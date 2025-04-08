Hi So Hot, the fraudster in hot water as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra files police complaint

“Hi-So Hot” fraudster exposed as Prime Minister Paetongtarn files police complaint after he jumped from a third-floor window, facing legal troubles for impersonating a senior aide to the PM, deceiving a TV star with fake credentials and social media accounts.

Khok Khram Police have revealed that the exposed 32-year-old fraudster, who jumped from a third-floor window on Monday, has a fractured spine. “Hi-So Hot” or Mr. Thanathep Sirithapdechakul is, however, out of danger at the Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital. However, his legal woes are mounting after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra lodged a formal police complaint against him on Tuesday. The trickster purported to be an senior aide to the PM, even creating fake social media accounts and conversations to deceive his duped girlfriend, a Thai TV star. Indeed, on Tuesday, Thai media was full of the exploits of the fraudster known as “Hi-So Hot” due to his outrageously deceptive lifestyle.

The Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday confirmed that a criminal complaint had been filed against Mr. Thanathep, a notorious Hi-So fraudster who was prominently exposed on Monday. Indeed, Mr. Thanathep, since then, has come to be known in Thailand as “Hi-So Hot” due to his nickname, which is “Hot.”

Thai media on Tuesday was full of colourful tales and exploits. All this was happening while Mr. Thanathep was reportedly talking but unable to sit up at the Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital in the Sai Mai area of Bangkok.

Fraudster “Hi-So Hot” reportedly jumped from the third floor after being arrested and investigated for fraud

Police at Khok Khram Police Station sent the 32-year-old man there following an incident. In short, “Hi-So Hot” had jumped from the third floor of the stairs. This occurred as police had arrested him and demanded a urine sample.

Previously, Thai Channel 7 actress Ms. Kana Rinyarat, with social activist Gun Jom Palang, had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police about Mr. Thanathep’s actions.

Notably, the Romeo fooled the TV star with fraudulent devices. For instance business cards using the Prime Minister’s Office emblem, state uniforms, expensive cars and even regular motorcades. Certainly, these also featured fully informed officers.

Indeed, on Tuesday, the scale of Mr. Thanathep’s deception and ability to imitate important figures captivated Thai audiences. At the same time, it was reported that Mr. Thanathep had a genuine girlfriend. She was a veterinary professional with whom he often stayed. However, the woman’s mother was impressed with his alleged but ultimately fake connections to royal circles. And, of course, his regular motorcades from her home.

“Hi-So Hot” often travelled with a motorcade, deceiving neighbours and others with his extravagant lifestyle

At length, neighbours of his mother-in-law told reporters that “Hi-So Hot” would often set off with a motorcade. At length, this would include a limousine sedan, a forward car, and no fewer than two motorcycles alongside and in front.

Later the same evening, he would be seen returning home on a motorcycle taxi.

Certain neighbours approached his girlfriend’s family. They were wary that many items sent to Mr. Thanathep had unfamiliar names. Significantly, they saw this as a warning sign.

Nonetheless, Mr. Thanathep himself assured them that a well-known person like himself would not be involved in small-time fraud.

On Tuesday, Police Colonel Prapas Kaewchit, the Superintendent of Khok Khram Police Station, confirmed that Mr. Thanathep was stable in hospital. He was not in an ICU ward.

However, the young man suffered from a fractured spine after his fall. Doctors were preparing to conduct an MRI on the patient.

Legal troubles increase as fraud charges pile up for Mr. Thanathep, including a warrant from 2021 for fraud

Meanwhile, his legal woes were piling up.

Firstly, police had unearthed an arrest warrant from 2021 for fraud. Then, a complaint has been filed by the Prime Minister’s Office. Additionally, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Tuesday that the issue of the suspect using a selfie with him to perpetrate a lie must be pursued.

Mr. Thaksin explained that he never refused a selfie from a fan but was unhappy with Mr. Thanathep’s actions. Afterwards, he planned to file a criminal complaint.

Significantly, a fake Line negotiation or conversation did not involve the Prime Minister. This was emphasised by senior officials. Furthermore, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a briefing on Tuesday morning.

No such person was involved in the government in any way, said Press Chief Jirayu Huangsap.

He also confirmed that there were three advisors to the Prime Minister. Himself, Mr. Thiraphong Wongsiwawilas, former Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office and Mr. Nattawut Saikua. As for the Prime Minister’s advisors, there were only five people.

Prime Minister’s Office confirms police complaint over fake identities and business cards used by Mr. Thanathep

In addition, Prime Minister’s Office spokesman, Mr. Jirayu confirmed that Ms. Paetongtarn had filed a police complaint. This followed the revelation that Mr. Thanathep had shown the fake text conversation with ‘Ing,’ purporting to be a Prime Ministerial advisor.

These were contrived and false WhatsApp chats.

Furthermore, the phoney lover had business cards and presented himself using the image of the Prime Minister’s Office, suggesting he was a senior advisor.

Afterwards, Mr. Thanathep, or “Hi-So Hot,” posted profiles where he claimed to have a Ph.D. Indeed, he claimed to have graduated from Stanford University in the United States and Bangkok University with a doctorate in Philosophy.

On Tuesday, Mr. Jirayu said the complaint had been logged with the police.

He underlined that the PM viewed this man’s audacious charade as a very serious matter. Later, Prime Minister Paetongtarn herself said it was akin to the actions of a call centre gang. In essence, it was deception and represented lies.

