Timid Prime Minister accused of ‘floating’ above politics and refusing questions from opposition MPs

PM Paetongtarn faces growing backlash as opposition accuses her of dodging tough questions and ‘floating’ above politics. A new poll shows deep public dissatisfaction, fueling pressure ahead of a no-confidence debate that directly targets her leadership.

The short-lived government of Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra is already deeply unpopular, according to a nationwide NIDA poll released on Sunday. It comes in the week that the Prime Minister was the subject on Monday of a Section 161 no-confidence motion against her and her government. Significantly, the opposition motion particularly targets just Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and not her ministers. It follows a week in which the 37-year-old Premier left the House of Representatives ahead of questioning in parliament from opposition MPs. This has led People’s Party MPs to accuse her of ‘floating’ above politics and refusing to defend her government before MPs.

Thailand’s opposition was on the move this week after it tabled a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. It comes in a week when the 37-year-old PM tried to justify her government’s decision to deport 48 Uyghur detainees back to China.

The decision has sparked widespread criticism of Thailand from Western countries. Certainly, it remains a contentious issue between Bangkok and the new administration in Washington DC.

Nonetheless, the PM faces trouble closer to home. A nationwide poll on Sunday showed deepening public dissatisfaction. Indeed not only with her government but particularly with the Prime Minister herself.

Speaker receives motion as opposition and government discuss plans for upcoming no-confidence debate

On Saturday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, confirmed he received the motion. It was brought by the opposition and 151 MPs.

In brief, it was tabled under Section 151 of the 2017 Constitution. Afterwards, the Speaker said he had designated officials to confirm that the motion was in order. In addition, he understood that both government and opposition whips were discussing the debate.

A tentative date is being suggested, and that is March 24th.

However, the opposition benches led by the People’s Party have signalled that, unlike previous debates, this one specifically and solely targets Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

In particular, it is understood the opposition MPs want to test the mettle of Ms. Paetongtarn and grill her on her leadership style.

PM accused of avoiding scrutiny while opposition insists debate should focus solely on her leadership

This has been described as ‘floating’ above the real concerns of the electorate. At the same time, she stands accused of deflecting the real issues of governance to her mentor and father, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Discontent against the Prime Minister grew last week when she left parliament and refused to entertain questions from opposition MPs. Earlier, Prime Minister Paetongtarn had answered questions put to her by an MP aligned with the coalition government.

Certainly, the opposition is galvanized by the idea that Prime Minister Paetongtarn appears to be avoiding hard questions. At the same time, this impression has been strengthened as the government battles to limit the no-confidence debate to a single day.

For instance, Chiang Mai MP Phatthapong Leelaphat last week accused the Prime Minister of trying to silence the opposition. He called for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to come before parliament and answer questions in person. Certainly, he stands against efforts by her team to shield the young prime minister.

Opposition insists PM must answer questions as debate over Thaksin’s role in government intensifies

He said that the PM must respect the right of parliament to call the executive branch before it for questioning under the constitution.

He warned that the Prime Minister cannot simply run away from this responsibility, referring to Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s flight from parliament this week when faced with opposition questions.

Indeed, the Chiang Mai MP pressed the issue further. In short, he questioned whether Ms. Paetongtarn was not prepared to discuss the role and influence of her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, in government affairs. The influence of Thaksin will be the substance of this no-confidence debate.

This criticism was echoed by opposition whip Phakamon Nunan. She warned that any attempt to shorten the Prime Minister’s debate would backfire. Ms. Phakamon described the current government as more lacking in accountability than General Prayut Chan Ocha’s government.

Public confidence in PM Paetongtarn’s leadership declines as the latest poll shows growing dissatisfaction

Significantly, Ms. Phakamon credited the former Prime Minister, who staged the 2014 coup, with responsibly answering questions before parliament.

The opposition MP wondered whether the 37-year-old Prime Minister had the capacity to govern the country. This echoed the opposition’s criticism of the young Prime Minister ‘floating’ above the issue when it came to parliament.

The situation grew darker on Sunday for Ms. Paetongtarn. At length, a special National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) poll had bad news. It showed 62% of the public lacked confidence in her government.

The figure was higher, of course than the 54.38% who particularly expressed no confidence in the Prime Minister herself.

Government ministries see declining approval ratings as public dissatisfaction with leadership grows

The polls across all the government’s ministries showed a lack of confidence in how the country is progressing. Ms. Paetongtarn’s government only took office in September last year and has been in power for six months.

The best-performing ministry in the government was the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, with an approval rating of 47.18% contrasted with a disapproval rating of 44.27%.

After that, the government’s ministries were viewed less favourably by the public. At the same time, there was also bad news for Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

As Minister of the Interior, 60.3% of the public has no confidence in his ministry’s performance. This is compared to 56.49% for the Prime Minister’s Office.

Further reading:

PM on a mission to China to ask President Xi Jinping to help rein in heavy online criticism of the kingdom

PM Paetongtarn to speak Chinese with AI to address security fears in China as foreign tourism suffers over scam farms

Visa waiver scheme questioned with another China Crisis for foreign tourism driven by security fears

฿13 million swindled and robbed in Chinese criminal exploits in central Bangkok on Thursday afternoon

Tourism cryptocurrency sandbox payment plan is bound to face stiff opposition from the central bank

Thaksin calls for crypto-based bonds. Notes success and beauty of Isan women who marry foreigners

Future Bank of Thailand Chairman Pick warns that the Thai economy faces ‘disaster’ without rate cuts

Thailand finally tackles its borrowing crisis which has come to a head in 2024 with effective measures

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>