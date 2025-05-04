Polish and Australian men drinking with their wives fall to their deaths in Patpong just 48 hours apart

Two tourists fall to their deaths in Patong just 48 hours apart, one from a fifth-floor condo balcony and the other from a hotel stairwell, with both incidents linked to alcohol and loss of balance. Investigations and safety concerns are ongoing.

A Polish man died early Saturday morning in the Patong area of Phuket after falling from the fifth-floor balcony of a condominium. The 34-year-old had been drinking with his wife when he stood up, lost his balance, and plunged to his death. Just 48 hours earlier, a separate fatality occurred nearby involving a 59-year-old Australian man. While walking up the stairs to the third floor of his hotel, he stumbled, lost his footing, and fell, landing on his face suffering devastating injuries.

A Polish tourist fell to his death from a fifth-floor condominium in Patong early Saturday morning. The accident occurred at a residential building in Kathu district. It was reported to police at 12:13 am on 3 May.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Chananarong Prakongkeo of Patong Police Station received the report. He informed Pol Col Chalermchai Hirasawat, superintendent of the station. Rescue workers from the Kusontham Foundation, forensic officers, and a doctor from Vachira Phuket Hospital rushed to the scene.

Polish tourist dies instantly after falling from fifth-floor condo balcony while drinking with his wife in Patong

They found the body of a 34-year-old Polish man lying near the condo wall. His name has not been released. The man had been staying in a room on the fifth floor with his wife, also a Polish national.

According to her statement, the couple had been drinking on the balcony behind their room. While seated together, the man stood up abruptly. At that moment, he lost his balance and fell. He plunged from the fifth floor and landed near the building’s base. His death was immediate.

Police said no signs of a struggle or foul play were found at the scene. However, as standard procedure, a full autopsy is being conducted at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Initial forensic examinations were carried out on-site. The body was then transported for further analysis. Police have contacted the Polish Embassy to assist in repatriating the body and arranging religious ceremonies.

His wife, who witnessed the fall, was in shock. She remained at the scene during the investigation. Officials from the Kusontham Foundation assisted both the police and the grieving woman. The incident was the second fatal fall involving a foreign tourist in Patong in less than 48 hours.

Australian tourist dies after losing balance on hotel stairs just one day before Polish man’s fatal balcony fall

On 1 May, a 59-year-old Australian man died after falling down a stairwell in a Patong hotel. The fall happened shortly after 1 am. He and his wife had returned from a night out drinking.

They were walking up to their room on the third floor when the incident occurred. According to police, the man appeared heavily intoxicated and unsteady on his feet.

While climbing the stairs, he lost his balance and fell backwards from the second-floor landing. He landed face down with serious head injuries. Blood was found at the scene.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation and medics from Patong Hospital responded within minutes. Although CPR was performed immediately, the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the deceased as a resident of Cottesloe, Western Australia. His name has not yet been disclosed. His wife confirmed they had both been drinking earlier in the evening.

According to hotel staff, the couple passed the reception before a loud crash was heard moments later. Staff contacted emergency services as soon as they realised what had happened.

Police classify both deaths as accidental with alcohol and loss of balance as the likely contributing factors

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage to confirm the series of events. No suspicious activity has been reported. These back-to-back fatalities have raised concerns among local authorities. However, both cases are currently classified as accidental.

Although police continue their investigations, no criminal elements have been found in either incident. Both deaths appear linked to alcohol and sudden loss of balance.

In each case, the victims had been accompanied by their wives, who later gave full statements to police. Officials have reiterated the importance of remaining cautious, particularly when drinking in unfamiliar settings.

Investigators said both victims had been in good health with no known underlying medical issues. The forensic teams aim to complete both autopsies within days, pending embassy coordination.

Local officials have also contacted consular representatives from Australia and Poland to assist the families. While tragic, police say such incidents are not uncommon in tourist hotspots like Patong.

Building safety concerns amid renewed focus on balcony rail height and dangerous stairwells in older hotels

Tourists regularly flock to the area’s hotels and condominiums, especially during peak season. Balconies and stairwells have been the sites of previous fatal accidents involving alcohol.

Further safety recommendations are expected following the results of both investigations.

There has long been speculation about the implementation of Thai building codes at condominium complexes and hotels. For instance, under Thai building regulations, guardrails should be a minimum of 1.1 metres. Nevertheless, many hotels and condominiums have significantly shorter balcony railings.

For instance, in the United States, the minimum level of a balcony railing is 42 inches.

However, balcony accidents in holiday locations worldwide are, indeed, numerous.

Similarly Thai stairwells. This is particularly true in older buildings. They tend to be steep and often do not have enough guardrails. Such issues can be especially difficult for older foreign visitors to deal with.

In addition, because of cultural preferences, Thailand does not have carpeted stairways like those seen in Europe or across Western countries.

