same time, the Pheu Thai Party has regained momentum. It has nominated Yotsanan Wongsawat as its prime ministerial candidate. The party is performing better than expected.

However, most analysts still expect Pheu Thai to finish third. A first-place result would surprise many observers. Still, projections remain fluid. Moreover, Thai opinion polls do not directly translate into votes on the ground. Constituency dynamics may well decide this election. If so, it augurs well for the ruling Bhumjaithai Party.

Former Democrat MP Thepthai Senpong has publicly commented on the clip. He raised three key points about its content. His remarks circulated widely online.

First, he highlighted the claim that the Blue Party would form a government without unrest. Second, he cited the assertion that an Orange-led government would face a coup. Third, he noted the claim that the Red Party could not govern.

Analysts warn clip claims could shift voters as Kanchanaburi seat gains strategic importance

Mr Thepthai said these points were politically charged. He said their use late in the campaign could carry consequences. He did not assess their accuracy. The audio clip has also focused attention on Kanchanaburi province. Mr Sakda is contesting Constituency 5 there. The seat holds strategic value.

Mr Sakda previously belonged to the Pheu Thai Party. He defected to Bhumjaithai in June 2025. He has linked that move to changing political conditions. The release of the clip has added volatility to the campaign’s final days. Legal proceedings are expected to take time. Meanwhile, campaigning continues nationwide.

The election environment remains unpredictable. Both national and local dynamics are in play. Voter sentiment could still shift.

The leaked audio has now become part of the campaign landscape. Its authenticity remains unproven. A police investigation is now being opened. As election day approaches, parties continue rallies and outreach efforts.

The final outcome remains open. The clip may influence the decisions of some voters. However, in most cases it will reinforce existing perceptions. In an era of rapid social media dissemination, many Thai voters will already have formed firm views about the political struggle unfolding behind closed doors.

