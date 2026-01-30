Fears quick fix to taxi driver’s car in Buriram while away from Bangkok may have caused deadly inferno

Taxi driver, 58, was found burned to death inside his Toyota taxi on a rural Buriram road after midnight. Police found no struggle or foul play. The cause of the fire remains unknown as forensic investigators continue their inquiries.

Police in Buriram are investigating the death of a taxi driver who died in a car fire early Friday. Authorities said 58-year-old Kuson Suriwong may have been sleeping in the vehicle, a common practice for the Bangkok-based driver. His niece told reporters he had returned to Buriram for several days to restructure debt. However, his car developed mechanical problems. Unable to afford full repairs, he paid ฿5,000 for a short-term fix after mechanics quoted ฿20,000. Investigators are examining whether the repair was linked to the fire that engulfed the taxi and killed its owner.

A 58-year-old taxi driver was found burned to death inside his car in northeastern Thailand, police said. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on 30 January 2026. The cause of the fire remains unknown, according to investigators. The discovery was made in Buriram province, a largely rural area in the lower northeast.

The burned vehicle was found on a concrete road in Ban Tha Ngam village, Phutthaisong district. According to police, the car was a Toyota taxi. It was parked on the right shoulder of the road. However, officers said the vehicle was positioned awkwardly. As a result, it immediately drew attention once discovered.

By the time police arrived, the car had been completely destroyed by fire. Consequently, most of the vehicle’s structure had collapsed. Only charred metal and ash remained. Inside the driver’s seat, officers found a male body. Specifically, the remains were burned almost entirely to skeletal condition.

Police find no struggle or foul play as burned taxi driver is identified and scene yields few clues

Police said the position of the body suggested the victim was alone. Moreover, there were no signs of movement outside the vehicle. No evidence indicated anyone else was present at the scene. Investigators also found no signs of a struggle.

Later, police identified the victim as Kuson Suriwong, aged 58. He was a resident of Ban Tha Ngam village. According to officers, his identity was confirmed through local records and family members.

Following the discovery, forensic officers examined the burned-out taxi. They searched the surrounding area carefully. However, no suspicious objects were found. Additionally, police reported no weapons or tools at the scene.

According to investigators, there were no immediate indications of foul play. Likewise, no accelerants were detected during the initial inspection. As a result, the cause of the fire remained undetermined. The investigation remained open.

Village headman alerted at 1 am describes intense blaze and raises questions over recent taxi repairs

Meanwhile, village headman Lamut Sribungngao arrived after residents alerted him. Notably, he is also the victim’s brother-in-law. According to Lamut, villagers noticed flames around 1:00 a.m. They saw a taxi engulfed in fire on the roadside.

By the time Lamut and others reached the scene, the fire had intensified. Consequently, most of the vehicle was already consumed. The body inside could not be reached safely. Villagers were unable to intervene due to the heat.

According to Lamut, the cause of the fire was unclear. However, he questioned recent repair work on the vehicle. He said he did not know whether the repairs had been completed properly. Police noted his statement as part of the inquiry. Nevertheless, no conclusions were drawn.

Meanwhile, family members provided background information to investigators. Among them was the victim’s niece, Sunisa Onthaisong, aged 46. According to her, Kuson worked as a taxi driver in Bangkok. He regularly traveled long distances for work.

Niece details driver’s debt, breakdown and cut price repair before his fatal return to Buriram village

She said Kuson returned to his home village three days earlier. The visit was made to raise money. Specifically, he needed funds to repay a loan. According to her, the loan was from the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.

Earlier in his journey home, Kuson experienced car trouble. The breakdown occurred in Prathai district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. According to Sunisa, a mechanic inspected the vehicle there. The mechanic quoted 20,000 baht for repairs.

However, Kuson could not afford the amount. Instead, he asked the mechanic to reassemble the car. He paid 5,000 baht for labour costs. After that, he continued driving.

Sunisa added that her uncle often slept inside his car. This was common during long trips. Additionally, she said Kuson suffered from a chronic leg condition. The condition affected his mobility. She did not provide further details.

According to Sunisa, the family had no suspicions regarding his death. They were not questioning any individual. Instead, they chose to leave the matter to police. They said they trusted the investigation.

Forensic institute to determine exact cause as police continue inquiry and gather witness statements

After the on-site examination, police removed the remains from the vehicle. The process was handled by forensic officers. Subsequently, the body was sent for further analysis.

Pol. Lt. Decha Butwiset, a deputy investigator at Phutthaisong police station, later confirmed the next steps. According to him, the remains were sent to the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute. There, specialists will determine the exact cause of death.

He said forensic analysis would focus on the effects of the fire and the victim’s condition. However, results were not immediately available. Meanwhile, police continued collecting witness statements from villagers.

During the investigation, the road remained open to traffic. Police reported no additional victims. No nearby property damage was recorded. As of Thursday, investigators had not announced a cause. The investigation continues.

