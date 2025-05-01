Thai prosecutors move to drop charges against US academic Paul Chambers after key review, as Deputy PM warns Washington is pushing wider trade demands. Ex-envoy urges Thailand to adopt a ‘Thailand First’ stance and stand firm amid global pressure.

The Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) on Thursday said the Phitsanulok Attorney-General was moving to have charges against US academic Paul Chambers dropped. It comes as Thailand’s Minister of Finance, Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, has warned that American negotiators are pursuing a wider remit in the talks with Thailand. This includes issues pertaining to the country’s regulations and laws. Certainly, he urged closer unity among ASEAN states when dealing with the Trump White House. In the meantime, a former Thai ambassador to Washington, Mr Pisal Manawapat, has urged the country to become more assertive and robust in dealing with greater powers. Indeed, he advocated a ‘Thailand First’ policy in this era which he expects will outlast President Trump.

On Thursday, a spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) revealed that the Attorney General for Phitsanulok has decided not to pursue the prosecution of well-known US academic Paul Chambers.

Previously, Phitsanulok City Police Station had proceeded with a prosecution of the American University lecturer based on a charge of lèse-majesté under Article 112 of the Criminal Code.

In addition, the American, who has lived in Thailand for 30 years, was charged with an offence under the 2007 Computer Crime Act relating to false information and threats to national security, specifically under Sections 14(2) and 20 of the 2007 law.

Regional attorney orders Chambers case dropped after OAG working group concludes no basis to proceed

On Thursday, Mr. Sakkasem Nitrayok, Inspector-General of the Attorney General, said the case was an important matter. Pursuant to the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG)’s regulations, the Attorney General for Region 6 has given the order not to prosecute.

This followed a detailed review of the case file submitted by police, who originally believed a prosecution was justified.

In particular, he specified that this decision followed a review by a Working Group examining the enforcement of the Section 112 law. Furthermore, the Computer Crime Act charges will also be withdrawn.

However, first, the Phitsanulok Provincial Prosecutor will ensure the prerequisites to have the accused released by the Phitsanulok Provincial Court. In addition, the file and decision will be sent to the Commander of Provincial Police Region 6.

This is to ensure there are no conflicts with the decision, under the Code of Criminal Procedure, Section 145/1. The authorities must check if the police commander objects to the non-prosecution decision before releasing Mr. Chambers.

Bail conditions modified as authorities prepare for court filing to secure Professor Chambers’ release

This comes as Mr. Chambers is due to complete a second period of detention on May 1st while the case is still being investigated. Yesterday, the court ordered the removal of the ankle bracelet requirement while Mr. Chambers was on bail. If no objections arise, his release request will be formally submitted to the court within days.

Subsequently, the police and the court must consider Mr. Chambers’ release. Meanwhile, it is not clear whether Mr. Chambers will have his visa reinstated. In recent weeks, his family in the United States has suggested that he wishes to return home.

Additionally, Mr. Chambers is married to Associate Professor Napisa Waiturakiat, who serves as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Naresuan University, based in Phitsanulok City.

Despite the charges being dropped, his immigration status remains as yet uncertain and unresolved.

Deputy Prime Minister confirms prosecution case is a factor as US seeks broader trade negotiations

On Thursday afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira acknowledged that the Paul Chambers prosecution was an issue in trade talks. Nonetheless, he thought it would be solved. Indeed, the minister spoke after the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG)’s announcement.

Mr. Pichai also explained that US negotiations were extending beyond trade and tariff issues to include rules and laws in Thailand. Furthermore, the Finance Minister stated that American negotiators were exploring Thailand’s position in relation to its trade war with China.

Mr. Pichai made it clear that Thailand remains strictly neutral. The Kingdom is seeking to bolster ties with each country, basically protecting its interests.

The minister emphasised that ASEAN bloc countries must maintain solidarity in this respect. Should one country accede to such terms, it could cause a problem for Thailand. It would create complications. He stressed that internal ASEAN unity would be critical to withstanding future economic pressure from global powers.

Economic concerns deepen as growth downgraded and analysts warn Thailand faces further risks ahead

The minister also noted that the Bank of Thailand stated on Wednesday that the country faces economic headwinds. He accepted that Thailand could see growth reduced to 1.5% this year. Yesterday, the Monetary Policy Committee of the central bank cut it back to 2%.

Mr. Pichai acknowledged investor uncertainty and said long-term growth would require structural reforms beyond stop-gap measures.

Meanwhile, some analysts fear the situation may be even darker. Thailand is also suffering a crisis in its foreign tourism industry right now. On Wednesday, Moody’s downgraded the outlook for the kingdom from stable to negative.

Some analysts see a distinct possibility of a credit downgrade for Thailand. Presently, the country holds a Baa1 rating from Moody’s, which is a top rating for investment-grade instruments. There are mounting concerns Thailand may slip further if global confidence continues to waver.

Undoubtedly, the seriousness and sensitivities of the ongoing negotiations should not be underestimated. This was the message from Mr. Pisal Manawapat, a former Senator and former Thai Ambassador to the United States.

Senior diplomat calls for longer tenures in Washington and pushes for Thai self-interest in a new era

Mr. Pisal called for Thailand to allow its US ambassadors in Washington DC longer tenures to get to know the United States. Currently, diplomatic rotations occur every one or two years, which is not particularly beneficial. For instance, during President Obama’s eight-year administration, Thailand had six ambassadors in Washington.

Such short terms hinder deep relationships with American institutions and lawmakers, he said.

Significantly, he added that the new Trump tariff regime is likely here to stay, extending potentially beyond the end of President Trump’s second four-year term. Therefore, Thailand needs to engage robustly.

Mr. Pisal advocated for a “Thailand First” policy, advising the government to prioritise national self-interest. This would mean not succumbing to external pressures, such as resolving the Uighur problem. Instead, it would decisively involve seizing Chinese grey goods or freezing Chinese capital with resolve. He warned against letting fear of Chinese retaliation prevent assertive action in Thailand’s interest.

Pisal urges officials to act boldly and consistently in defending Thailand’s national sovereignty abroad

In short, Mr. Pisal appeared to accept that Thailand has been influenced by Chinese pressure. He stressed that all government agencies and officials must adopt this position. Thailand will not align solely with the European Union, China or the United States.

He asserted that any decision benefiting Thailand should be pursued despite the opinions of these superpowers. This should be acted upon without hesitation.

“I think if this signal is clear, the immigration police will have to stop saying that they saw Chinese grey goods coming in but didn’t know what to do. The Department of Foreign Trade will be able to say that if there is anything wrong with the Chinese goods coming in, they are ready to use the anti-dumping law. Or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will loudly insist that Uighurs should not be sent back to China. These signals can be spoken to by Thailand as a friendly country and as a country with close relations that is ready to talk directly,” said Mr. Pisal.

He urged Thai officials to act with confidence and clarity when dealing with powerful global players.

Former ambassador suggests Trump may seek Nobel Peace Prize and Bangkok could host North Korea summit

The former ambassador also strongly insists that President Trump’s character indicates he wishes to win the Nobel Prize for Peace. In this context, he aimed to achieve détente with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

The former diplomat in Washington also predicted that President Trump may at some stage hold a summit with Kim in Bangkok. Pisal suggested Bangkok could play host to history if Thailand plays its diplomatic cards right.

On Thursday, the Trump White House said that trade deals are presently being finalised with Japan, India and South Korea. It came after a US Senate vote trying to remove the April 9th base-line tariffs was rejected by 50–49, with a deciding vote cast by Vice President JD Vance.

Indeed, President Trump on Wednesday said he is in no great hurry to finalise deals, as the United States was winning with the higher level of tariffs being charged. He expressed confidence that his bold trade policy would alter the economic landscape in favour of the United States and bring manufacturing back to its heartlands.

