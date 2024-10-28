King Praises Stunning Royal Barge Ceremony. 52 ornate barges and 2,412 oarsmen wowed crowds along the Chao Phraya River during the Kathin Ceremony. The King called it “ very beautiful ” as thousands cheered, celebrating this cherished Thai tradition.

Sunday saw the annual Royal Barge Procession to present Kathin robes to monks at the end of Buddhist Lent. The event on Sunday afternoon featured 52 barges and no fewer than 2,412 oarsmen and personnel on the 3.9-km journey from Wat Rachathiwat Pier or Wasukri Pier to the Temple of Dawn, or Wat Arun. A huge crowd of well-wishers lined the route. Later, King Maha Vajiralongkorn expressed satisfaction with the event, which went off smoothly. He described it as “very beautiful” as he spoke with the Royal Thai Navy Commander-in-Chief.

In an extraordinary display of Thai cultural heritage, their Majesties the King and Queen led the Royal Kathin Ceremony on October 27, 2024. The royal barge proceeded along the Chao Phraya River.

The ceremony took place at Wat Arun Ratchawararam. It marked the annual offering of Kathin robes to the monks. Thousands gathered on both sides of the river. They came to witness the elegant procession and honour the royal family in this revered Thai tradition.

At 3:14 p.m., Their Majesties departed from Amphorn Sathan Throne Hall, Dusit Palace. They travelled by royal vehicle to Wasukri Pier.

Royal family boards grand barges, joined by dignitaries for cultural and ceremonial procession

At Wasukri Pier, the royal couple boarded the Suphannahong Royal Barge. This renowned vessel is reserved for momentous occasions. Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya and His Royal Highness Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti joined them. They boarded the Anekchatphuchong and Anantanagara Royal Barges, respectively, carrying the Kathin robes.

Prime Minister Ms. Paethongtarn Shinawatra and other dignitaries welcomed the royal family. Among them were Mr. Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, President of the National Assembly, and Ms. Chanakarn Thiravejpolkul, President of the Supreme Court. Admiral Chirapol Wongwit, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, also welcomed the royal party. He reported that 52 royal barges, including the four royal vessels, were ready for the procession.

At 3:22 p.m., the procession began with Vice Admiral Sombat Chuthanom at the helm. The Suphannahong Royal Barge, decorated in golden splendour, led the line of vessels. Military bands played the “March of Victory.”

Honour guards paid their respects along the route. People on the riverbanks cheered, “Long Live the King” as they waved flags and smiled up at the royal family. The King and Queen warmly acknowledged their subjects.

Traditional navy arrangement honours ancient practices as 52 royal barges escort the King and Queen

The Royal Thai Navy organised the procession with meticulous attention. They aligned the barges in five rows and three lines, following ancient traditions. In total, 2,412 personnel participated.

They escorted 52 royal barges, including the Narai Song Suban King Rama IX and Ananta Nakarat barges. The procession completed the 3.9-kilometer route from Wasukri Pier to Chanuan Nam Pier at Wat Arun.

Lieutenant Commander Surat Chimnok and Petty Officer 1st Class Poon Sak Klinbua recited four chapters of the Royal Barge Song Poem to honour the occasion. Rear Admiral Thongyoi Saengsinchai had composed verses praising the royal family and this revered tradition.

At 4:12 p.m., the procession reached Wat Arun’s Chanuan Nam Pier.

His Majesty the King disembarked, joined by the royal family. Admiral Chiraphol Wongwit led the formal welcome. Chants of “Long Live the King” filled the air. Easrlier, at 4:08 p.m., the Ananta Nakarat Royal Barge docked with the Kathin robes, presented by royal ceremony officers.

Inside Wat Arun, the King performs a traditional Kathin ceremony amid citizens’ high spirits

Inside the sacred Ubosot Hall, His Majesty performed the traditional Kathin ceremony.

He offered the robes to the monks, placed each robe on a tray, lit incense and candles. He also paid homage to the principal Buddha image, Phra Phuttha Dharma Sirindhorn.

His Majesty honoured the royal urn of King Rama II and completed the ceremonial draping of the robes. The ceremony included recitations of prayer and blessing.

Thousands of Thai citizens dressed in traditional yellow shirts, holding national flags, gathered at viewing spots from the Bank of Thailand to Siriraj Hospital. They eagerly welcomed the royal family.

Large screens at Lan Khon Muang and Nakhon Phirom Park displayed live footage of the event. Visitors came from around Thailand, many waiting since dawn. Their enthusiasm was high. The crowd shared in the cultural pride of this iconic procession.

Elderly spectators and young children alike enjoyed the event. Grandma Lamduan Petcharawut, a 92-year-old spectator from Nakhon Si Thammarat, arrived by wheelchair.

She was thrilled to see the barge procession in person. Young Mittangmarom, age four, said she came with her family to see the King and Queen, whom she had admired on television.

Royal Thai Navy and King express pride and gratitude for a successful, smooth-running event

After the ceremony, the Royal Thai Navy issued a letter of thanks. It praised the personnel who prepared, rehearsed, and participated in the event. Admiral Chirapol Wongwit noted the discipline and dedication shown by servicemen.

These efforts ensured a flawless and memorable celebration. His Majesty the King commended the procession as “very beautiful.” He expressed his appreciation to the Navy Commander-in-Chief, noting the elegance of the display.

In the early morning, a smaller, private ceremony took place at the Thonburi Naval Dockyard. Admiral Wongwit led the ritual to seek blessings for the safety and success of the procession. This ritual honoured the “Mother of the Royal Barges.”

Royal Barge Procession brings kingdom together in shared culture tradition and celebration

The Royal Barge Procession for the annual Kathin Ceremony is one of Thailand’s most treasured traditions. People from across the globe marvelled at the cultural and historical beauty of the event. In particular, the growing Thai diaspora in foreign countries.

This procession certainly helps preserve the legacy of the Thai monarchy.

Elderly visitors, like Mrs. Phayao Singhsai from Nakhon Ratchasima, saw the ceremony as a chance to pass down values. As the sun set over the Chao Phraya River, the royal family departed.

Echoing chants of “Long Live the King” filled the air. The barge procession, a symbol of Thailand’s heritage, united the kingdom.

Further reading:

King’s son from America spreads cheer in surprise and some would say significant visit home

Thai King and Queen return from a well-received and successful trip to London for the coronation

King and Queen support bereaved families of victims of the country’s worst mass murder in on Thursday

King and Queen visit South to a rapturous salute from well-wishers in Trang and Phatthalung provinces

New ministers take the reins in a formal audience with King Rama X & Queen Suthida at Dusit Palace

Thai King urges soldiers and police to be united and sacrifice in their commitment to serving the country

Thai King and Queen extend New Year’s wishes to the Thai people for a happy 2020 through the media

Thailand united in wishing the King a Happy Birthday with events in Bangkok and all provinces

Coronation of Rama X a new start for Thailand as King gives the country a new Queen in a surprise

Thai King intervenes to put a stop to a controversial political move that could have turned politics on its head