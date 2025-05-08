Irishman beaten in brawl with Soi 6 hostesses taken in by Pattaya Police for questioning on Wednesday

Irishman taken in after violent brawl with Soi 6 bar hostesses in Pattaya early Wednesday. The 29-year-old was found injured and bleeding. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and both parties are encouraged to file complaints, as concerns rise over safety in the popular by equally notorious nightlife area.

Pattaya was the scene of another early-morning bar brawl on Wednesday. Once again, the location was the Soi 6 entertainment area. A 29-year-old Irish man was at the centre of the disturbance. Responding to the emergency, rescuers eventually tracked down the man, who had fled the scene. He was found bleeding from injuries to his forehead and ear. Before the incident, he had become involved with female bar hostesses at a local establishment. When police arrived, they heard two conflicting accounts of what transpired. Officers took the Irishman in for questioning at Pattaya City Police Station. A full investigation has been ordered, with both parties invited to file separate complaints.

A late-night brawl in Pattaya’s Soi 6 on May 7 left blood on the floor and people injured. The violent incident unfolded at around 3:19 am, sending excited reports through the city’s nightlife network. The bar staff were hurt, and an intoxicated foreign man, later identified as a 29-year-old Irishman, was taken away by police.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the brawl. When police arrived, the suspect had already fled. Witnesses directed officers to the nearby Runway Market.

The market was closed, but its back lanes provided a hiding spot. Officers found the Irishman 100 meters from the bar, bleeding from cuts on his forehead and near his ear.

Irishman and girlfriend present conflicting accounts after violent altercation with bar staff in Pattaya

The man was disoriented and had no identification. At first, he resisted medical attention. However, after police arrived, he agreed to receive first aid. His girlfriend was with him and told police their side of the story.

According to them, the couple had been quietly drinking when they were suddenly attacked by a group. They claimed the group, which included women and transgender persons, started the violence without warning. However, bar employee Nan, 31, gave a different account.

She said the Irishman and his girlfriend were already drunk and disruptive. They ignored staff requests to calm down. Nan claimed that the situation escalated when the Irishman punched a female staff member in the face. This action triggered the violent fight.

In the chaos, Nan admitted to throwing a glass at the man in retaliation after he allegedly punched her in the eye. Two bar staff members were injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not life-threatening. Meanwhile, the couple fled the scene, but police soon tracked down the Irishman.

Police investigate CCTV footage and encourage formal complaints after a violent bar altercation in Pattaya

He was then escorted to Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning. Officers encouraged both parties to file formal complaints, ensuring the case would be properly addressed. The investigation is now centred around CCTV footage from the bar.

Police are reviewing the video to determine the cause of the altercation. Both the Irishman and the bar staff maintain their versions of the events. Authorities have pledged to conduct a thorough and unbiased investigation.

Legal action will be taken against whoever is found responsible, regardless of nationality. The brawl has raised concerns about the safety of Pattaya’s famed nightlife strip. Incidents like these are increasingly common in the city’s busy entertainment districts. Alcohol clearly played a role in the incident.

The Irishman was visibly intoxicated, and witnesses described both him and his girlfriend as erratic. They were acting in an unusually disruptive manner before the fight broke out.

Ireland’s significant role in Pattaya tourism highlighted as Irish tourist incidents raise concerns over safety

Ireland is a particularly important market for Thailand’s foreign tourism efforts. Last year, over 70,000 visitors from the Emerald Isle visited Thailand. Many of them are repeat visitors, with Pattaya being a particularly favoured destination, especially among men aged 34-64.

Indeed, the numbers are rising, with a 25.7% increase in 2024, up from 52,000 visitors in 2023. At the same time, the Irish are big spenders, with the average arrival spending ฿60,823 per visit. This can be compared with an average of ฿47,584 per visitor presently being achieved.

In the early hours of April 26th, a 34-year-old Irish motorcyclist was severely stabbed in Pattaya. The expat Irishman, identified as Mr Scott, had gone on an errand. He was ambushed as he returned home.

Previously, in August 2024, a 52-year-old Irish man, identified as Mr. Paul, was arrested. The aggressive Irishman demanded a fight with his Bolt driver, accusing him of wrongdoing. Afterwards, despite resisting arrest, he was taken into custody after being badly beaten by locals.

Pattaya’s nightlife safety under scrutiny as authorities promise tighter controls and stricter enforcement

Local police are under pressure to improve safety in Pattaya’s nightlife areas. The authorities have promised stricter controls. They stressed that both tourists and locals need to follow the rules to prevent violence. In addition, bar owners are being reminded to cooperate with police and take action against unruly behaviour before it escalates.

The case has sparked renewed debate about the risks that come with the city’s party culture. Though Pattaya is known for its vibrant nightlife, incidents like this remind both tourists and residents of the dangers that can arise. In short, it is not good for business.

The investigation into the brawl continues. Police are certainly eager to get to the bottom of what happened. Whether the Irishman or the bar staff are found responsible, both sides are preparing for the legal consequences.

For now, Pattaya waits as authorities continue their enquiries. The city’s popular Soi 6 strip may soon see tighter regulations aimed at curbing violence and maintaining safety.

