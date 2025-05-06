CP chief Suphachai Chearavanont calls for deeper US ties, small nuclear reactors, and legal casinos. He wants to see Thailand become Southeast Asia’s top data hub. He backs high-speed rail, the Land Bridge and innovation to drive growth, trade and competitiveness.

Suphachai Chearavanont currently leads Thailand’s corporate giant, Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), which operates extensively across Thailand, China, and Southeast Asia in sectors including convenience stores, food processing, insurance and telecommunications. With annual revenues exceeding $100 billion, CP is one of the nation’s most successful conglomerates, making the Chearavanont family among Thailand’s wealthiest and most influential. This week, Mr Suphachai called for stronger, more decisive engagement with the United States on trade talks and expressed his support for Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s proposed Entertainment Complex plan, which includes legalised casinos. He also underlined Thailand’s potential as a data centre hub, citing the country’s comparatively low energy costs as a key advantage. To support this, he urged the government to consider purchasing small nuclear reactor technology from the United States to boost energy capacity and digital competitiveness.

Suphachai Chearavanont, the Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and True Corporation, has big plans for Thailand’s future. In a candid interview, he shared his vision for the country, emphasizing the need for stronger engagement with the United States. He stressed that business leaders should take a leading role in addressing US trade issues.

“If we lose one, we can gain ten,” he said. Suphachai believes that strategic engagement with the US can turn challenges into opportunities for Thailand.

Thailand emerges as a new tech hub as Suphachai calls for US nuclear tech to support data centre boom

A central focus of Suphachai’s message is Thailand’s growing position in the tech and clean energy sectors. He pointed to the surge in data centre investments in the country. Thailand has increasingly become a magnet for global tech companies seeking to establish data centres.

“Thailand is emerging as the new hub for data centres in Southeast Asia,” Suphachai said.

The shift from Singapore and Malaysia, which faced challenges like high energy consumption and political instability, has positioned Thailand as the region’s next best option. “This is a golden opportunity for Thailand,” he added. The presence of these data centres is a clear sign that Thailand has become a key player in the digital economy.

However, the rise in data centres presents challenges, particularly concerning the growing demand for energy. Suphachai believes that traditional power sources will not be enough to support this demand. He advocates for the adoption of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), a type of small nuclear reactor.

These reactors are safe, efficient, and capable of generating large amounts of power sustainably. “SMRs are a solution that could allow Thailand to meet its energy needs without harming the environment,” Suphachai said.

He believes American firms, which specialize in this technology, could assist Thailand in achieving energy security. “The US has advanced technology that could help solve our energy problems,” he noted. According to Suphachai, embracing SMRs is essential for the country’s future energy sustainability.

Suphachai backs the Land Bridge and says Thailand can rise again by balancing US and China ties

In addition to the technological investments, Suphachai supports large-scale infrastructure projects that could transform Thailand’s economy.

One such initiative is the Land Bridge project. This ambitious project would connect the Gulf of Thailand to the Andaman Sea, allowing goods to bypass Malaysia.

By reducing the time and cost associated with shipping, Thailand could become a more competitive player in global trade. Suphachai believes this could redefine global trade routes, benefitting not only Thailand but also neighbouring countries. “This project could change the logistics landscape in Southeast Asia,” he said. The Land Bridge could become a critical trade route, linking the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Suphachai’s outlook on Thailand’s future is one of resilience and opportunity. He firmly believes that Thailand has always found a way to thrive despite adversity. Reflecting on past struggles, he highlighted how Thailand navigated both World Wars without taking sides.

Notably, Thailand in World War I was neutral for three years. Later, it joined the Allied side and even sent troops to the Eastern Front. In World War II, Bangkok was again neutral until invaded by Japan on December 7th, 1941. Afterwards, it was aligned with the Axis powers. However, before the Japanese defeat, insurgent Thai forces rose up to force them out of Thailand.

In short, Thailand has in the past sided with the winning side at any given time. Certainly, starting from a declared position of neutrality.

“Thailand has always managed to survive and thrive through difficult times,” he said. He believes the current trade war between the US and China presents a unique opportunity for Thailand. By carefully balancing its relations with both countries, Thailand can avoid being negatively impacted.

Education and innovation must be at the heart of Thailand’s strategy to benefit from US–China tensions

Suphachai noted that if China is seeking new production bases to reduce the impact of US tariffs, Thailand and Vietnam will likely be key beneficiaries. “Thailand is well-positioned to benefit from these shifting trade dynamics,” he added.

A key factor in Suphachai’s optimism is education. He is deeply invested in the future of Thailand’s youth and believes that education is the key to the country’s growth. “We need to create a generation capable of thinking outside the box,” he said.

For Suphachai, education should not just focus on academic achievement but on fostering a mindset that embraces growth, creativity, and resilience.

“People with a growth mindset are the future of Thailand,” he explained. He believes that if the education system can produce creative thinkers, it will drive the country forward. Suphachai envisions an educational system that encourages curiosity, research, and innovation. “Every child should be taught to explore subjects they are passionate about,” he said.

Suphachai’s belief in the power of education goes hand-in-hand with his emphasis on research and development (R&D). He advocates for the creation of an ecosystem where innovation can flourish.

“If Thailand wants to be a leader in technology, we must foster an environment of innovation,” he explained. He pointed out that R&D is vital for pushing boundaries and developing new solutions to global challenges. By investing in R&D, Thailand can become a regional leader in industries like AI, renewable energy, and digital infrastructure. “Technology is the future, and Thailand has the potential to lead the way,” Suphachai said.

Suphachai defends leadership style and calls for crackdown on Chinese grey capital threatening Thailand

Suphachai’s leadership style reflects his pragmatic approach to business. Over the years, he has guided CP through periods of uncertainty. In the late 1990s, during the Asian financial crisis, Suphachai was part of the team that negotiated the restructuring of Telecom Asia, which later became True Corporation.

“I learned early on that leadership isn’t about popularity. It’s about doing what’s right,” he said. This resilience has been critical in guiding CP through difficult times. Suphachai also acknowledged that his decisions sometimes draw criticism. “Being misunderstood is part of leadership,” he remarked. Despite the challenges, he remains committed to CP’s long-term goals.

Suphachai’s commitment to good governance is another core aspect of his leadership. He is deeply concerned about the increasing influence of Chinese grey capital in Thailand. Suphachai believes that stricter laws and better enforcement are needed to prevent illegal investments from undermining the country’s economic stability.

“Thailand must learn from China’s experience in dealing with grey capital,” he noted. He emphasized the importance of transparent regulation and law enforcement. “It’s essential that we crack down on illegal capital to protect the integrity of our economy,” he added.

Entertainment complexes with casinos and high-speed rail are seen as new growth drivers for Thailand’s future

Another point Suphachai raised is the importance of new sources of revenue for Thailand. He supports the development of an entertainment complex, including a casino, to boost the country’s economy.

While controversial, Suphachai believes that casinos are a legitimate source of income and can be regulated effectively. “The world has changed, and new investments are necessary for Thailand,” he explained.

He pointed out that many countries around the world, especially in Asia, already have casinos because they generate significant revenue. “If we regulate it properly, a casino could create jobs and bring in money for the country,” he said.

Suphachai also suggested that the government could set conditions, such as collecting an entrance fee from locals, to mitigate potential social issues.

Suphachai also sees potential in the development of Thailand’s transport infrastructure, particularly the high-speed rail project that connects three major airports. CP Group, under Suphachai’s leadership, won the bid for this project, which is expected to transform the country’s transportation network.

High-speed rail is seen as vital for economic transformation and greater ASEAN regional connectivity

Suphachai sees the rail project as a key to unlocking new economic opportunities. “The high-speed rail project is more than just an investment; it’s a development project that will benefit the entire country,” he said.

The project will help connect key regions, making it easier to travel and conduct business across the country. Suphachai emphasized that while the return on investment might be modest, the long-term benefits are significant. “Wherever the train goes, it will lead to prosperity,” he added.

In addition to this, Suphachai is a strong advocate for regional cooperation. He sees the high-speed rail project as part of a broader vision to connect Thailand with its ASEAN neighbours. “If the rail system between Thailand and China is successful, it could create a rail network connecting the entire region,” he explained. This could foster greater regional integration, driving economic growth across ASEAN.

Suphachai says Thailand has tools for success if it adapts, innovates and invests in the right priorities

Suphachai’s confidence in Thailand’s future is rooted in his belief that the country can overcome its challenges. “Despite the global uncertainties, Thailand still has plenty of opportunities,” he concluded.

Suphachai remains optimistic that Thailand can overcome its current obstacles by focusing on innovation, improving governance, and investing in human capital. He believes that with the right mindset and determination, Thailand can continue to thrive.

His message is clear: “The world is changing, but we have the tools to succeed.” Suphachai’s vision for Thailand’s future is one of resilience, opportunity, and growth. By embracing new technologies, focusing on education and investing in key infrastructure projects, Thailand can emerge stronger and more competitive in the global economy.

