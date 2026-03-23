Mum on the run in Thailand sent to UK prison for nearly 2 years after drug dealing conviction in Preston

Runaway TikTok mum Ellis Matthews, 32, who bragged about life in Thailand, is jailed for 26 months after returning to the UK. The “Mum on the Run in Asia” figure was deported, arrested and convicted on drug charges after a years-long saga abroad.

The story of a colourful small-time drug dealer who fled the UK in 2021 ended on Friday, March 13, in the United Kingdom when Preston Crown Court sentenced 32-year-old Ms Ellis Matthews to 26 months in prison. At the same time, the British court ordered 108 days deducted from her prison term for time served in detention in Thailand after her arrest in Pattaya in March last year. The young woman, a mother of three, gained notoriety previously as a TikTok star claiming to be a ‘Mum on the Run’ detailing her exploits in Thailand. Earlier last year, she caused a sensation at home when she told online fans she was receiving £2,300 a month in welfare payments wired to her in Thailand.

A British TikTok user who became an online celebrity as “Mum on the run in Asia” has been jailed after returning to the United Kingdom from Thailand. Ellis Matthews, 32, received a 26-month prison sentence for drug offences. The sentence was imposed at Preston Crown Court on Friday, March 13. She was later escorted to HMP Styal to begin the term.

However, the case had developed over several years and across two countries. Matthews first left the United Kingdom in 2021. At the time, she was pregnant. She later gave birth to a son named Cairo. Meanwhile, she began posting videos online about her life abroad.

Matthews built a TikTok base with 16,400 followers sharing life in Thailand and motherhood stories

She is originally from Bamber Bridge in Lancashire. The town lies about three miles southeast of Preston. In addition, Matthews has two other sons living in the United Kingdom. One lives with his grandmother. Another lives with his father.

Meanwhile, Matthews built a following on TikTok under the account @mumontheruninasia. Her audience reached about 16,400 followers. Her content focused on life in Thailand and her personal story. At times, she described herself as a young mother living overseas.

However, one video posted last year triggered widespread criticism. In that clip, Matthews claimed she received £2,300 per month in UK benefits. She also said the payments funded a comfortable life in Thailand. Furthermore, she offered tips on how others could obtain the payments while living abroad.

As a result, the video circulated widely on social media. Critics quickly responded online. Some alleged that the benefits system was being misused. Consequently, the reaction intensified across UK social media.

Following the backlash, Matthews issued a response. She apologised publicly. Moreover, she later said the claims were untrue and made-up lies. According to her statement, the video was made to attract views.

She denied receiving UK benefits and said her online videos were fabricated to attract attention

She said she had not received UK benefits while living in Thailand. In fact, she said the claims were fabricated for followers and attention. She acknowledged that many viewers were angry. Nevertheless, she said the videos were part of a hoax.

Meanwhile, Matthews continued posting about her life abroad. Reports indicated she had moved to Thailand from Turkey in 2022. She settled in Pattaya, a coastal city known for tourism and expatriate residents. The area also hosts a sizeable British community.

According to reports, Matthews lived in a house complex used by expatriates. The location was described as an affluent development. At the same time, she continued posting videos about daily life and parenting.

However, the story turned sour for her in early 2025. Thai authorities revoked Matthews’ visa on February 21. Officials did not publicly confirm the precise reason. Nevertheless, reports indicated complaints had been made regarding her child’s welfare.

Immigration officers arrested Matthews and her son in Pattaya and held them pending deportation

Subsequently, officers from the Immigration Bureau arrested Matthews on March 3. The arrest took place in Pattaya. She and her young son were taken into custody. Afterwards, authorities held them pending deportation.

Initially, Matthews was kept at a local detention centre. Later, she was transferred to a facility in northern Bangkok. The location was the Mother and Child Immigration Bureau Detention Centre in Bang Khen. The centre houses mothers, children, and other detainees awaiting removal.

Meanwhile, Matthews spoke to reporters while detained. She admitted that her TikTok videos were false. In particular, she repeated that she never received UK benefits in Thailand. She described the videos as a joke made for followers.

However, Thai law addresses false online information. The Computer Crime Act of 2007 criminalises entering false data into computer systems. The offence can carry a prison sentence of up to five years.

Matthews did hard time in Thailand including long hours and overcrowded cells without air conditioning

While in detention, Matthews described the conditions she experienced. According to her account, detainees were locked up for around 20 hours daily. Furthermore, the facility lacked air conditioning during the hot season. Instead, a fan was available but often broke down.

In addition, Matthews reported crowded cells. She said dozens of women and children shared two ground toilets and one shower. At night, inmates slept on the floor. Moreover, she said there were no pillows or basic comforts.

She also described the food provided in detention. According to her statement, meals were served three times daily. She said the food included rice and meat she could not identify. As a result, she and her son often ate only rice.

Meanwhile, Matthews described noise and overcrowding. She said nearby cells held around 35 women and children. Consequently, she said sleep was difficult. She also said the environment was loud throughout the night.

Matthews continued posting online briefly, but faced stricter detention and visa issues

Despite detention, Matthews continued posting videos online for a time. She used her smartphone to upload updates. However, she was later transferred to the more secure Bang Khen facility. Afterwards, some images associated with her were removed.

At the same time, Matthews discussed her visa situation. She said she knew the visa had been cancelled. However, she said she could not afford a plane ticket initially. Later, she said she had funds but could not access her bank account while detained.

Under Thai immigration procedures, detainees must pay for a non-refundable ticket to leave the country. Therefore, departure can depend on access to funds. According to reports, this situation affects many detained foreigners.

Meanwhile, officials from the British Embassy in Bangkok visited Matthews. The visit was linked to concerns about her child’s welfare. Immigration authorities also indicated deportation could occur once travel arrangements were completed.

During interviews, Matthews also addressed earlier claims about compensation. Previously, she had said she received £6 million from local authorities in Lancashire. Later, she revised that statement. She said the amount was £1.6 million from a settlement related to alleged failures of care when she was younger.

Matthews’ compensation claims and online allegations drew further scrutiny from UK media

However, media sources in the United Kingdom reported no court record of such a case. Some suggested it may have been settled before legal proceedings began. Nevertheless, the claim had contributed to her public profile.

Meanwhile, Matthews also alleged that people in Lancashire had targeted her online. She said individuals had accused her of wrongdoing involving her child. Those claims were mentioned in reports about complaints to authorities.

Eventually, Matthews remained in detention for weeks. The Lancashire Evening Post later reported she spent 15 weeks in custody before deportation. During that time, her child remained in Thailand with a family.

After deportation, Matthews returned to the United Kingdom. Shortly afterwards, she was arrested by British authorities. Police charged her with supplying and possessing cocaine and cannabis.

Subsequently, the case proceeded to court in Preston. At the hearing on March 13, the court imposed a 26-month prison sentence. However, the court also considered the time she spent detained in Thailand. Reports said 108 days would be deducted from the total term.

Matthews jailed at HMP Styal. Her case highlighted issues with online content and UK nationals abroad

After sentencing, officers escorted Matthews to HMP Styal. The prison holds female inmates serving sentences or awaiting trial. There, she began serving the remaining portion of her sentence.

Meanwhile, Matthews’ case drew attention due to her online profile. Her TikTok persona and claims about benefits had circulated widely earlier. In addition, her detention in Thailand had already been reported internationally.

Meanwhile, UK nationals living in Thailand have lately been making news for all the wrong reasons.

For instance, earlier in the month, Thai police reported other cases involving British nationals. On March 6, police in Bangkok arrested a British man. According to officers, he was supplying cocaine to tourists in the Sukhumvit area. Police said they found more than 400 grammes of cocaine and two grammes of ecstasy on his person when nabbed.

Four British nationals were arrested in Pattaya for home invasion and theft from a UK resident

Before that, in late February 2026, another case involved four British nationals in Pattaya. Police said the group forced entry into a British man’s home. Authorities reported a safe containing two million baht in cash was stolen in a brazen nighttime robbery and home invasion.

Therefore, these incidents formed part of a broader set of reports involving British citizens in Thailand. Thai authorities said enforcement actions were ongoing. The cases were reported separately but occurred during the same period.

Meanwhile, Matthews’ story had already travelled widely online. Her early TikTok claims about benefits and life abroad had attracted attention in the United Kingdom. Later, her detention videos and statements drew further coverage.

However, her final return to the United Kingdom shifted the focus to criminal charges there. Police investigations led to drug supply and possession charges. Consequently, the court proceedings centred on those offences.

Finally, the court at Preston Crown Court sentenced Ellis Matthews to 26 months in prison. The court confirmed 108 days would be deducted for detention in Thailand. She is now serving the remaining term at HMP Styal following her return from Asia.

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