Kanchanaburi police arrest 41 year old man on Friday who fatally stabbed his mother in the back 19 times

A 41-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother 19 times in their Kanchanaburi home, shocking the local community, before being arrested trying to pawn fake gold. Police are now investigating his mental health and possible motives for the brutal attack.

A 62-year-old mother and respected community member was brutally murdered on Thursday by her own 41-year-old son. Mr. Sarawut allegedly stabbed her at least 19 times in their home in rural Kanchanaburi, leaving her body battered across her back and torso. The family lived in a quiet village in Sri Sawat District, but the attack shattered that peace. Following his arrest on Friday, Sarawut told police he acted out of anger after being repeatedly scolded by his mother. Police are now examining his mental health, given the extreme violence of the crime. The shocking act has left local people reeling, struggling to grasp how a family home became the scene of such unnatural brutality.

A 41-year-old man allegedly stabbed his mother 19 times, killing her in her home in Kanchanaburi Province. Police arrested him after he attempted to pawn fake gold at a local shop. Investigators say the attack may have been triggered by anger over being scolded, although his exact motive remains unclear.

The incident occurred late on Thursday, September 18, in Nong Ped Subdistrict, Sri Sawat District. Police Lieutenant Colonel Niphon Khem-ek, Deputy Inspector (Investigation) at Sri Sawat Police Station, received a report of a stabbing at a house located on a hill at the village’s end. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 62-year-old woman identified as Ms. Karaket, lying face down in a pool of blood.

Woman stabbed 19 times in Kanchanaburi with son suspected as attacker in domestic violence case

A sharp knife, approximately 20 centimetres long, was lodged in her back. Forensic examination revealed she had been stabbed 19 times across her torso and back. Police removed the knife and preserved it as key evidence. They transported her body to Tha Kradan Hospital for a detailed autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.

Authorities identified the suspect as Mr. Sarawut, Ms. Karaket’s 41-year-old son, who reportedly suffers from mental illness. After the attack, he fled the scene in a car but later transferred to a public bus. According to the victim’s other son, Mr. Noppadol, his mother usually lived with him in Tha Kradan Subdistrict. Every day, she delivered food to Sarawut at the house where the incident occurred. However, she did not return home by evening.

At 6:00 p.m., Mr. Noppadol and his wife decided to search for her. Upon arriving, they discovered her lifeless body and immediately called the police.

Officers launched an overnight search for the suspect, following multiple tips and leads. Later, on the morning of September 19, police received a report from a gold shop in Lat Ya Subdistrict.

Pawn shop alert helps officers track suspect who killed mother in Kanchanaburi and tried to pawn fake gold

The shop owner said someone had attempted to pawn gold, which later proved to be fake. Police reviewed CCTV footage and identified a man resembling the suspect. Consequently, officers suspected he might be moving between markets in Kanchanaburi Municipality, so they divided forces to track him efficiently.

At around 10:30 a.m., investigators spotted a suspicious man walking near the Kanchanaburi Meteorological Station. After confirming his identity, they arrested him without incident. He was immediately taken to the Kanchanaburi Provincial Police Investigation Division for questioning. Officers noted that he displayed symptoms consistent with mental illness.

Initially, Sarawut denied stabbing his mother. However, after a friendly and patient conversation with the police, he confessed to the murder. He admitted showering and changing clothes after the attack before taking a bus to Lat Ya Subdistrict. From there, he travelled to Nong Prue District, claiming he was visiting an acquaintance.

Later, he attempted to pawn gold at a market in Lat Ya, only to have it discovered as fake. He then travelled by bus to a market in Kanchanaburi Municipality, where police finally apprehended him. Authorities continue to investigate whether other factors, including his psychiatric condition, contributed to the crime.

Son admits attacking mother out of anger, but authorities continue to probe psychiatric triggers

Sarawut told police he acted out of anger after being scolded by his mother. Nevertheless, officers remain sceptical and will conduct further questioning to uncover the true motive. They emphasised the violent nature of the act and the need to understand any psychiatric triggers.

Neighbours described the victim as kind and devoted. “She always helped everyone in the community,” one neighbour said. “It is shocking that something so violent could happen here.” Residents said the family was well-known and respected locally. The incident has left the village in shock and grief.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby streets and markets. They are also interviewing family members to establish a complete timeline of Sarawut’s movements. Mental health professionals are consulting with police to evaluate the suspect’s condition. Senior police confirmed that he will face formal charges once investigations conclude.

Meanwhile, Ms. Karaket’s body remains at Tha Kradan Hospital as a detailed autopsy proceeds. Police continue to urge anyone with further information about the suspect or the incident to come forward. The case has raised public concern over family violence and mental health awareness.

Officials emphasise monitoring psychiatric patients to prevent violent incidents like Kanchanaburi stabbing

Officials noted that psychiatric patients require careful monitoring to prevent similar incidents. Police also warned that family members should report signs of violent behaviour immediately. Community members have expressed sorrow over the loss of a mother and grandmother in such a brutal attack.

The Sri Sawat Police Station confirmed the suspect will remain in custody while investigators complete forensic and psychological evaluations. Officers are determined to fully understand what led to the attack. They also hope the investigation will inform future measures to prevent similar tragedies in western Kanchanaburi Province.

This case demonstrates the growing problem in Thailand with mental health issues, in particular, over the country’s twin crises with drugs and a lack of financial liquidity. Family homes are becoming battlegrounds, with mentally unstable and desperate people having access to weapons.

Police remain committed to justice in this heartbreaking case. Meanwhile, the local community awaits further updates, with tension running high over a matricide which contradicts everything traditional Thai society stands for.

Further reading:

Police close in on Chinese murder suspect thinking he may be a serial killer linked to an earlier horror case

Police reject organ harvesting rumours linked to a horrific murder on Friday night by a Chinese tourist

Chinese suspected monster arrested before boarding flight after hideous early morning murder in Pattaya

Gay man hideously murdered and tortured in Pattaya. Naked body discovered by his friends on Wednesday

Death sentences for the gruesome Pattaya murder of German property mogul Mr Ralter Mack in July 2023

Germans linked with Ralter Mack murder behind bars in Pattaya with strong evidence in the case

Grim end for German property mogul in Pattaya, body cut up and sealed in a freezer by his callous killers

German property broker and partner quizzed as they impound black SUV in the Ralter Mach case

Police have identified two young women who may have parked the car of missing German in Pattaya

Police launch a full probe into the death of Finnish national near Pattaya with his throat cut in bed

UK man’s killer behind bars after shooting him off his motorbike on Thursday at point-blank range