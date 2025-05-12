Songkhla provincial boss and six gang members arrested after assaulting a Border Patrol police officer during a municipal election. National authorities swiftly intervened, with top police officials dispatched to lead the investigation and oppose bail for the gang.

On Monday, Songkhla police and national headquarters coordinated a joint operation to arrest a provincial assemblyman. In addition, six members of the gang who assaulted a police officer on Sunday were taken into custody. National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet was reportedly furious after learning of the attack. In response, he dispatched a senior lieutenant to Songkhla to oversee the investigation.

A senior local official in Songkhla was arrested on Monday after allegedly ordering a gang to assault a Border Patrol Police officer. The incident took place during a municipal election in the Phawong Subdistrict and triggered an urgent response from national authorities.

Siradanai Phlaiduang, also known as “S.P. Golf,” was taken into custody at his home in Tambon Phawong. He is a member of the Songkhla Provincial Administrative Organization and the son of Democrat MP Somyot Phlaiduang. Despite his political position, Siradanai was visibly shaken. He wore a bulletproof vest and face mask while being handcuffed and led away.

National Police Chief General Kittirat Phanphet reacted swiftly. During his birthday celebration, he expressed fury over Sunday’s attack.

National police chief sends top officer to lead probe and orders bail opposition for all defendants

As a result, he dispatched a senior police general to Songkhla. Police General Thanayut Wutticharathamrong, a special advisor, was ordered to take charge of the case on-site. Furthermore, the police chief ordered that police should oppose any bail applications for the defendants.

Investigators believe Siradanai directed a group of men to attack the officer in front of a polling station. The officer had been deployed to ensure election security. However, the attackers struck in broad daylight. The incident sent shockwaves through local law enforcement and political circles.

Police acted quickly. They launched a coordinated series of raids on Monday afternoon. Search teams descended on multiple locations in Songkhla. At Siradanai’s home, only a domestic worker was present when officers arrived. His wife and children were reportedly elsewhere.

This was in Tambon Phawong, in the Mueang Songkhla District of the province.

Nevertheless, officers searched the property thoroughly. They were joined by high-ranking figures including Police Lieutenant General Piyawat Chalermsri and Police Major General Seksan Churangsrit. The search lasted over two hours. Police seized several items, including clothing worn on the day of the attack, a mobile phone, and a locked safe.

Digital evidence and surveillance footage key to police case against Songkhla assemblyman

According to officials, the phone and safe may contain key evidence. They are now being analysed for any links to the assault. Police are also reviewing CCTV footage from inside the house. In that footage, Siradanai allegedly made phone calls while coordinating the attack.

Moreover, officers said they uncovered evidence of social media communication. This could show how instructions were relayed to the gang. Digital data is now a central part of the investigation.

During questioning, Siradanai revealed that two guns and a vehicle used in the crime were not at his home. He claimed those items were at his father’s residence. Police have launched a separate operation to retrieve them.

In total, six other suspects were arrested on Monday. All are believed to be members of the same gang. Arrests were made under warrants issued by Songkhla Provincial Court. Police are still searching for one remaining suspect, aged 38, who is thought to have fled.

Songkhla police say bail will be denied as senior officers meet to coordinate the next phase of the case

Authorities have vowed to oppose bail for all of those arrested. They consider the incident a grave threat to public order. Indeed, General Kittirat ordered a blanket objection to bail requests to prevent possible witness tampering or escape.

Following the arrests, senior police officials held a strategy meeting in Songkhla. The gathering included officers from Provincial Police Region 9 and Royal Thai Police headquarters. Police General Thanayut later briefed the media, confirming rapid progress in the case.

He emphasised that all suspects would be prosecuted. He also warned that further charges could follow. If it’s proven that more than five people were involved in a planned attack, it may count as organised crime.

Police said they are now investigating whether Siradanai sheltered the other suspects. Charges of aiding and abetting are also on the table. If convicted, penalties could be severe.

The case is politically sensitive. Siradanai is not only an elected official but also the son of a sitting MP. His father, Somyot Phlaiduang, represents Songkhla’s District 3 for the Democrat Party. Because of this, the arrest has stirred tensions in the province.

Police say the law applies equally despite the suspect’s political ties and MP father as the probe widens

Even so, police insist the law must be applied equally. They say the case will be handled based on facts and evidence. No special treatment will be given, despite political connections.

Officers are now expanding operations to other locations linked to the gang. They believe more evidence could be hidden in those places. Additionally, investigators are sifting through financial records and phone logs to trace the attack’s planning.

Security around Siradanai remains tight. He is being held at a secure location while questioning continues. Police fear retaliation or interference due to his political status. His legal team has not yet commented publicly.

Investigators examine seized safe and probe possible political motive behind the attack at polling station

Meanwhile, forensic teams are working to open the seized safe. They hope it may hold documents or electronic devices relevant to the attack. If so, this could further strengthen the case.

Although the full motive remains unclear, officials believe the attack was politically motivated. It coincided with heightened tensions during the local election. Therefore, investigators are also examining whether the violence was linked to attempts at voter intimidation.

More updates are expected in the coming days. Police have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the investigation. They assured citizens that justice would be served, regardless of the suspect’s rank or political ties.

