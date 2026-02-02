Incoherent and drunk Russian tourist denied entry to Thailand on Thursday morning after chaotic flight

Naked, intoxicated Russian man caused mid-air chaos on a Vietnam–Bangkok flight, argued with the crew and demanded the door opened. He then failed immigration screening at Don Mueang and was denied entry before being deported back to Vietnam.

Thai Immigration Bureau officers early Thursday morning denied entry to an inebriated and incoherent Russian national who had just arrived from Vietnam. Reports said the 41-year-old caused repeated disruption aboard an AirAsia flight from southern Vietnam to Bangkok. Authorities refused him entry under provisions of the Immigration Act 1979. He was placed on the next available AirAsia return flight to Vietnam. Details of the incident were released to the media on Saturday.

The incident occurred aboard a Thai AirAsia flight travelling from Nha Trang, a resort city in southern Vietnam, to Bangkok. According to foreign media reports and passenger accounts, the 41-year-old man behaved erratically during the flight. During the journey, witnesses said he removed his clothes while the aircraft was in the air. At the same time, passengers reported that he repeatedly ran in and out of the aircraft lavatory.

According to those accounts, the man argued with cabin crew members during the flight. He was also reported to have demanded that the aircraft door be opened mid-air. Meanwhile, passengers said he shouted profanities in the Russian language. Several witnesses stated that the man appeared to be intoxicated throughout the incident.

Intoxicated Russian man fails screening and meets prohibited person criteria under Immigration Act

Despite the disruption, the flight continued to Bangkok as scheduled. There were no reports of injuries to passengers or crew. Similarly, authorities did not report damage to the aircraft. In turn, the plane landed normally at Don Mueang International Airport on Thursday, 29 January.

Upon arrival, the man was referred to immigration officers for screening. According to Airports of Thailand, the passenger arrived on Thai AirAsia flight FD647 from Vietnam. Don Mueang immigration police also confirmed his arrival and involvement in the case.

During immigration screening, officers assessed the man’s physical condition and behaviour. Authorities said he was heavily intoxicated at the time of questioning. Furthermore, officials described him as incoherent and unable to communicate clearly. As a result, officers were unable to obtain consistent answers during the interview.

According to immigration authorities, the man could not explain the purpose of his visit to Thailand. In addition, officers reviewed his financial status as required by law. Authorities said he lacked sufficient means of support for entry into the country.

Authorities limit disclosure as passenger accounts align with immigration findings in the case

Based on those findings, officials determined that the man met the criteria of a prohibited person. Authorities cited the Immigration Act of 1979 as the legal basis for the decision. Therefore, immigration police formally refused him permission to enter Thailand.

Following the refusal, the man was taken into immigration custody. Officials said he remained under supervision while arrangements were made for his removal. Meanwhile, authorities coordinated with airport agencies to manage the process.

Thai authorities did not announce any criminal charges related to the onboard incident. Likewise, officials did not state whether the airline imposed penalties on the passenger. There was also no confirmation regarding restraint measures during the flight.

Officials declined to release details about the man’s conduct after landing. Similarly, no information was provided about his travel history. Authorities also did not disclose whether he was travelling alone.

Deportation arranged swiftly after entry refusal. Russian national returned to Vietnam without incident

In addition, officials did not comment on events before the flight departed from Nha Trang. No details were released regarding alcohol consumption before boarding. As such, authorities limited statements to observations made during the flight and immigration screening.

Foreign media reports cited statements from fellow passengers. According to those reports, the onboard behaviour described matched the condition observed by immigration officers. Authorities said the passenger accounts were consistent with official findings.

Airports of Thailand confirmed coordination with Don Mueang immigration police throughout the process. Officials stated that aviation safety procedures were followed. At no point was a flight diversion reported.

Thai AirAsia was not reported to have altered the flight path. Moreover, the airline did not issue a public statement regarding the incident. Authorities relied on passenger accounts and immigration assessments.

Authorities deport man after entry was denied, returning him to his country of origin on 31 January

After entry was denied, authorities scheduled the man’s deportation. According to officials, he was returned to his country of origin on Thursday, 29 January, the same day he arrived. The removal followed standard immigration procedures.

The man was placed on Thai AirAsia flight FD646. Subsequently, the return flight departed at 7:55 am, officials said. No other passengers were involved in the deportation process.

Authorities did not report resistance during the removal. Likewise, no injuries were reported during the transfer. Immigration police confirmed the deportation was completed without incident.

Afterwards, officials closed the case. Officials classified the incident as an immigration enforcement matter. No further actions were required.

Thai authorities reiterated that entry decisions are made on a case-by-case basis. According to officials, immigration screening is guided by legal requirements and public order considerations.

As of Saturday, 31 January 2026, no additional statements were issued by Thailand’s Immigration Bureau. The Russian man had returned to Vietnam after being held in airport custody before boarding the flight to Vietnam.

