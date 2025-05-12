Policeman assaulted in Songkhla by henchmen of local political bigwig not allowed to take photos voting

Police officer assaulted by political henchmen in Songkhla after enforcing no-photo rule at polling station. Attack linked to local politician’s anger, leading to public violence and ongoing investigations. Public calls police action and accountability rise.

An incident in southern Songkhla Province on Sunday saw a police officer attacked by a gang at a polling station. Eyewitnesses linked the assault to a visit by a prominent local political figure, who became enraged after being told he could not take photographs inside the station. Before leaving, he pointed out the officer who had issued the warning. Later, the uniformed officer was assaulted while on duty and sustained minor injuries. Formal criminal charges are expected as local police top brass respond to the situation.

Thailand went to the polls on Sunday in municipal elections. Up to 2,400 voting locations across the kingdom were open, with a 70% turnout expected. However, initial indications suggest a somewhat lower turnout.

In addition, there was a shocking assault on a police officer outside a polling station in Songkhla Province. The circumstances have sparked outrage and calls for swift enforcement of the law.

The violence occurred at Polling Station 7, Village 2, Phawong Subdistrict, Mueang District. The victim, Police Lieutenant Nissat Kongthep, was performing official duties as a peacekeeping officer under the 43rd Border Patrol Police unit.

Incident began as a politician tried to breach election rules leading to an interaction with a police officer

According to eyewitnesses, the incident began with a dispute over election rules. A well-known Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO) member arrived to cast his vote in the morning. At first, he followed the standard procedure.

However, just before casting his ballot, he called over his aides to take photographs inside the station. This action directly violated Thai election law, which bans photography inside polling booths. The rule is intended to prevent voter intimidation and preserve ballot secrecy.

Police Lieutenant Nissat politely stepped in to remind the PAO member of the regulation. He asked him to stop the photography. The officer’s tone was respectful and calm. Nevertheless, the warning infuriated the politician.

In response, he shouted, “Do you know who I am?” Witnesses said he then cursed at officers and berated the staff. Shortly after his tirade, he stormed out of the polling station and drove away.

However, while passing Polling Station 7, the PAO member reportedly rolled down his car window. He pointed to Police Lieutenant Nissat and told his aides, “That’s the one who had a problem with me.” This moment, according to police, marked the trigger for the attack.

Violent assault on a police officer in front of voters sparks panic, but voting continued nevertheless at the centre

Minutes later, a group of five to seven men arrived at the scene. They walked directly to Officer Nissat, who was still on duty outside the polling station. Without warning, they launched a violent assault in full public view.

The men struck Officer Nissat repeatedly, causing visible injuries. He was in uniform and clearly identified as a police officer on official duty. Importantly, the attack occurred just metres from voters and polling staff. The attackers reportedly declared, “We’re with the big boss—no one can touch us.”

Their actions showed complete disregard for the law. Consequently, the incident sparked panic at the polling station. Voters scattered in fear, and election officials struggled to regain control. Yet, thanks to additional police support, voting was able to continue.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Somnuk Kulmanee, Director of the Songkhla Election Commission, arrived shortly after the incident. He confirmed that Officer Nissat was assaulted while on official duty. Although shaken, polling staff managed to maintain operations.

According to him, the attack clearly qualifies as a serious offence under Thai election law. Furthermore, authorities have identified the suspects. Investigators are now coordinating to bring them in for questioning.

Formal charges have already been filed. Because the victim was a Border Patrol Police officer on active election duty, the penalties are expected to be severe.

Local political connections spark public concern, but police are determined proceedings will remain unbiased

Notably, the PAO member involved is also the son of a sitting Democrat MP for Songkhla Province. While this connection has raised public concern, police insist the investigation will proceed without interference.

Songkhla City Police have secured CCTV footage of the attack. The video captures the assailants’ faces, movements, and their vehicle. As a result, police are confident in locating and arresting all individuals involved.

Investigators also know the organisation linked to the attackers. The case has been formally reported to the Central Election Commission. Meanwhile, the public reaction has been swift. Many citizens expressed anger over the blatant disregard for the law.

Social media has seen growing calls for transparency and accountability. Critics argue that the case highlights the dangers of unchecked political influence during elections. Election authorities have also confirmed two other active investigations in Songkhla Province.

One involves vote-buying allegations. The other concerns intentional ballot destruction. These cases, although unrelated to the assault, reflect wider tensions around this year’s election.

Investigators expand inquiries into multiple election incidents as security measures are stepped up

According to Director Somnuk, investigators will use evidence from all three cases to expand their inquiries. Authorities are now working to ensure that all polling stations remain secure. More officers have been deployed to high-risk areas throughout the province.

In an online statement, Songkhla Provincial Police said a commanding officer would soon brief the media. Once all facts are verified, they will provide full details and legal steps.

Later on Sunday morning, Officer Nissat was recovering from his injuries. Medical staff confirmed that his condition is stable. He is expected to return to duty after treatment. Still, the psychological impact of the attack remains a concern. Importantly, the Election Commission has vowed to protect the integrity of the vote.

Officials said they would take all legal steps to prosecute those who interfere with elections or harm personnel. They reminded the public that laws apply equally to all, regardless of status or political connections.

This incident, though isolated, has again emphasised the risks facing state officers on election duty. It also revealed Thailand’s ‘Big House’ political culture continues to challenge Thailand’s democratic process.

Further reading:

Senator calls on summoned members to suspend duties. Fears tainted decisions. 146 senators to be summoned

Political crisis brewing. ‘Blue’ line senators called upon the acknowledge collusion charges in Bangkok

Controversy over special police investigators as the Senate Election case threatens explosive findings

Case against two Ministers accepted by Constitutional Court over Senate probe. Could see them removed

Senate allegations growing in strength as powerful investigation gets underway. 7,000 people tracked

Justice Minister confident there is a sound basis for the criminal probe into last year’s Senate election

DSI panel to decide on a criminal probe into the 2024 Senate election which could spark political crisis

Senators are up in arms about Department of Special Investigation (DSI) probe into the 2024 election

New Senate heads for parliament as Election result is confirmed by the country’s oversight agency

Huge ‘unofficial’ victory for Bhumjaithai in Senate election with new poll showing only 2.2% support