Arch conservative icon Sondhi pushes anti American sentiment against both Thaksin and the People's Party

Arch-conservative Sondhi Limthongkul lashes out at Thaksin and the People’s Party, warning of massive protests this September-October. He fuels anti-American sentiment with explosive claims of US demands, including a naval base, amid rising political tensions and an economic crisis set to get worse over US tariffs.

Former Yellow Shirt leader, media mogul and conservative icon Sondhi Limthongkul unleashed a fierce attack on Sunday against ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the People’s Party. He warned of a major protest surge coming this September and October. Sondhi also threw explosive accusations about US President Trump’s demands — including a US naval base in Phang-nga. His fiery rhetoric exposes rising anti-American rage among conservative hardliners and deep frustration over the People’s Party’s popularity. Support for the pro-democracy party spiked after the Prime Minister’s audio scandal and the June 28 protests. Yet those protests fell flat, failing to ignite the nation’s anger at a critical mass level.

Arch Yellow Shirt leader Sondhi Limthongkul took the stage on Sunday to deliver a pointed political message. He predicted a large resurgence in support for his conservative movement between September and October. According to him, this wave would far surpass the rally held on June 28 in Bangkok. That event drew a disappointing turnout.

Importantly, Sondhi’s remarks came at the third “The Truth is Only One” seminar. There, he spoke forcefully about Thailand’s current political climate. Notably, he aimed much of his criticism at opposition leaders. In particular, he targeted Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and Pita Limjaroenrat. They lead the Progressive Movement and the Move Forward Party, respectively.

Sondhi claims opposition leaders excel in rhetoric but lack governing experience and will cause party’s collapse

According to Sondhi, these leaders thrive on rhetoric, not experience. He argued they are good at speaking but bad at governing. “They have never run a country,” Sondhi declared. “Let them try once. Then people will see they can’t manage anything.”

Moreover, he claimed the party would collapse if given power. That collapse, he added, would disillusion their supporters. “Once people see their failure, no one will be obsessed with them anymore,” he said. “We can then rebuild from scratch.”

Additionally, Sondhi accused Thaksin Shinawatra of hiding key information. He claimed Thaksin knew about U.S. proposals linked to the current trade conflict. However, he said Thaksin feared speaking publicly, believing it would tear the country apart.

At the same time, the economic situation—particularly U.S. tariffs—has dominated recent headlines. Sondhi suggested four demands had been made by the U.S., allegedly under President Donald Trump. First, the release of academic Dr. Paul Chambers. Second, the right to openly discuss Section 112. Third, a ban on deporting Uyghur refugees to China. Finally, permission for a U.S. naval base in Phang Nga.

Sondhi’s unproven claims fuel anti-American rhetoric, accusing Thaksin of a secret deal with Washington

These explosive claims have not been backed by evidence. Nevertheless, they served as a backdrop for Sondhi’s anti-American rhetoric. He accused Thaksin of entertaining a deal with Washington to benefit from trade.

“Thaksin knows the deal but stays silent,” Sondhi claimed. “He doesn’t want the people to know.”

In contrast, former Prime Minister Thaksin recently spoke at the 55th anniversary of NATION. There, he hinted at national security concerns but offered no details. Therefore, Sondhi interpreted this as confirmation that Thaksin is concealing information.

He asked, “What role does Thaksin now play? Why was he at the Phitsanulok Mansion? Is he trying to manipulate power?”

Furthermore, Sondhi dismissed the June 28 rally as insignificant. However, he suggested it served as a warning. “Will people rise up because Thaksin betrayed the nation again?” he asked. “He already made a mistake with Hun Sen.”

Sondhi attacks Cambodia and Hun Sen, highlighting growing support for the People’s Party amid tensions

Sondhi referred to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. He called him a long-time rival. Moreover, he launched a nationalist tirade against Cambodia itself. “Cambodia never truly existed as a country,” he said. “It was a nomadic tribe that took Siamese land.”

According to Sondhi, everything Cambodia has today was taken from Thailand. He claimed French colonialism fabricated Cambodia’s national identity. Therefore, he insisted, Thailand owes Cambodia no respect or recognition.

Meanwhile, political tensions continue to build inside Thailand. A recent National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) poll revealed key trends. The People’s Party now enjoys over 46% support among likely voters. That makes it the most popular political party in the country.

In comparison, the Pheu Thai Party saw a decline but still holds 11.52%. Together, the People’s Party and Pheu Thai dominate the opposition. Notably, the poll showed that nearly two-thirds of Thais support the democratic approach promoted by these parties.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn suspended pending investigation amid street protests and economic crisis

This comes as Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended by the Constitutional Court. Her suspension is temporary, pending an investigation. Specifically, the court is reviewing allegations about her ties to Hun Sen. In the meantime, the government has rallied around a new cabinet.

In response, former Prime Minister Thaksin has emerged as a defender of his daughter. He insists that the process against her is politically motivated. Nevertheless, scrutiny remains intense.

At the same time, the government faces mounting economic challenges. It must now respond to the U.S. tariff crisis. If trade talks succeed, Thai markets may face stiff American competition. If they fail, economic strain could worsen. Either way, the stakes are high.

Sondhi warns government inaction will fuel stronger conservative protests in the coming months

According to Sondhi, the government’s choices are limited. He warned that failing to act will trigger public backlash. As a result, this could create new momentum for his conservative movement. “Something big will happen in September or October,” he promised. “It will be hundreds of times stronger than June 28.”

He added, “We are getting ready. This movement will not fade away.”

Meanwhile, the government is preparing for delicate diplomacy. It seeks to balance economic survival with political stability. That will not be easy.

Thailand’s past is filled with street protests and military coups. Consequently, many now fear a return to that chaos. Therefore, even some critics of the government are urging caution.

Nevertheless, Sondhi appears determined to lead his supporters back into the streets. He is banking on a rise in dissatisfaction. If the economic malaise deepens and trade falters, he may gain traction.

Political climate differs from past crises as opposition defends constitutionalism while Sondhi pushes unrest

However, the context today differs from 2006 and 2014. Back then, there was no strong political force defending constitutionalism. Today, the People’s Party and Pheu Thai offer that alternative. They continue to advocate legal reform and civilian governance.

Sondhi criticised that stance. He accused the opposition of being too timid. Yet polls suggest public sentiment leans toward moderation. Most citizens reject violence and instability.

Even so, the upcoming months remain critical. As September approaches, all eyes will be on Sondhi and his next move. Whether his warnings are bluster or a sign of real unrest is yet to be seen.

In the meantime, Thailand remains on edge. The fear is that the streets may once again become the battleground for its political future.

Further reading:

Opinion shows Prime Minister Paetongtarn finished with the public. Huge support for the People’s Party

Bangkok protest passes off with no overnight camp. Meanwhile, the PM prepares for July 1st court date

PM Paetongtarn names herself Culture Minister also in new cabinet ahead of Constitutional Court ruling

Hun Sen’s mask falls. Speech on Friday clearly showed deliberate ill will to collapse Thailand’s democracy

Crazed Hun Sen threatens to expose Thaksin before Bangkok street protests as his evil empire is exposed

Prime Minister Paetongtarn’s casino plan may be the motive following Hun Sen’s betrayal of the Shinawatra clan

Constitutional Court President admits he’s troubled by the audio clip case against the Prime Minister

July 1st set as date for the Constitutional Court to deal with the case that could see the PM removed

PM Paetongtarn reshuffles the deck on the Titanic in a major cabinet shuffle as her government treads water

Senate petitions the Constitutional Court seeking the removal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn from office

PM Paetongtarn’s phone call to Hun Sen has plunged Thailand into a political quagmire that spells coup

Prime Minister Paetongtarn pulls her government back from the brink with emotional televised apology

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>