Move to uphold Senate integrity fails amid claims of forgery and misrepresentation. Divisions exposed

Move to suspend 136 ‘Blue Line’ senators collapses within 24 hours amid forged signatures and legal flaws. The scandal exposes deep Senate divisions, weak oversight and growing distrust, as lawmakers face accusations of corruption and calls for greater transparency.

A bold move to suspend 136 ‘Blue Line’ senators blew up in just 24 hours—wrecked by forged signatures and glaring legal flaws. These senators are under fierce investigation for rigging the 2024 election and laundering money. Minority lawmakers aimed to protect parliament’s legitimacy and block tainted appointments. Instead, the whole scheme unravelled when at least two senators exposed their signatures as fakes and another withdrew claiming confusion. This isn’t just a slip-up—it’s a scandal that lays bare the Senate’s deep divisions and weak oversight. Worse, it slashes trust in those behind the petition, exposing raw infighting at the heart of Thailand’s upper house.

Just 24 hours after its submission, a petition to suspend 136 senators from office has dramatically collapsed. The motion, brought forward by a minority group of independent senators, was intended to challenge the eligibility of members of the so-called “Blue Line” bloc. These senators were accused of violating Section 113 of the 2017 Constitution by allegedly maintaining ties to political parties—something strictly prohibited for Senate members.

However, on Thursday night, Senate President Mongkol Surasajja announced a full suspension of the petition process. The move came after it was confirmed that the petition lacked the required number of verified signatures.

According to Section 82 of the Constitution, at least 10% of the 200-member Senate—20 senators—must back a petition for the Constitutional Court to consider it. Yet the submitted document contained only 21 names, and several were quickly disputed or withdrawn.

Petition to suspend 136 senators falls short of required 20 verified signatures under constitutional rules

From the start, the petition’s legal footing was shaky. Although the Senate Secretariat officially received it on August 6 at 12:04 PM and logged it as Document No. 6506, problems emerged almost immediately.

The Legal Office began standard procedures, including preparing a summary and conducting signature verification. But a phone call soon revealed that one of the signatories, Senator Thanatchaphong Wongmulalee, had not signed the petition at all.

Following this, Thanatchaphong filed a police complaint at Bang Pho Police Station later that same evening. He told investigators that his name and signature had appeared without his knowledge or consent. Speaking to reporters on August 7, he emphasised that he had never been consulted about the petition and never granted permission to use his name. He also noted that two of his Senate colleagues had suffered the same treatment.

Consequently, the petition was immediately thrown into doubt. The Legal Office could not confirm the validity of all the names, which forced the Senate President to pause the process. Further investigations uncovered that Senator Decha Nutalai also had not signed the petition. He submitted a memorandum to the Senate Secretary confirming that his name had been added without his approval, and he had never seen the petition’s contents.

Forged signatures and unauthorised names force Senate President to halt petition pending full verification

Moreover, Lieutenant Colonel Thanatakorn Busarakhom, another signatory, requested her name be formally withdrawn. In her letter to the Senate President, she admitted that she had misunderstood the petition’s intent and no longer wished to support it. These admissions brought the number of valid signatures below 20—far from the constitutional threshold required.

As a result, the entire legal proceeding collapsed. The Senate Secretariat issued a public clarification on August 7 to explain the sequence of events. It stressed that while the petition was received and processed promptly, the document could not be sent to the Constitutional Court due to insufficient verified support.

Meanwhile, media reports revealed that the petition had been initiated by Senator Dr. Premsak Piayura and supported by 20 others. The document, dated July 25, called on the Senate President to request a ruling from the Constitutional Court regarding the status of 136 senators. It alleged that these senators, by aligning with political parties, had breached Section 113 and should be removed from office. In addition, the petition sought their immediate suspension from parliamentary duties.

Legal proceedings collapse as key petition signatures withdrawn or invalidated amid growing scandal

However, as the scandal deepened, doubts about the document’s integrity continued to grow. According to internal sources, many senators were shocked by the situation. One source stated that the misuse of signatures undermined both legal ethics and the Senate’s credibility. “Those who led this petition must explain themselves clearly,” the source said. “They cannot simply deny knowledge of who signed on behalf of others. That would be irresponsible.”

This sentiment was echoed by several senior senators. They argued that any petition of this scale must involve direct verification of every signature. If someone else signs on behalf of a senator, the petition becomes invalid by default. In this case, three names were either forged or improperly included. As a result, the petition automatically failed to meet the required criteria.

For Senator Thanatchaphong, the issue goes beyond political disagreement. He believes it may involve criminal misconduct. In his statement to the press, he suggested that the petition’s organisers should be held accountable for what could amount to forgery. If proven, the act of submitting a legal petition with forged signatures could lead to criminal prosecution.

Forged signatures raise criminal misconduct questions against petition organisers amid Senate uproar

Despite these setbacks, the core allegations raised by the petition remain unresolved. The 136 senators named in the original complaint were accused of violating the Constitution by being affiliated with political parties. If true, this would be a direct violation of their oath and disqualify them from holding office. However, until a valid petition reaches the Constitutional Court, no formal investigation or suspension can begin.

At present, the Senate President has halted all further action. The matter is considered closed unless a new petition—with at least 20 valid and verified signatures—is submitted. Nevertheless, the damage to public confidence may already be done.

Meanwhile, Senator Nantana Nantawaropas, one of the leaders of the petitioning group, has not publicly addressed the forged signature allegations. Her press conference, held on Wednesday, stated that her team followed all legal procedures. She claimed that the list of 21 senators was compiled in accordance with constitutional guidelines. However, those claims are now in serious doubt.

Senate action halted and petition leader’s credibility questioned amid forged signature controversy

This incident has raised urgent questions about internal processes within the Senate. How could such a significant petition be submitted without verifying the authenticity of signatures? Critics argue that the Senate must now tighten its internal protocols to prevent similar issues from recurring. Legal experts have also called for a formal review of the current petition procedures, including stricter authentication measures and clearer liability rules.

In the meantime, the 136 senators named in the petition remain in office. Their duties continue without interruption, and no disciplinary measures have been imposed. For now, the only consequences fall on the group of petitioning senators—some of whom may face investigation for possible misconduct.

Whether the issue will resurface with a new and properly verified petition remains uncertain. However, this episode has left a mark. It reflects poorly on the proper observance of parliamentary procedures in Thailand’s current Senate. More importantly, it highlights underlying divisions and bad faith that certainly now exist within the upper house.

