Senate minority cohort call for the suspension of colleagues under investigation until they are cleared

A minority bloc in Thailand’s Senate demands the suspension of 136 senators under investigation for election collusion. They warn unchecked power risks judicial chaos and call on the Constitutional Court to act swiftly amid rising intimidation and political pressure.

A faction of senators outside the powerful ‘Blue Group’—now under investigation by both the Election Commission and the DSI—is demanding immediate suspension until their fate is sealed. On Wednesday, they delivered a fierce petition to Senate President Mongkol Surasajja, exposing rising intimidation and a toxic, hostile climate ripping through Thailand’s upper house.

A bloc of minority senators in Thailand’s Upper House is urgently seeking judicial action against 136 fellow senators. These senators are accused of colluding during the controversial 2024 Senate election. On Wednesday, the group submitted a formal petition to Senate President Mongkol Surasajja.

They demand that the case be referred immediately to the Constitutional Court. The minority group says this is not just a legal matter—it’s a constitutional emergency. According to their petition, the accused senators should be suspended from performing their duties.

They argue this is necessary while ongoing investigations proceed. Specifically, they request the Court to rule on whether the 136 senators’ membership should be terminated under Sections 111(7) and 113 of the Constitution.

Minority senators demand suspension from duties of 136 accused senators amid constitutional concerns

Moreover, they are asking the Court to issue a temporary suspension order. This would prevent the senators from voting on crucial appointments. These include positions such as Constitutional Court judges, Election Commissioners, and members of the Supreme Administrative Court. Such appointments could become tainted and legally challenged later. Consequently, the country’s entire judicial and administrative system could be plunged into disarray.

Senator Nantana Nantawaropas, one of the petitioners, warned that time is critical. She said continued inaction could allow the accused senators to influence key institutions. For example, the Senate is poised to appoint four new Election Commissioners. It may also appoint new Constitutional Court judges. These appointees could later rule on cases involving the very people who selected them. As a result, many would see these decisions as biased.

Furthermore, Nantana revealed that the minority senators have faced obstruction and harassment. Some received late-night calls urging them to drop the case. She herself is among several senators now facing what she calls politically motivated ethics complaints. However, she insists the accusations are baseless and designed to intimidate.

Petitioners highlight urgent risks of biased appointments and intimidation faced by minority senators

“Ethical mechanisms are being used as weapons,” she said. “Meanwhile, ethics complaints against the majority group are ignored entirely.”

Lt. Cmdr. Wuttipong Phongsuwan also spoke at Wednesday’s announcement. He represents the so-called “non-blue” group of independent senators. The untainted upper house member stated that over 50 senators support the petition. He cited evidence from the Election Commission’s 26th investigative subcommittee. According to him, their findings show dishonest practices during the 2024 Senate selection.

Moreover, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is currently conducting a parallel probe. This case is known as Special Case Investigation No. 24/2025. It involves allegations that a political party interfered in the Senate election. Wuttipong stressed that this evidence must also be reviewed by the Constitutional Court. According to him, the financial records of the parties involved should be examined. The investigation, he said, must uncover how funds were used to manipulate the vote.

“This collusion case isn’t a rumour,” he added. “People on the street ask us if we’re one of ‘them.’ We’re being judged in public.”

Evidence from Election Commission and DSI shows corruption in Senate election prompting these calls

In total, over 30 minority senators signed the petition. They requested their names be kept confidential for safety. Intimidation has escalated. For instance, Lt. Cmdr. Wuttipong was nearly punched outside the House chamber. Another senator, Dr. Weerapan Suwannamai, stepped in to stop the altercation.

Additionally, several senators received phone calls throughout the night urging them to remove their names from the petition. Nantana described this as a coordinated campaign of fear and influence. Despite this, the group remains firm. They insist that the rule of law must be upheld.

When asked if the Senate could still function without the 136 senators, Nantana gave a clear answer. She said the remaining senators would still form a legal quorum. Therefore, the Senate could operate until a final ruling is made. She added that only then would the appointment of reserve senators be considered.

Minority senators face escalating intimidation yet insist Senate quorum remains despite suspension calls

Moreover, she warned of lasting damage if appointments go forward during this period. Any official confirmed by accused senators may later face legal challenges. That, she said, would throw the entire system into disarray.

“These appointments could be reversed,” she explained. “It would be chaos for the courts and administrative agencies.”

Lt. Cmdr. Wuttipong also warned that public trust is rapidly eroding. People view the Senate as compromised. Many believe that decisions are being driven by hidden agendas. For this reason, he called on the Constitutional Court to act swiftly.

He concluded by saying that this is not just a political issue—it is a national one. Without timely judicial intervention, Thailand’s democratic framework could suffer irreversible harm. The minority senators say they will not back down. They will continue pushing for transparency and justice, regardless of threats or political pressure.

Finally, they are calling on Senate President Mongkol Surasajja to treat their petition with impartiality and urgency. They argue that all senators, regardless of faction, must be subject to the same legal and ethical standards. Only then, they say, can public confidence in the Senate and Thailand’s independent institutions begin to recover.

