Redshirts hold a large vigil outside Khlong Prem Prison as former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra prepares to see a specialist on Monday for a degenerative neck condition, highlighting his lasting influence and strong moral support from loyal followers.

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is set to return to the Corrections Department Hospital outside Khlong Prem Prison on Monday. He was first taken on Friday but not admitted, as no specialist was available. Now, he will see a doctor as scheduled. Outside the notorious prison, a growing Redshirt vigil sends a sharp message: Thaksin’s influence and legacy in Thailand are still strong. On Sunday, the Redshirts made clear their presence was not a protest, but a show of moral support.

Concerns are rising over the health of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is currently detained at Khlong Prem Central Prison. At 76 years old, Thaksin is serving a one-year sentence imposed by the Supreme Court following convictions in three separate cases.

Although previously allowed to remain hospitalised since his return to Thailand in August 2023, he was ordered to begin serving his sentence again on September 9, 2025. Consequently, he was first admitted to Bangkok Remand Prison and later, transferred the same day to Khlong Prem Central Prison.

On Thursday, Thaksin received a visit from his two daughters, his second. He met former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and his eldest daughter, Pintongta Shinawatra Kunakornwong and their husbands. However, the visit had to be cut short because of his visible fatigue.

Thaksin shows visible fatigue as his daughters visit, highlighting the difficulties of elderly inmates

Observers reported that he appeared exhausted, experiencing both body aches and general tiredness. The visit illustrated the challenges of caring for elderly inmates with chronic conditions, especially in a tough high-security prison such as Khlong Prem.

Afterwards, on Friday night, Thaksin was transferred to the nearby Corrections Department Hospital for a medical examination. Doctors confirmed he is suffering from cervical spondylosis, a degenerative condition affecting the neck. However, he was not admitted to the hospital.

Instead, he was returned to Khlong Prem Prison because no specialist was available at the hospital that evening. Consequently, a follow-up appointment for Monday was scheduled to allow him to consult with a relevant specialist.

Pol. Lt. Col. Chan Kanchanapat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Corrections, clarified that Thaksin reported cervical spondylosis symptoms beginning on Friday, September 19, 2025. He further stated that, despite some concerns, Thaksin’s general health remains stable.

Moreover, authorities emphasised that he continues to eat meals provided in the prison, and inmates are allowed to spend up to ฿500 daily on supplemental food through the prison welfare shop.

Department of Corrections confirms Thaksin maintains stable health and continues to eat properly

The Department of Corrections also assured the public that Thaksin is not requesting special treatment. His lawyers confirmed that he has not filed any applications for early release or parole.

Nevertheless, media reports and public interest continue to grow, fueled in part by his supporters outside the prison. Redshirt activists have organised ongoing rallies at Khlong Prem Prison to demonstrate their moral support for the former prime minister.

On Sunday, supporters led by Dr. Cherdchai Tantisirin, a Pheu Thai Party MP, and Mrs. Panwadi Tantisirin, advisor to the Women’s Network of 20 Northeastern Provinces, held a gathering outside the prison.

They offered encouragement and emphasised women’s historical role in political movements. Dr. Cherdchai highlighted the Shinawatra family’s contributions, noting that two female prime ministers, including members of the family, had achieved remarkable national results. He argued that women activists are currently more capable of organising effective support than men, especially in political advocacy for Thaksin.

Redshirt supporters and women activists underline Shinawatra family’s contributions and moral support

Mrs. Panwadi reinforced these points by recalling her work from 2009 to 2011 on women’s development initiatives during the Yingluck Shinawatra administration. She noted that women in the network had prepared garlands and symbolic tokens to support Thaksin and his family.

She emphasised that women would continue to provide encouragement and remain politically active despite the legal and social challenges faced by the former prime minister.

Security measures were in place during these gatherings. Officers from the Prachachuen Metropolitan Police Station and Metropolitan Police Division 2, both uniformed and plainclothes, maintained order along Ngam Wong Wan Road.

Inside the prison, Department of Corrections officers monitored the perimeter to ensure the safety of both inmates and visitors. Officials involved confirmed that all activities were peaceful and focused solely on moral support.

Security and correctional officers maintain order as women activists peacefully demonstrate moral support

Thaksin’s current detention follows a Supreme Court ruling on September 9, which rejected previous illness claims that had earlier allowed him to remain hospitalised. He had previously been under medical supervision at Police General Hospital since returning to Thailand in August 2023.

This marked a significant shift, as the court demanded he begin serving his sentence immediately. Therefore, he is now an inmate at Khlong Prem Central Prison, where he shares a cell with other elderly inmates.

Medical authorities have stated that, although Thaksin exhibits signs of cervical deterioration, his overall health is stable. Deputy Department spokeswoman Kanokwan Jiewchueaphan reported that his fatigue and body aches are consistent with age-related conditions.

Thaksin is able to eat meals in prison and participate in routine activities. However, authorities continue to monitor him closely to prevent further health deterioration.

Thaksin serves prison sentence with ongoing monitoring as medical officials confirm his health as good

Prison authorities emphasise that Thaksin’s detention follows standard protocols for elderly inmates. He remains in a secure cell and receives routine medical oversight.

He is permitted to order supplemental meals, which ensures he maintains proper nutrition despite the restrictions of incarceration. Officials stress that these measures balance security requirements with appropriate medical care.

The ongoing public and political interest in Thaksin’s health reflects his enduring influence in Thailand. Analysts note that both domestic and international media continue to follow his case closely.

Redshirt supporters and political allies argue that Thaksin made significant contributions to economic growth, social policy, and healthcare, including the ฿30 universal healthcare scheme. They contend he has been treated unfairly despite prior pardons reducing his sentence from eight years to one year.

Supporters emphasise that their activities outside the prison are not protests but demonstrations of moral support. Dr. Cherdchai and Mrs. Panwadi repeatedly clarified that these events are organised to maintain morale among Thaksin and his family.

They also reinforce broader efforts to encourage political engagement, particularly among women activists in the northeastern provinces.

Supporters and political allies emphasise moral support and an ongoing show of solidarity with Thaksin

Thaksin’s appointment with a specialist on Monday will allow doctors to assess his cervical condition more closely. The prison has confirmed that routine health checks will continue to monitor his overall well-being.

Despite his fatigue and body aches, he is expected to cooperate fully with prison medical staff. The Department of Corrections has pledged to provide any necessary medical treatment to ensure his health does not deteriorate further.

The presence of Redshirt supporters outside Khlong Prem Central Prison remains significant. They cite Thaksin’s historical achievements and his leadership of the Pheu Thai Party as reasons for continued public support.

The Women’s Network of 20 Northeastern Provinces has coordinated symbolic support, including garlands and banners, to demonstrate solidarity. Organisers emphasised that these efforts are strictly peaceful and respectful of prison regulations.

Thaksin’s specialist appointment will assess his condition while supporters maintain symbolic peaceful presence

Thaksin’s legal and medical situation highlights a curious mix of politics, public interest and Thailand’s notorious correctional system. Analysts note that the combination of public support, ongoing medical oversight and high-profile legal scrutiny makes his detention unique.

Top officials continue to stress that he remains under standard prison protocols, and his specialist consultation is part of routine medical care.

Despite ongoing fatigue and body aches, Thaksin has not, at this time, requested special treatment or parole. His legal team has reiterated that he intends to follow prison procedures and participate in scheduled medical evaluations.

