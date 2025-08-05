Prime Minister Paetongtarn lodges defence and will not resign before the Constitutional Court judgement

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has submitted her defence to the Constitutional Court by the August 4 deadline, denying resignation rumours. She acted to protect national interests during the leaked call with Hun Sen. The court’s judgment will decide Thailand’s short-term political path, essentially between stability and upheaval.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has met the Constitutional Court’s August 4 deadline by submitting her defence. Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, her Secretary-General, confirmed this Monday afternoon. He stressed that she acted with the country’s best interests and full sincerity during her June 15 conversation with Cambodian Senate President and de facto leader Hun Sen. Crucially, he slammed rumours of resignation, making it clear she won’t step down before the court’s decision.

On Monday afternoon, Dr. Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, confirmed that suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra had formally lodged a written defence with the Constitutional Court. The letter addresses allegations stemming from a controversial leaked phone conversation with Cambodia’s Senate President and de facto leader, Hun Sen. The conversation, which reportedly occurred on June 15, 2025, was leaked and became public on June 18, causing widespread political fallout.

The leaked audio featured Prime Minister Paetongtarn in a conciliatory exchange with Hun Sen. In the clip, she was heard discussing sensitive matters involving the Thai-Cambodian border dispute.

As a result, several members of the Thai Senate submitted a petition accusing her of unethical conduct and undermining national sovereignty.

The Prime Minister has formally submitted her written defence ahead of the Constitutional Court deadline

According to Dr. Prommin, the written explanation submitted to the Constitutional Court was carefully prepared and signed by the Prime Minister. It was delivered by a representative before the court’s deadline. He further stated that the document addresses both the factual allegations and the relevant legal provisions. As a matter of legal procedure, the court is expected to forward the statement to the plaintiffs for review.

Although the Prime Minister has been suspended from her duties pending the court’s decision, she remains actively engaged in her defence. Dr. Prommin emphasised that she has no intention of resigning before the verdict is announced. “There is no truth to the rumours of resignation,” he said. “We are acting strictly in accordance with the law. Our conscience is clear.”

He added that Prime Minister Paetongtarn has always acted in the country’s best interest. Before making any moves, she thoroughly consulted with national security agencies, including the military, the army and the National Security Council. Her intent, according to Dr. Prommin, was to prevent an escalation of violence along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Prime Minister’s defence highlights consultation with national security and rejection of resignation rumours

Notably, the phone conversation was part of a broader diplomatic initiative, though unofficial in nature. While critics have raised concerns about the informal nature of her contact with Hun Sen, Dr. Prommin explained that the Prime Minister reached out to prevent further bloodshed and instability. “She tried to extend peace and avoid conflict. That should be seen as leadership, not misconduct,” he noted.

Furthermore, Dr. Prommin insisted that national sovereignty had not been compromised. On the contrary, he argued that security forces had been placed on high alert during the period of tension. The military had been authorised to take necessary actions to defend Thai territory and uphold dignity. However, negotiations were always prioritised to protect the Thai people from suffering.

“Her decisions were not made in haste,” he said. “They were made with the advice of those responsible for national security. The goal was always peace.”

When asked whether the Constitutional Court had requested the Prime Minister to testify in person, Dr. Prommin stated that no such request had been made thus far. Typically, once a written explanation is submitted, the court proceeds based on documentation. “It is now in the hands of the court,” he said, “and we trust the process.”

Diplomatic intent behind phone call emphasised as Prime Minister denies compromising national sovereignty

Nevertheless, questions remain about the possible outcomes of the case. If the court rules against her, the Prime Minister could face a political ban. This could disqualify her from holding office for a significant period. Despite this, her legal team remains confident in the arguments presented.

Dr. Prommin also addressed concerns that the criminal division of the prosecutor’s office might open a separate inquiry. He clarified that any such investigation would be met with full cooperation and transparency. “If there are additional allegations, we will deal with them properly and legally,” he assured.

Later the same day, Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr. Chusak Sirinil, spoke to reporters at Parliament. He dismissed growing speculation about an “outsider Prime Minister” being parachuted into power under extraordinary provisions of the 2017 Constitution.

According to Mr. Chusak, suggestions of bypassing normal constitutional processes reflect an anti-political sentiment. He emphasised that the 2023 General Election had already identified legitimate prime ministerial candidates. Should Prime Minister Paetongtarn be removed, her replacement would come from this official list.

“We must ask,” Chusak said, “why some are so quick to overlook Mr. Chaikasem Nitisiri or Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul? Both are eligible nominees. Skipping them is an attempt to eliminate elected options from the system.”

Political speculation dismissed as minister insists replacements will follow constitutional process

He pointed out that Mr. Chaikasem, from the ruling Pheu Thai Party, was next in line, followed by Mr. Anutin, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party. Ignoring them would, in his view, signal a dangerous departure from democratic norms.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai remains a key player. As per the Constitution, he may dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections. However, that scenario is controversial. Legal scholars remain divided on whether an acting Prime Minister holds the full powers of an elected one.

Nevertheless, government legal advisers maintain that Mr. Phumtham has the authority to call new elections if needed. Though no such action has yet been taken, the option remains on the table, depending on the court’s decision and public sentiment.

Adding to the mix, Thailand’s main opposition party, the People’s Party, has offered a potential path forward. It proposed supporting an interim government in the House of Representatives, but only under certain conditions. The interim administration must commit to holding a referendum for a new constitution. Following that, a General Election must be called to return power to the people.

Opposition party proposes interim government with conditions to pass referendum and call election

This proposal gained some traction among moderate lawmakers. It presents a possible compromise amid the current uncertainty. Though still early, it signals that dialogue remains possible across party lines.

Ultimately, Thailand’s political future now hangs in the balance. The Constitutional Court’s ruling, expected in the coming weeks, will shape the country’s immediate political direction.

For now, Prime Minister Paetongtarn remains suspended but determined. Her team insists she will not back down. “We are hopeful that justice will prevail,” said Dr. Prommin. “The people deserve a resolution that upholds both peace and democracy.”

As the nation watches closely, all eyes turn to the court. Its judgment could either stabilise the current government or usher in a new chapter of political change.

