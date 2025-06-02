Nakhon Sawan vocational school teacher suspended after forcing 11 smoking students to drink butt water

A Nakhon Sawan teacher was suspended after forcing 11 students caught smoking to drink water laced with cigarette butts. The bizarre punishment, caught on video, triggered outrage online and renewed debate over school discipline and teacher conduct.

A hardline Thai teacher has sparked controversy over a schoolyard incident last Tuesday in Nakhon Sawan. Kru Fon, a teacher at Takhli Technology College, reportedly went too far after catching 11 male students smoking behind a school building. She collected the cigarette butts, mixed them into a bottle of water, and then reprimanded the students harshly. At the same time, she ordered them to sip from the bottle as punishment. The unconventional disciplinary method triggered an immediate outcry, ultimately resulting in her suspension. However, some voices online expressed support for her tough, no-nonsense approach.

The incident happened on 27 May and involved 11 first-year vocational students. They had been caught smoking behind the school building near a residential zone. Residents had reportedly complained about the smell, prompting teachers to crack down. Surveillance was stepped up and several boys were soon found puffing away again.

The teacher, known as Kru Fon, confronted the group. However, instead of writing them up or contacting their parents, she mixed a bottle of water with cigarette butts and made them drink it. Although she later insisted only a small amount was consumed, the shock of the act quickly went viral.

Teacher caught on video making students sip cigarette water sparks uproar and condemnation online

A video clip, filmed by another student, shows the teacher calling in the boys one by one. She scolds them, mixes the cigarette-tainted water, and makes each boy take a sip. Her voice is sharp. “Your mouth is so good,” she says sarcastically. “You can’t even follow the rules.” The scene escalates until another teacher steps in.

That footage was soon shared online by Mr Likhit Phumkaew, 37, a parent who received the clip from his nephew. Mr Likhit posted it on social media and condemned the act. “Cigarette butts are toxic,” he said. “Making students drink that is dangerous. They should have been fined or had their parents called.”

Although many agreed with him, some users defended the teacher. They said her motives were right, even if the method was wrong. Still, the outcry was enough for the college to take swift action.

Kru Fon, appearing emotional, later admitted she made a mistake. She told reporters she had acted out of care. “I know it was wrong,” she said. “But I didn’t mean to hurt anyone. I just wanted them to stop before they went too far.”

Teacher says boys defied all warnings but school calls punishment excessive and launches inquiry

She said the boys had repeatedly ignored school rules. According to her, some even mocked teachers and hid cigarettes in areas female staff couldn’t search. “They weren’t afraid of consequences,” she said. “They challenged us, so I wanted them to face something they’d remember.”

However, the school director confirmed her actions were out of line. “The punishment was excessive,” he said. “We understand she had good intentions, but there are better ways to guide students.” The teacher was suspended for seven days. Meanwhile, a disciplinary committee was formed to conduct a full inquiry.

Despite the backlash, some parents have rallied behind Kru Fon. They said she was under pressure and trying to steer the boys back on track. “Her heart’s in the right place,” one mother said. “She just needs help finding the right way to discipline.”

Still, many say the health risks can’t be ignored. Medical professionals warned that ingesting nicotine, even in small amounts, is highly dangerous. It can affect the nervous system, especially in teenagers. “This isn’t just bad judgment,” said one local doctor. “It’s a serious health risk.”

Experts say harsh punishment risks harm as schools struggle with discipline and lack of resources

Experts also noted the importance of using proportionate discipline. Alternatives like counselling, academic penalties or school services are not only safer but often more effective.

“Punishment should never endanger students,” a Bangkok-based psychologist said. “It should guide them—not traumatise them.”

The case has exposed deeper frustrations in the education system. Many teachers say they’re under-resourced and expected to control unruly students with little support. According to staff at Takhli, this group of boys had become a serious problem. “We tried talking to them,” one teacher said. “We tried calling their parents. Nothing worked.”

Even so, the Ministry of Education is under pressure to act. While it hasn’t issued an official statement, sources say the case will be reviewed. Officials are expected to re-examine national discipline policies and teacher training protocols.

Takhli Technology College, for its part, has promised to improve oversight. The school will now follow stricter behaviour guidelines under the Ministry’s “White School” campaign. Staff have been reminded to use only approved methods when handling misconduct.

Debate over teacher discipline lingers as school resumes and ministry faces pressure for reform

For now, normal classes have resumed. The 11 boys involved have not faced additional punishment. Administrators say the priority is rebuilding trust and restoring calm.

But the incident isn’t fading quietly. Online debate continues, with many asking how far teachers should be allowed to go. Some call for clearer rules. Others demand more empathy from both sides.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear: Thai schools are walking a fine line between authority and abuse. The challenge now is finding a better path forward—one that protects students without stripping teachers of the tools they need to lead.

