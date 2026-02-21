Cowardly soldier afraid to face up to his brutal acts against his girlfriend hangs himself in custody

Former soldier accused of brutal assault and robbery of ex-girlfriend hangs himself in Min Buri Police Station cell hours after arrest on court warrant. Victim filed four complaints before a background check exposed prior child abduction and motorcycle theft cases.

A cowardly former soldier, finally called to account for brutally assaulting his 31-year-old girlfriend, took his own life Tuesday at Min Buri Police Station after being detained under a court warrant. Previously, repeated attempts to file complaints against him failed. His arrest came after a criminal background check revealed multiple prior arrests, including child abduction and motorcycle theft. Beyond battering and bruising the woman, the accused, Mr. Porn, or Porn Wisanu, also cost her her job and threatened to release degrading images online. In effect, blackmail.

A former soldier accused of assault and robbery died by suicide in custody on February 17, 2026. The incident occurred inside a holding cell at Min Buri Police Station. Earlier that day, he had been arrested under a court warrant.

The warrant was issued by the Min Buri Criminal Court. It carried the reference J.273/2569. The charge was robbery resulting in serious injury to another person.

The suspect was identified as Mr. Porn, also known as Mr. Porn Wisanu. He was a former soldier. Investigators from the Metropolitan Police tracked him down. The operation was directed by Pol. Maj. Gen. Chotiwat Lueangwilai.

Arrest under court warrant ends in custodial suicide at Min Buri police station on Tuesday last week

He commands the Metropolitan Police Bureau’s Investigation Division. In addition, officers from Rom Klao Police Station joined the arrest team. Consequently, Mr. Porn was taken into custody and transported to Min Buri Police Station.

Meanwhile, he was placed in a detention cell to await legal proceedings. However, an urgent report later confirmed his death. Officers found him hanged inside the cell. Therefore, the criminal process ended before formal court action began. Authorities confirmed the death occurred while he was under police supervision.

The case had already drawn public attention. Earlier, a 31-year-old woman sought help from Police Lieutenant Colonel Thanakrit Chittra-areerat. He serves as secretary to the Minister of Social Development and Human Security.

According to her complaint, Mr. Porn was her former boyfriend. She alleged he brutally assaulted her. She also accused him of robbing her during the attack. As a result, she suffered serious injury.

Victim alleges identity forgery, job loss and threats after repeated complaints of assault. Finally police took action

Furthermore, she alleged that he forged her identity. She stated that he sent a fake resignation letter to her employer. Consequently, she lost her job. In addition, she accused him of threatening to release private photographs. She said the threats were meant to humiliate her. Therefore, she turned to senior officials for assistance.

The victim reported filing four police complaints. One report was lodged at Min Buri Police Station. Two reports were filed at Sutthisan Police Station. Another was submitted at Rom Klao Police Station. However, she stated that the cases showed no progress at the time. Despite multiple reports, no decisive action followed. As time passed, the suspect remained at large.

Only after the incident became major news did the case advance. Subsequently, investigators reviewed the evidence. They then sought an arrest warrant from the Min Buri Criminal Court. Once the warrant was approved, the investigation team moved quickly. Consequently, Mr. Porn was apprehended and detained.

A criminal background check revealed prior offences. Records linked him to child abduction. In addition, authorities found involvement in several motorcycle thefts.

Background check reveals prior child abduction and motorcycle theft charges

Therefore, investigators confirmed this was not his first criminal case. The background findings formed part of the official record.

After his arrest, he was secured in a holding cell. Meanwhile, he awaited further legal steps. However, officers later discovered he had hanged himself. The discovery was made inside the detention area of Min Buri Police Station. Authorities confirmed the cause of death as suicide.

No further details were released regarding the exact time of death. Likewise, officials did not disclose additional information about the conditions in the cell. The announcement focused on the sequence of arrest and detention. Consequently, the robbery charge will not proceed to trial.

Thus, a high-profile assault and robbery case ended inside a police cell. The accused former soldier died before facing court proceedings. The Metropolitan Police confirmed the timeline of events on February 17, 2026.

