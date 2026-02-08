Bhumjaithai storms to a decisive election victory, surging past rivals to nearly 200 seats as early counts flip polls, sweep 19 provinces, and leave the People’s Party trailing in seats despite polling more votes.

The House went to the polls on Saturday night and Thai politics took a sharp turn, with the kingdom opting for conservatism and delivering a decisive victory to the ruling Bhumjaithai Party. Led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the party is on course to secure around 200 seats, while the Pheu Thai Party is projected to win about 94 seats. The major loser of the Thai General Election appears to be the People’s Party, which, despite winning the largest share of votes and emerging as the most popular party nationwide, is set to finish third in seat terms with just 75 seats, only slightly ahead of Bhumjaithai’s coalition partner, the Kla Tham Party, expected to take between 60 and 70 seats.

The Bhumjaithai Party appears to have decisively won the 2026 General Election, according to early unofficial results. As counting began on Sunday evening, the party quickly established a national lead. Within hours, projections pointed to a dominant parliamentary outcome. As a result, Bhumjaithai emerged as the clear frontrunner.

Earlier opinion polls had suggested a different race. At that time, Bhumjaithai polled around 19 per cent support. By contrast, the People’s Party and the Pheu Thai Party led most surveys. However, once ballots were counted, the picture shifted sharply. As counting progressed, Bhumjaithai surged ahead.

By the time roughly 31 per cent of votes were counted, Bhumjaithai stood at 31 per cent nationwide. Meanwhile, rival parties retained higher overall vote totals. Even so, seat distribution favoured Bhumjaithai. Consequently, the party built a large lead in constituencies.

Seat math diverges from vote share as projections show Bhumjaithai far ahead despite rivals’ vote totals

This gap widened due to Thailand’s constituency-based system. As a result, vote share did not align with seat totals. The People’s Party, despite leading in votes, trailed badly in seats. Likewise, Pheu Thai fell behind in constituency wins.

Current projections suggest Bhumjaithai will secure between 192 and 200 seats. Meanwhile, Pheu Thai is projected to win about 94 seats. In comparison, the People’s Party is forecast at roughly 75 seats. Together, these figures place Bhumjaithai far ahead of all rivals.

Significantly, the Kla Tham Party of Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow is on target to achieve between 60 and 70 seats. In effect, this seals the deal and will ensure the next government will be a continuation of the present one.

With the House holding 500 seats, this margin is decisive. Consequently, Bhumjaithai is set to become the largest parliamentary bloc. Although counting remained unofficial, trends were consistent. No major reversals were reported.

Constituency strategy and local networks drive Bhumjaithai dominance across provinces and districts

The outcome reflected strong constituency-level management. In particular, Bhumjaithai focused on efficient vote distribution. As a result, narrow local victories translated into full seats. Meanwhile, rival parties lost key districts.

At the same time, powerful local networks played a central role. Across Thailand, the party relied on established provincial connections. Many were linked to well-known political families. Therefore, local influence proved critical.

Buriram province stood out as the clearest example. There, the Bhumjaithai Party swept every available seat. As a result, the province delivered a significant share of the total tally. Buriram is closely associated with the Chidchob family.

The Chidchob family has long held political influence in the region. Consequently, Buriram has remained a party stronghold. In this election, that influence was again evident. All ten districts went to Bhumjaithai.

Buriram sweep highlights Chidchob family influence as Bhumjaithai captures every constituency seat

By 9:20 p.m. on February 8, unofficial results continued to update. Polls had closed at 5:00 p.m. By then, about 31 per cent of votes were counted. Even so, the overall pattern was already clear.

Bhumjaithai achieved complete sweeps in 19 provinces. As a result, its seat count rose rapidly. These provinces spanned central, northeastern, and southern regions. Together, they accounted for dozens of seats.

In central Thailand, Phichit delivered all three districts. Similarly, Uthai Thani delivered both districts. Ang Thong followed with two districts. In each case, no seats were lost.

Sing Buri delivered its single district to Bhumjaithai. Meanwhile, Ayutthaya produced five winning districts. In Bueng Kan, all three districts went to the party. Each result reinforced the national trend.

Early counts show sweeping provincial wins stacking seats rapidly for Bhumjaithai nationwide across areas

In the northeast, Buriram delivered ten districts. At the same time, Surin delivered eight districts. Yasothon followed with three districts. Amnat Charoen added two districts.

In the east, Prachinburi delivered all three districts. Chanthaburi also delivered three districts. Trat contributed its single district. Again, the pattern held.

In the south, the party continued its sweep. Phetchaburi delivered three districts. Chumphon also delivered three districts. Ranong added one district.

Along the Andaman coast, Phang Nga delivered two districts. Krabi followed with three districts. Satun completed the list with two districts. Altogether, 19 provinces recorded total sweeps.

Meanwhile, reactions at rival party headquarters reflected the shift. At the Future Forward Party building, the atmosphere changed quickly. Earlier in the evening, supporters gathered in large numbers. Initially, cheers filled the lower floors.

Rival headquarters turn quiet as early leads fade and Bhumjaithai pulls ahead nationwide during counts

However, after updates showed Bhumjaithai taking the lead, the mood shifted. After 10 per cent of votes were counted, cheers faded. Consequently, silence spread among supporters.

Fans watching live broadcasts fell quiet. At the same time, tension grew across the building. Gradually, some supporters began to leave. The crowd thinned as counting continued.

On the upper floors, party leaders withdrew from public view. There, closed-door meetings were held. Leaders assessed results constituency by constituency. Discussions were described as tense.

Meanwhile, no public statements were issued. The focus remained internal. Attention centred on losses across key districts. Each update confirmed the widening gap. As the night progressed, the trend held firm. Bhumjaithai maintained its national lead. Seat projections remained stable. Rival parties failed to regain ground.

Despite higher popular votes, seat totals did not recover. As a result, the People’s Party remained behind. Pheu Thai also trailed in constituencies. The margin continued to widen.

By late evening, the outcome appeared settled. Although unofficial, the scale was unmistakable. Bhumjaithai’s advantage spanned regions and provinces. No reversal appeared likely.

