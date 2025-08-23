Plucky Thai woman outwits Chinese kidnapper and Pattaya vile invaders in attack targeting her boyfriend

Plucky Thai woman outwits two Chinese kidnappers in South Pattaya villa, escapes tied up and barefoot, sparks violent police chase, while authorities hunt the armed suspects believed to be targeting her boyfriend over some kind of past dispute.

A brave Thai woman outsmarted two Chinese kidnappers in the early hours of Friday after they broke into her Pattaya villa, tied her up and locked her in a bedroom. Alone and terrified, she freed herself, escaped barefoot into the night and raised the alarm. Police say the men appeared to be waiting for her boyfriend and suspect the attack is linked to past dealings. Pattaya Police are certain this was no random crime.

Thai police have launched a high-priority manhunt for two Chinese nationals who attempted to kidnap a Thai woman. The crime occurred inside a rented pool villa in South Pattaya in the early hours of August 22. Authorities say the suspects tied up the woman, threatened her at gunpoint and waited for her husband. However, she escaped before the plan could be carried out. The men then rammed a police motorcycle and fled the scene.

The terrifying incident unfolded around 3 a.m. in the Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chonburi province. Police were alerted by a neighbour who had been approached by the victim moments after her escape.

According to Police Colonel Anek Srathongyoo, superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, the two suspects entered the two-story pool villa with a firearm. They restrained the woman’s hands with cable ties and locked her in a bedroom. She was alone at the time.

Victim escapes villa after being tied up and seeks help from neighbour to alert Pattaya police, who moved fast

While confined, the victim said the suspects told her not to be afraid. They insisted no one would be harmed once her husband returned. This suggested to police that the crime may have been personal or premeditated — not random.

Nevertheless, the woman did not wait to find out. In a moment of desperation, she freed herself from the plastic ties. Then, in a panic, she fled barefoot into the night. She ran to a nearby house and banged on the door, pleading for help. The startled neighbour let her in and quickly contacted the police.

When officers arrived minutes later, they found the woman visibly shaken but safe. She described her attackers as two Chinese men. One wore a baseball cap, the other a face mask. The men had arrived in a white Toyota sedan with no visible license plate.

Suspects ram police motorcycle and resident’s car while fleeing villa in high-speed chase after police swooped

Meanwhile, the suspects spotted the approaching officers. Without hesitation, they jumped into their vehicle and attempted to drive out of the gated residential area. A police motorcycle was positioned at the villa entrance to block their escape.

However, the suspects showed no sign of slowing down. They rammed the motorcycle, damaging it and throwing the officer off balance. Fortunately, the officer suffered only minor injuries. They then struck a parked resident’s car and continued fleeing.

Police gave chase immediately. Officers radioed for backup and set up checkpoints throughout the area. The suspects led police on a dangerous, high-speed pursuit through Chonburi province. The chase lasted more than 20 kilometres.

During the pursuit, the suspects used backroads and narrow lanes. As a result, police believe the men were familiar with the local geography. Ultimately, they escaped via Huay Yai Road. Officers lost sight of the car and were unable to reestablish visual contact.

Police struggle to locate fugitives despite roadblocks, drones and CCTV tracking across a wide area

Despite deploying multiple patrol units, drones and roadblocks, the fugitives disappeared. Their vehicle has not been located as of Saturday morning. Police are now relying on CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts to track their movements.

According to the neighbour who helped the woman, she was in extreme distress. “She said two Chinese men tied her hands and planned to hold her for ransom,” the neighbour recalled. “She kept asking if her husband was safe.”

Police have since taken both the Thai woman and her Chinese husband in for questioning. Investigators are trying to determine the motive. However, Col. Anek said their stories contain contradictions. Some of their statements were confusing and inconsistent.

Because of this, police are considering several theories. One possibility is a financial dispute. Another involves business-related conflict. A third scenario suggests the suspects may have been hired for an abduction. Still, theft has not been ruled out.

Investigation focuses on husband and statements as police explore possible debt-related motive behind attack

During her interview, the woman told police that the suspects did not demand money from her directly. Instead, they kept referring to her husband and said, “Everything will be over when he gets home.” That statement has raised suspicions of a targeted attack, possibly linked to personal or financial issues.

Col. Anek stated, “This does not appear to be a random robbery. The suspects made it clear they were waiting for her husband.”

He added that investigators are now examining CCTV from nearby villas, shops and intersections. They hope to map out the suspects’ route before and after the crime. Forensic teams are also collecting prints and DNA samples from the villa.

Meanwhile, the white Toyota sedan remains missing. Investigators believe it may have been ditched or repainted. Police are asking the public to report any sightings of a vehicle matching the description.

Police track suspects and request public help while white Toyota sedan remains missing despite dragnet

Officers are also working with immigration authorities to trace the identities of the suspects. Border checkpoints have been alerted. At this point, officials have not confirmed whether the men have left the country.

Pattaya City Police Station has increased security patrols around the area where the kidnapping occurred. Investigators warn that the suspects are likely armed and dangerous. They urge the public not to approach them if spotted.

“We are treating this as a very serious crime,” Col. Anek said. “These individuals threatened a woman with a gun, tied her up and fled violently. They pose a danger to the public.”

The woman is now under protection at a safe location. She is cooperating with investigators and receiving psychological support. Her husband remains under investigation but has not been charged.

Authorities have promised to release more information as the case develops. In the meantime, residents are urged to remain alert and report suspicious activity.

This case has rattled the normally quiet community and raised concerns about foreign-linked crime operations in Pattaya. The search for the two Chinese men continues.

