British tourist’s body found on Koh Raet near Phuket after vanishing during a secret night swim from family yacht. After five days of searching, rescue teams recovered 28-year-old Endnaler Johnson’s body. Investigation continues into the mysterious disappearance.

A tragedy at sea off Phuket was confirmed on Thursday when a maritime search found the body of a 28-year-old British man who disappeared on June 8th. Endnaler Johnson failed to appear at breakfast that morning on his family’s private yacht off the holiday island. Later, CCTV footage showed him climbing from his cabin window to a dinghy craft. The young man appeared to be swimming and had returned to the craft when he dived a second time. After that, he was no longer seen. At this time, a full investigation is underway as officials try to understand what happened.

After a five-day search operation, rescue teams discovered the body of a missing British tourist near Phuket’s coastline. The man, 28-year-old Endnaler Johnson, was found washed ashore under trees on Koh Raet island. This location is roughly 5.6 kilometres (3.5 miles) from where he disappeared on June 8.

Johnson was vacationing on a private yacht with his family at the time. The yacht was anchored approximately one kilometre offshore near Yamu Beach in Pa Klok subdistrict, Thalang district. It was crewed by six staff members who maintained the vessel.

CCTV footage reviewed by the yacht’s crew revealed critical details. Johnson left his cabin through a window sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on June 8. Next, he climbed into an inflatable boat positioned at the yacht’s stern.

Then, he jumped into the sea twice. After the first jump, he climbed back onto the boat. However, after the second jump, he vanished. Crew members discovered his absence during the 7 a.m. breakfast call.

Following his disappearance, local authorities quickly acted to coordinate search efforts. Phuket officials established a marine rescue coordination centre at the Pa Klok pier pavilion. The center was led by Pa Klok Municipality Mayor Panya Samphaurat. Moreover, the search was comprehensive and involved multiple teams.

Jet ski units covered Pa Klok Bay areas thoroughly. Coastal search teams scanned the stretch from Yamu Bay to Bang Rong Cape. Local fishing boats assisted in expanding the search perimeter. Furthermore, community leaders and business operators coordinated their efforts to support the rescue operation.

The harbour authority issued notifications to boat operators along vital routes. These routes included Bang Rong, Yao Yai Island, Yao Noi Island and Phang Nga Bay. In addition, they urged all maritime operators to report any suspicious sightings.

On June 12 at about 2 p.m., rescuers finally located Johnson’s body. It was caught under trees along Koh Raet’s shoreline. Immediately after recovery, officials transported the body to shore for an autopsy. The U.K. Embassy was also informed, as required in such cases.

The yacht involved in the incident was named De Mareft. It is registered on Langkawi Island in Malaysia. According to the captain, Johnson fell overboard at approximately 2:45 a.m. The location was about one nautical mile north of Cape Yamu in the Thalang district.

The Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre Region 3 was notified at 10:40 a.m. on June 8. Subsequently, the Royal Thai Navy deployed a ship to assist in the search. Alongside naval forces, local boats and jet skiers joined the operation. Their combined efforts expanded the search across a wide area.

According to reports, Johnson’s family revealed that he had recently been under emotional stress. They mentioned a recent breakup with his girlfriend as a possible cause. However, the family expressed doubts that he intended to take his own life. Initially, they hoped Johnson had swum to shore and chosen solitude.

Despite these hopes, the captain confirmed that all entrances on the yacht were locked at night. This was a safety measure to protect all onboard. Nevertheless, Johnson exited through a cabin window, bypassing the locked doors. The captain also admitted to waiting over eight hours before reporting Johnson’s disappearance to authorities.

Local fishermen were requested to assist in the search and to report any unusual activity. Search teams analyzed sea currents and wind patterns to predict Johnson’s drift. They suspected he might have floated toward Koh Naka Noi, Koh Naka Yai, Por Bay, or even Phang Nga Bay. Accordingly, additional rescue units were dispatched to these locations.

Throughout the search, authorities coordinated closely with various local organizations. Their teamwork was vital given the challenging sea conditions. Ultimately, the search ended tragically with the recovery of Johnson’s body near Koh Raet.

Officials brought the body to a local hospital for an autopsy. The procedure will determine the exact cause of death. Authorities assured the public that they will release updates once the investigation concludes.

This incident has deeply affected the Phuket community and tourism industry. Many have expressed condolences to Johnson’s family. Additionally, authorities stress the importance of adhering to safety protocols while on boats. This tragic case underscores the dangers of neglecting such measures.

Furthermore, the incident raises questions about mental health support for travellers. Johnson’s recent emotional distress highlights the need for awareness. Families and communities are encouraged to monitor loved ones carefully, especially during vacations.

The captain’s delayed report sparked criticism in some quarters.

Moreover, the search operation highlighted strong cooperation among government agencies, fishermen and the local community. Their joint effort was essential in locating Johnson despite difficult conditions. Rescue teams worked tirelessly over several days to cover extensive sea areas.

Phuket remains a popular destination, drawing thousands of tourists annually. Boating pursuits are extremely popular, making maritime safety a top priority for local officials. The government continues to invest in training and resources to improve search and rescue capabilities.

Yachting—including visiting foreign-owned craft, private vessels moored at the island’s marinas, and chartered services—is a growing sector.

Authorities, however, recommend that tourists on chartered or rented vessels familiarize themselves with yacht safety rules before boarding. Clear communication about emergency protocols and available resources should be standard practice. These measures may help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s family mourns their loss deeply. They have asked for privacy during this difficult time. The community has rallied to provide support and condolences to them.

The upcoming autopsy will provide more answers about Johnson’s death. Officials promise transparency and a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case.

In the meantime, authorities have appealed to the public to respect the family’s privacy.

This tragic incident resurrects discussions about safety in the tourism sector, even though it appears to have been either an accident or a tragedy.

Finally, Phuket’s marine rescue teams remain on alert for future emergencies. Their swift and coordinated response in Johnson’s case was notably impressive.

