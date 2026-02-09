Anutin declares victory and attributes it to hard work and being close to voters in the constituencies

Anutin declares victory as Bhumjaithai storms toward 200 seats in a landslide. Pheu Thai collapses in Chiang Mai, smaller parties are wiped out, and Thailand’s election signals a sharp return to conservative power as coalition talks wait on certification.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Sunday night credited his party’s sweeping 2026 General Election victory to hard work and close ties with local constituencies and voters. He avoided discussing the shape of the next government. Vote counting is still underway, with 87% tallied. The Bhumjaithai Party is currently projected to win 197 seats, compared with 112 for the People’s Party. The Pheu Thai Party trails in third place with 78 seats, while Bhumjaithai’s coalition partner has surprised observers by securing 57 seats. Smaller parties have seen their seat totals shrink sharply.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared victory on Sunday night as counting continued across the country. At that stage, 87 per cent of votes had been counted. As a result, his Bhumjaithai Party appeared poised to secure more than 200 seats in parliament. Consequently, the party emerged as the clear frontrunner of the election.

As returns accumulated, the scale of Bhumjaithai’s performance became increasingly evident. In many regions, its candidates led by wide margins. Meanwhile, rival parties struggled to match its constituency-level strength. Therefore, the parliamentary balance shifted rapidly as results came in.

Earlier in the evening, attention had focused on the Pheu Thai Party. Initially, there was optimism among its supporters. However, that confidence faded sharply as results from Chiang Mai were announced. Notably, the party failed to win a single seat in the province.

Chiang Mai loss exposes collapse of Pheu Thai’s northern base and delivers an election night blow

Chiang Mai has long been regarded as a Pheu Thai stronghold. Therefore, the loss carried particular significance. As more data emerged, the outcome stood out as one of the night’s defining developments. Consequently, the result raised immediate questions for the party’s leadership.

At the same time, Bhumjaithai’s ground operation showed clear advantages. The party ran an intensive on-the-ground election campaign. As a result, it translated the local organisation into votes across multiple constituencies. Moreover, its candidates maintained close contact with local networks.

Similarly, the emergent Kla Tham Party benefited from strong local campaigning. Like Bhumjaithai, it focused on constituency-level organisation. Consequently, both parties reduced the former ruling party’s chances of recovering lost ground. As counting progressed, this pattern repeated across regions.

In contrast, the People’s Party found success mainly in urban centres. On Sunday night, it won decisively in Bangkok. Additionally, it performed strongly in neighbouring Nonthaburi province. Nevertheless, these gains proved geographically limited.

Urban victories offer partial relief for People’s Party as rural with provincial contests out of reach

Outside major cities, progressive parties encountered significant obstacles. In many areas, local influence shaped voter behaviour. Therefore, national-level messaging had less impact than expected. As a result, constituency organisation became the decisive factor.

Taken together, the results suggested a broader political shift. Across several regions, established political houses regained prominence. Moreover, conservative power networks reasserted their electoral influence. Consequently, the election marked a return of traditional power structures.

Against this backdrop, Mr Anutin said he believed Bhumjaithai would win the election. He attributed the party’s success to sustained effort. Furthermore, he pointed to campaign discipline and organisation. According to him, these factors translated directly into voter support.

Nevertheless, questions remained over the formation of the next government. Mr Anutin said cooperation with other parties was undecided. Specifically, he referred to the People’s Party and the Kla Tham Party. However, he stressed that any decision would follow official results.

Anutin projects confidence while deferring coalition talks until the official results are finalised

Later on Sunday evening, Mr Anutin addressed reporters in Bangkok. At 8.20 pm on February 8, he appeared at Bhumjaithai Party headquarters. He was joined by senior party figures and candidates. Meanwhile, results from across the country continued to arrive.

Standing alongside him were several prominent party members. These included party executives and leading candidates. Together, they formed a unified front during the press conference. As such, the event underscored the party’s confidence.

During his remarks, Mr Anutin thanked voters for their support. He expressed gratitude for every vote cast for the party. Moreover, he described the result as a mandate to serve all Thai people. Consequently, he framed the outcome as a responsibility rather than a reward.

He also congratulated other political parties. In addition, he congratulated candidates who had won seats. He expressed hope for cooperation in governing the country. However, he added that cooperation would depend on the official context.

Election night results remain unofficial as Anutin urges restraint ahead of formal certification

At the same time, Mr Anutin stressed that the results remained unofficial. He emphasised that election night figures were preliminary. Therefore, he said formal claims would wait. Certification rests with the Election Commission.

Under the Constitution, certification must occur within 60 days. This applies to both constituency and party-list members. Consequently, the formation of a government cannot begin immediately. Until then, all results remain provisional.

Despite this, Mr Anutin said trends were already clear. He cited direct contact with candidates nationwide. Additionally, he referred to observations from constituencies. Together, these indicated a strong Bhumjaithai lead.

Although official seat numbers were not yet announced, expectations were high. Mr Anutin said the party was likely to have the most MPs. As a result, Bhumjaithai appeared positioned to lead government formation. However, he avoided specifying exact figures.

Anutin frames apparent victory as public mandate while emphasising humility and national responsibility

He described the apparent victory as belonging to the people. He said it was not limited to party members. Therefore, he framed the outcome as a public decision. He added that the party would accept it humbly.

According to Mr Anutin, voters had given clear instructions. He said they wanted stable and sustainable progress. Moreover, he said they expected solutions to pressing problems. Consequently, he said the party would work to meet those expectations.

He stated that Bhumjaithai would govern with honesty and dedication. Furthermore, he reaffirmed his commitment to the democratic system. He noted that the King remains head of state. As such, he outlined the party’s constitutional position.

Mr Anutin also listed the party’s guiding priorities. These included the nation, religion, the monarchy and the people. Therefore, he said all decisions would reflect these principles. He added that service extended to all citizens.

PM stresses inclusive responsibility while limiting press conference to expressing his gratitude

He emphasised that responsibility covered all Thai people. This included those who voted for the party and those who did not. As a result, he framed governance as inclusive. He said performance would reflect that obligation.

Nevertheless, he reiterated that the press conference served a limited purpose. He said it was intended only to express gratitude. Therefore, he avoided detailed policy or coalition discussions. Formal steps would follow legal procedures.

Looking ahead, Mr Anutin outlined general next steps. First, parties would hold internal meetings. Then, executive committees would discuss positions. Only afterwards would negotiations begin.

He congratulated all winning candidates across parties. This included winners in 400 constituencies. Additionally, he congratulated 100 party-list MPs. He expressed hope they would serve the nation effectively.

Coalition questions persist as Anutin declines specifics on partners, positions and deputy premiership roles

When asked about forming a government, Mr Anutin remained cautious. He said discussions were premature. Therefore, he declined to name potential partners. Clarity would come after certification.

He added that parties still had time. Internal deliberations would occur first. Consequently, negotiations would not be rushed. He stressed patience during the process.

Asked specifically about the Kla Tham Party, he declined to comment. He said he would speak only about Bhumjaithai. Moreover, he said procedures were incomplete. He thanked reporters for their understanding.

When questioned about governing principles, he referred again to party processes. He said the executive committee would meet once figures stabilised. Until then, no commitments would be made.

Asked about deputy prime minister positions, he remained reserved. He said reported seat numbers suggested feasibility. However, he did not confirm any arrangement. He repeated that official results were required.

Organisational strength drives landslide as smaller parties suffer steep losses in four-way contest

On the reasons for the party’s success, Mr Anutin pointed to organisation. He said members worked hard throughout the campaign. Additionally, he said candidates understood local issues.

He added that the party listened closely to voters. It focused on practical needs and concerns. Moreover, he cited experience in governing. According to him, this reassured the electorate.

He also referred to the party’s professional team. He said the team had experience running the state. Therefore, voters trusted its ability to govern. When asked again about coalition options, he repeated his stance. He said discussions must wait for official results. As before, he emphasised proper procedures.

Smaller parties were impacted negatively by the four-way fight for seats among the larger parties. The Democrat Party, tipped for a resurgence under former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, elected only 20 MPs. This was down from its 2023 tally of 25. In particular, the election saw the elimination of the Palang Pracharat Party. The former ruling party from 2019 returned only five MPs, losing 35 seats.

Attention turns to certification and aftermath as landslide result reshapes Thailand’s parliamentary landscape

As counting continued late into the night, attention shifted forward. Certification by the Election Commission became the next milestone. Until then, outcomes remain unofficial. Once certification is complete, parliament can convene. Only then can government formation begin. Consequently, the final political configuration remains unsettled.

What remained clear, however, was the scale of Bhumjaithai’s advance. Its ground operation delivered decisive results. Moreover, its local networks proved effective nationwide. The election highlighted the power of constituency politics. It underscored the importance of local organisation. As a result, the parliamentary landscape shifted decisively ahead of the new term.

Further reading:

People’s Party leader Teng concedes defeat. Accepts poll results. Confirms no support for Anutin as PM

Huge shift in Thai politics as Bhumjaithai Party wins a landslide election victory. People’s Party loses big

Thailand voted. Now to see if the people of kingdom have voted for big change or a conservative path

Vote buying operation detected in Khon Kaen in viral video clip. Report lodged with Election Commission

Election Commission officers raid Surat Thani house after reports of vote buying activity were received

Election boss says officials are probing six account holders in 250 million baht linked to vote buying

Bank of Thailand boss acts to thwart illicit activity in the banking system which could be vote buying

Bank of Thailand Governor orders monitoring of cash withdrawals amid widespread vote buying fears

Pheu Thai candidate calls on Election Commission to act. ฿1 billion for vote buying in Ubon Ratchathani

Former minister and party leader Sudarat warns of ฿20 billion plot by ‘Scambodia’ to take political power

Cambodian scam centre mess in Thailand threatens to topple interim government sooner rather than later