Rome wants electricity and internet cut off to areas of Cambodia along Thailand's border to show strength

Rome wants Thailand to cut electricity and internet to Cambodian border zones to hit illegal networks and show strength ahead of the June 14 JBC talks, urging hardline tactics to boost leverage in escalating tensions over sovereignty and border disputes.

Parliament’s firebrand Rangsiman Rome has emerged as a staunch defender of Thailand’s sovereignty in its ongoing standoff with Cambodia. On Wednesday, during a closed session of the House Security Committee, the People’s Party list MP urged the government to adopt stronger measures to combat crime and human trafficking along the Thai-Cambodian border. Specifically, he proposed cutting electricity supplies and blocking internet signals in key areas. Rome also suggested that Thailand should act preemptively ahead of Saturday’s high-stakes Joint Border Commission (JBC) meeting with Cambodian officials in Phnom Penh.

Thailand’s opposition People’s Party is intensifying pressure on the government over rising tensions with Cambodia. Indeed, the party has been burnishing its national sovereignty credentials by pushing for hardline responses.

At the centre of this effort is MP Rangsiman Rome. On Wednesday, he chaired a closed session of the House Committee on National Security, Border Affairs, and Strategic Reform. Rome has made a series of bold recommendations.

Among them are his calls to cut electricity to Cambodia and block signal access in border areas. These suggestions come amid growing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian frontier. Certainly, they came ahead of similar plans subsequently put forward last week by the Royal Thai Army. The latter has now taken control of Thailand’s border areas with Cambodia under martial law provisions.

Rome calls for unity, urgency, and negotiation as border communities brace for further conflict escalation

At a secret House committee meeting on June 12, Rome addressed the crisis directly. “In this crisis, we need to join forces to solve the crisis,” he urged.

He warned border communities would suffer first. “From going to Surin, the people are preparing to build bunkers. Therefore, the situation along the border is really tense,” he noted.

Despite the threats, he supported bilateral dialogue. “The plan to talk bilaterally between Cambodia and Thailand is still a possible solution,” he stated. He added, “It is a solution that will cause the least amount of wounds to both countries.”

Even so, Rome stressed strategy must come first. “If we want the tools for negotiations to be effective, we have to create the most advantage,” he said. He referenced the upcoming June 14 Joint Border Commission (JBC) meeting in Phnom Penh.

Rome advocated for preemptive action before the talks. “If we cut [electricity] first, I think it would increase Thailand’s advantage,” he argued. “But it might have an impact in many ways.”

Economic choke points like casinos and internet are key leverage points in this protracted cross-border dispute

He elaborated on economic pressure points. “There is an economy that may be grey, such as casinos, which are a lifeline,” he said. “But this business takes advantage of Thai people who go to work while getting electricity and internet from Thailand.”

Rome believes electricity cuts could strike at the heart of illegal networks. “This is an important card that can be used to kill many birds with one stone,” he noted. He listed three possible outcomes.

Firstly, a crackdown on call centre gangs. Secondly, the disruption of transnational criminal structures. Thirdly, increased leverage for Thailand in negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army appears to be adjusting to this thinking. Initially reluctant, the Pheu Thai-led government also shifted its stance. The crisis follows a May 28 firefight near the disputed border.

That clash involved newly dug trenches, allegedly installed by Cambodian forces. One Cambodian soldier died in the incident. Cambodia later withdrew from the contested position. Yet the situation remains unstable.

Rome warns of distorted narratives and urges Thailand to engage regionally and globally on this issue

Rome also called for greater diplomatic efforts. “Thailand must have a strategy in this matter. We must show other countries what the reality is,” he said.

He accused Cambodia of distorting the narrative. “They tried to use the case of the death of a Cambodian soldier… to say that Thailand was bullying them,” he noted.

Rome urged direct international engagement. “Today we must talk directly,” he said. He emphasized speaking with Vietnam, France, and other nations. “We need to create new diplomatic possibilities,” he added. “Thailand must turn the crisis into an opportunity.”

Cambodia, meanwhile, is making its own moves. Prime Minister Hun Manet recently met French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice. The meeting occurred during the UN Oceans Conference held from June 9 to 11.

Cambodian officials say they asked France for help. They are seeking colonial-era documents regarding disputed border areas. French President Macron reportedly offered to assist if needed.

Cambodia eyes ICJ for resolution as Rome questions timing and urges cross-ministry strategic unity

Cambodia has proposed taking the dispute to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Their focus includes Ta Muen Thom, Ta Muen Toch, Ta Krabey, and the Mombey area. They say they want a peaceful, long-term solution.

Rome questioned these motives. “We have to understand what Cambodia ultimately wants. Is it really 3 temples and 1 Chong Bok?” he asked.

He called for coordinated planning among key Thai ministries. “We must discuss on the basis of having a strategy,” he said. Rome mentioned the Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Defense Ministries must work in sync.

He also questioned the timing of Cambodia’s actions. A high-profile court case in Thailand concerning former PM Thaksin Shinawatra and the Medical Council is expected on June 13. Rome hinted this timing may not be accidental.

“The government’s big problem, if we talk about domestic politics, is trust,” he said. He warned, “If the people do not trust that the government will use its power and duties honestly and lawfully, the government’s administration in every matter will be difficult.”

Rome urges the PM to lead firmly and put the national interest ahead of personal relationships with Cambodia

He challenged the Prime Minister to prioritize national interest. “The PM should take this opportunity to clearly state that personal relationships will never be more important than the country,” Rome declared. “If the PM does this well, she will gain good popularity.”

Rome also voiced concerns over the PM’s recent actions. “Going to the area at Chong Chom is a good thing,” he said. “But I don’t agree with the topic of discussion about opening and closing the border crossing at the same time.”

He urged a more focused agenda. Security concerns, illegal trade and cross-border crime should take precedence. Rome emphasized unity. “Today, we have to create strength and unity,” he said. “If there is no strategy today, it will be difficult on June 14.”

Government sources confirmed that Gen. Nattapol Nakphanit, Deputy Minister of Defense, attended the committee meeting. Officials from the Interior Ministry and National Security Council were also present.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was absent. They cited preparations for the JBC meeting as the reason.

As the JBC meeting nears, Thai and Cambodian leaders stake positions while Rome calls for a strong response

On Cambodia’s side, Deputy Minister Jean-François Tan restated their four-point approach. First, they aim to preserve peace and cooperation. Second, they want to submit disputed areas to the ICJ. Third, they will continue joint border demarcation efforts. Lastly, they plan to maintain diplomatic channels.

Tan noted that Hun Manet’s meeting with Macron was for clarity. “The Cambodian Prime Minister raised these issues with President Macron for one purpose only, which is to clarify Cambodia’s position,” he said.

Rome remains adamant that Thailand must act decisively. The People’s Party MP sees the crisis as a test of national resolve. With just over 24 hours left before the JBC meeting, both sides are preparing to assert their claims.

