More arrests are expected over the collapse of the Auditor General’s building, including an engineer. The death toll may reach 100, with investigators uncovering issues like forged signatures, design flaws, and overlooked warnings leading to the disaster.

As Metropolitan Police Bureau officers at Bang Sue Police Station prepare to execute more arrests in connection with the collapse of the Auditor General’s office, a troubling story of mismanagement and oversight emerges. From forged engineer signatures to a major design change concerning the elevator shaft, numerous warning signs were ignored. During a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday, Auditor General Mr. Monthien Charoenpol was criticised for failing to attend. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disaster is expected to reach 100 people, according to a briefing earlier from Bangkok’s Deputy Governor, Associate Professor Thawida Kamolwet.

Just 48 hours after Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra called for quicker action on the collapsed Auditor General’s office, Metropolitan Police Bureau officers made further arrests. Reports indicate that five people will soon be detained.

Notably, at least one arrest will involve an engineer working on the project. According to police sources, investigators have already questioned over 100 witnesses, and more charges are expected.

Other arrests are also anticipated, particularly among officials from the Auditor General’s office. These officials could face misconduct charges, with prosecutors considering separating their cases from others.

House Committee chairman criticises Auditor General for absence, with concerns over costs and stability raised

On Wednesday, House Committee Chairman Mr. Plodprasob Suraswadi sharply criticised Auditor General Monthien Charoenpol for not attending the committee session.

Instead, the office sent Mr. Charoenpol’s deputy, Mr. Suttipong Boonnithi. Mr. Plodprasob, a former deputy prime minister, is a highly experienced figure in dealing with challenging situations. He is also a former top civil servant. Mr. Plodprasob delivered a scathing commentary on Mr. Charoenpol’s failure to appear before the committee.

He warned that if Mr. Charoenpol fails to attend again, the committee will issue a summons to his home. The committee heard evidence suggesting that moving the building site from Pathum Thani to Chatuchak increased costs.

This relocation occurred due to concerns about flooding. However, expert witnesses dismissed these fears as unfounded. Nearby institutions, such as the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) and the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), had endured similar conditions without issue.

It also appears there were concerns over the building’s stability before the collapse. Investigators focused on the design of the elevator shaft, which underwent several revisions. One major revision involved relocating the shaft without proper external engineering oversight. This raised serious concerns among experts.

Engineering experts link building tilt and weak steel supports to the collapse, citing overlooked warnings

Engineering professionals believe that a tilt in the building, particularly on floors 19 to 25, contributed to the collapse. The tilt occurred during the earthquake tremors.

Additionally, weak steel supports aggravated the issue, creating added stress. This pressure eventually caused the elevator shaft to collapse. Consequently, this triggered the collapse of the entire structure.

Reports suggest that engineers had warned about unusual structural loads on the middle floors in the weeks before the disaster. Unfortunately, these warnings were ignored, and no action was taken. Earlier this week, Bangkok’s Deputy Governor, Associate Professor Thawida Kamolwet, disclosed that the death toll may reach 100.

She highlighted that the number of missing persons has increased to 14, while 86 deaths have been confirmed. The final toll may rise to 100, as investigators continue their work.

Overall, there are 109 victims, including those injured. Investigators used DNA samples from over 100 family members to identify the deceased. So far, eight matches have been made, relying on only body parts.

Death toll rises with 109 victims, including Thais, Burmese, and foreign nationals, as DNA testing continues

“The Joint Command Center would like to announce through the media that as of May 4, the victim count is 109. This includes 86 deaths, 9 injuries, and 14 missing persons. The search team is adjusting the numbers. Once the search is complete, the Auditor General’s office site will be reopened to recover bodies and body parts. Around 280 body parts remain to be examined, with the process expected to finish by the end of the month.”

Currently, 46 Thais, 15 Burmese, one Cambodian, and one Laotian are confirmed dead. Officials are matching the list of deceased and missing with 280 body parts recovered from the debris. Forensic authorities have confirmed 78 complete bodies and eight partial identifications.

This tragedy sheds light on the horror of what transpired on Friday, March 28. On that fateful day, a 33-story building under construction collapsed within just eight seconds. The collapse occurred after a tremor in Myanmar, and it was the only high-rise in Bangkok to fall due to the quake.

At Wednesday’s special committee hearing, concerns about accountability for state-funded building projects were raised. It seems state-owned buildings are not subject to the same regulations as private developments.

Mr. Nikorn Chamnong, an advisor to the committee, criticised outdated earthquake regulations for state buildings, calling them insufficient.

Investigations reveal forged signatures and weak oversight led to contractor and design failures

There were also questions about the contractor selection process and how engineering decisions were made. This followed revelations from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) that up to 30 forged names had appeared on engineering sign-offs before the collapse.

These forged signatures were used to approve vital structural elements, such as steel reinforcements and cement mixtures.

The House Committee identified nine key failings that may have contributed to the collapse. Among them were poor contractor vetting, lack of technical review, and weak oversight of design. The budget was reportedly used twice due to the relocation, and no government engineering body was consulted during planning.

Officials are now preparing to hand control of the collapsed site to the State Audit Office. This transfer will take place once recovery and evidence collection are complete. Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stressed that while investigations into construction material quality are difficult, they are crucial. He also pledged full accountability for those responsible.

Meanwhile, city officials say rescue and forensic work will conclude by the end of the month. Following that, the next step will be securing and preserving all physical evidence to ensure that nothing is lost.

In the meantime, it also emerged that the Auditor General’s office is still paying rent on the Chatuchak site. The hearings before parliament have shown that the rent from 2019 to 2033 alone was ฿736 million. That equates to $49.06 million a year for 15 years.

Further reading:

Arrested man linked with Chatuchak building collapse tells police he is a Chinese state employee

Chinese owner of fatal building firm arrested by police in Bangkok as investigators pierce veil of deceit

Prime Minister orders arrests over the Chatuchak Auditor General building disaster within seven days

Chatuchak building disaster finds more dead with major questions soon to be asked about Chinese firms

Chinese steel firm linked to Chatuchak disaster faces DSI probes. Minister cancels investment status

PM warns that China should not feel it is singled out as Commerce Minister and Police probe top firms in network

Storm clouds gathering over Chinese firm at the centre of the collapsed Chatuchak building disaster

US scan shows 50-60 human beings said to be in a hallway within the collapsed Chatuchak building

Hope still burns but anger mounts over Chatuchak building with some trapped still alive according to deep scan