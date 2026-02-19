ISRAELI BAR BOSS BUSTED IN 50M BAHT DRUG STING: Shai Alfasi, 42, ran a WhatsApp sock-swap network from Koh Phangan restaurant before undercover cops swooped, seizing cocaine, ketamine, MDMA, LSD and heroin in a major island crackdown.

A 42-year-old Israeli businessman was arrested Friday by a Koh Phangan task force set up to track him down. The bar and restaurant owner was caught collecting cash from a drug delivery hidden in a black sock. Acting on police intelligence, Mr Shai Alfasi used the WhatsApp app to sell drugs to a network of contacts at delivery and collection points across the island. He was nabbed by undercover officers while riding a Honda ADV 350 off-road scooter to the collection point.

A major Israeli drug dealer was arrested on Koh Phangan last Friday, senior police on the island have revealed. Officers seized narcotics worth more than 50 million baht. Moreover, investigators described him as the biggest figure detained in a week-long crackdown on the island.

The suspect was identified as Shai Alfasi, 42. He is an Israeli national. In addition, he owned the Lola bar and restaurant in the Hat Hin Kong area. According to Pol Lt Gen Saksira Phuek-am, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, Mr Alfasi operated his drug business from the tourist island.

Specifically, he used the WhatsApp Business messaging application to arrange sales. Furthermore, he used a Hebrew name on the platform to communicate with buyers.

Undercover sting exposes sock cash swap method used for island drug sales and delivery network used by Israeli

Investigators said customers placed orders through the application. Then, payment was arranged using what police called a sock exchange method. Buyers placed cash inside socks at agreed locations. Afterwards, the suspect collected the money.

At the same time, he replaced the cash with narcotics hidden in the same socks. According to investigators, this method was repeatedly used to complete transactions.

Meanwhile, police agents prepared a sting operation. They posed as buyers and arranged a controlled purchase. Once the meeting point was confirmed, officers moved into position. Mr Alfasi arrived at the appointed location on a premium Honda ADV 350 motorbike.

However, instead of completing a routine pickup, he was confronted by undercover officers. As he moved to collect the cash, police closed in and arrested him.

Following the arrest, officers searched his belongings. In addition, they inspected his luggage and hidden compartments. As a result, they uncovered a large variety of illicit drugs. The seized substances included cocaine and ketamine.

Cocaine, ketamine, MDMA and heroin among ฿50 million baht haul seized in Koh Phangan crackdown

They also found MDMA and LSD, described by police as “death stamps.” Furthermore, heroin was recovered during the search. In addition, officers seized magic mushrooms. Police also confiscated ecstasy pills shaped like Labubu figures. According to Pol Lt Gen Saksira, the estimated street value of the drugs exceeded 50 million baht.

Meanwhile, a broader crackdown on Koh Phangan had begun on Monday. Tourist police intensified enforcement across the island. As a result, six drug suspects were arrested during the operation. However, Mr Alfasi was considered the largest figure detained so far. Pol Lt Gen Saksira described him as the biggest dealer apprehended on the island to date.

Koh Phangan is a well-known tourist destination in Surat Thani province. The island attracts both domestic and international visitors. Consequently, tourist police maintain regular operations there.

According to authorities, intelligence gathering and surveillance preceded the arrest. Officers monitored suspected transactions conducted through the messaging platform. Then, after confirming his alleged role, they arranged the sting that led to his capture.

Motorbike seized as police widen probe into WhatsApp-run drug network on tourist island

The Honda ADV 350 motorbike used by Mr Alfasi was seized as evidence. In addition, the confiscated narcotics were secured and documented.

Police said the drugs were packaged for distribution. However, authorities did not disclose how long the alleged operation had been active. Likewise, they did not reveal the number of customers involved. Still, they confirmed that orders were placed via WhatsApp Business and fulfilled through the sock exchange system.

Mr Alfasi remained in custody following the arrest. However, police did not provide details about possible charges. They also did not comment on legal representation. The Tourist Police Bureau said operations on Koh Phangan would continue. Furthermore, enforcement efforts would remain focused on drug activity in tourist areas as the investigation proceeds.

