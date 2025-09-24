German company director faces police investigation after Burmese staff arrested on Koh Phangan for running an illegal tourist service, ignoring branch license requirements and violating Thai labour laws. Police warn of stricter enforcement against foreigners acting as tourist guides and stealing income from Thais.

A German businessman faces serious trouble for running an illegal tourist operation on Koh Phangan. Thirty-three-year-old Mr. Roman, director of a Thai company registered on Koh Samui, is under investigation after police arrested his associate, 31-year-old Myanmar national Mr. Pyae, for providing unauthorised tour services. Authorities said both Roman and his company operated without the required branch license, warning that foreigners breaking Thai labour and licensing laws will face tough consequences. Legal proceedings are expected.

Thai tourist police have arrested a German man and a Myanmar national for running an illegal tourism business. The arrests took place on September 22, 2025, following repeated complaints from local residents and tourists. Authorities say the case highlights growing problems with foreigners working unlawfully in Thailand’s tourism sector.

Officers from Koh Phangan tourist police, led by Pol. Lt. Col. Winit Boonchit, investigated reports of unlicensed guides operating electric motorcycles. Consequently, the tours created disturbances and posed serious road safety hazards. In addition, authorities said the operators disregarded multiple Thai labour and business regulations.

Police first arrested Mr. Pyae, a 31-year-old Myanmar national, while he was guiding two foreign tourists. He faced charges for working without a valid tour guide license and for lacking a proper work permit. Under Thai law, tour guiding is strictly reserved for Thai nationals, and violations are considered severe.

German employer admits hiring a guide and operating his Dirt E-Bike company illegally on Koh Phangan

During the arrest, Mr. Roman, a 33-year-old German, appeared at the scene. He immediately identified himself as Pyae’s employer and admitted responsibility. Roman confessed he had hired the Myanmar man as a guide, paying daily wages plus tips. Furthermore, he revealed he had been operating a company called “Dirt E-Bike Co., Ltd.” on Koh Phangan for six months.

The company advertised online and charged ฿2,000 per person per hour. However, inspections showed the company’s headquarters were legally registered only on Koh Samui. Moreover, no branch license had been obtained for operations on Koh Phangan. Therefore, Roman now faces additional charges for working beyond his permitted scope and for employing a foreign national illegally.

Police also filed complaints against the directors of Dirt E-Bike Co., Ltd. for “operating a tourism business without a branch license.” Both suspects were transferred to Koh Phangan Police Station for prosecution. Authorities additionally seized electric motorcycles and related equipment valued in the millions of baht.

Pol. Lt. Col. Winit stressed that the tour guide profession is exclusively for Thai nationals. He urged all tourism operators, both local and foreign, to strictly comply with legal requirements. Furthermore, he warned that authorities would take decisive action against any future violators.

Petition to Prime Minister Anutin raises concerns over foreign workers taking Thai jobs in Koh Phangan

This crackdown follows a petition submitted on September 10 to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. The Professional Tour Guide Association of Thailand highlighted four urgent issues, including foreigners encroaching on Thai jobs and expanding into comprehensive tourism operations. They warned that these practices damage local enterprises and reduce employment opportunities for Thai nationals.

Authorities said the case illustrates ongoing challenges in regulating tourism on Koh Phangan. In particular, unlicensed guides using electric motorcycles create serious safety risks. Moreover, online advertising of such services allows foreign operators to bypass Thai labour laws easily.

Tourist police emphasised that foreigners must secure proper work permits and licenses before conducting guided tours. Operators violating these rules risk prosecution, confiscation of equipment, and heavy fines. Furthermore, police said they would monitor both online and on-site activities closely to prevent similar violations.

Communities and professional groups support arrests and demand strict compliance with licensing rules

Local communities and professional associations have expressed strong support for the arrests. They argue that illegal operations create unfair competition, endanger tourists, and undermine legitimate Thai businesses. Consequently, authorities said this case serves as a warning to other companies attempting to bypass licensing requirements.

Police also noted that the Myanmar guide and other unlicensed operators frequently used electric motorcycles. These vehicles pose hazards to both drivers and tourists, particularly on crowded or narrow roads. Therefore, enforcement of licensing and safety rules remains a priority.

The Professional Tour Guide Association called for stronger cooperation between authorities and tourism operators. They argued that consistent monitoring protects Thai jobs and ensures high safety standards. Authorities pledged to continue inspections and crack down on unauthorised operations island-wide.

Authorities enforce labour and licensing laws while Dirt E-Bike investigation continues on Koh Phangan

This case represents a rare but important enforcement action against foreigners working illegally in Thailand’s tourism sector. Authorities stressed that the measures align with national labour laws and aim to protect Thai workers’ rights. In addition, the seizure of equipment and legal action signal the government’s zero-tolerance policy for violations.

Investigations into Dirt E-Bike Co., Ltd.’s Koh Phangan operations are ongoing. Police plan further inspections of other tourism businesses to prevent similar illegal activity. Consequently, operators are being warned to secure proper licensing before conducting any tours.

Tourist police reaffirmed their commitment to protecting both tourists and Thai employees. They stressed that any breach of work permits, licensing rules, or safety regulations will be prosecuted vigorously. Moreover, authorities emphasised that foreigners cannot circumvent Thai labour and business laws without facing serious consequences.

Arrests spark public debate over foreign labour and strict enforcement by police across Koh Phangan

The arrests have sparked public attention and debates over foreign labour in Thailand’s tourism sector. Nevertheless, authorities insist that strict enforcement is essential to safeguard jobs, safety, and fairness. As a result, Koh Phangan will likely see more active monitoring in the coming months, particularly for foreign-operated tourism services.

In turn, this crackdown highlights the importance of lawful operations within Thailand’s struggling tourism industry. Senior police officers insist that compliance with licensing and labour laws ensures safety, protects Thai workers, and helps maintain the country’s reputation as a safe destination for international visitors.

Further reading:

Another rich lowlife in Thailand bites the dust as combined police task force descends on Koh Phangan

Another rich lowlife in Thailand bites the dust as combined police task force descends on Koh Phangan

On the run UK fraudster on Ko Samui who ran a hotel and six restaurants under a fake alias is arrested

Drug taking hotelier, a Frenchman, arrested by police on Koh Phangan following major local police operation

33-year-old Israeli entrepreneur arrested on Koh Phangan for running illegal motorbike rental service

Israeli in Phuket nabbed by police for motorbike theft at his hotel in Thalang. Faces up to 3 years in prison

German assaults Thai man, steals his motorbike. Then drives to a shop and steals a high end smartphone

Crazed foreigner terrifies locals. Scottish man attacks shop owner, his wife and children in Phuket village