Lost phone unexpectedly leads to a grisly and shocking discovery when a homeless man finds a human skeleton in an abandoned building in Nonthaburi, leaving the smartphone owner and authorities completely stunned and horrified by the haunting scene.

A lost phone and a small change in routine by a homeless man on Tuesday uncovered a shocking discovery: the remains of a Lampang man missing for over a year in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi. Thirty-year-old Sarayut Wongcharoen lost his phone that day and later called it, reaching the man who had found it. After they met at a nearby 7-Eleven, Sarayut was later stunned to see a photo on his screen: a human skeleton. The homeless man had wandered into a derelict building during daylight—a rare move—and climbed to the third floor to take a selfie. Instead, he stumbled upon something horrifying. The remains of a 55-year-old man, reduced to skin and bones.

A human skeleton was discovered in an abandoned building in Chaeng Watthana, Nonthaburi Province, shocking authorities and residents alike. The remains have been identified as a 55-year-old man from Lampang Province. Relatives confirmed that the deceased had left Chiang Mai years ago, claiming he was coming to work in Bangkok, but lost contact with his family for over a year.

The discovery happened unexpectedly. A young man had lost his mobile phone earlier that day. He later retrieved it and found a photograph on the device that immediately alarmed him.

The image showed a human skeleton inside an abandoned building on Soi Chaeng Watthana-Pak Kret. Consequently, authorities were contacted, and an investigation began.

Lost phone leads to discovery of human skeleton in abandoned building shocking police and locals

At 7:30 PM on Tuesday, September 30, 2015, officers from Pak Kret Police Station followed up. Police Lieutenant Colonel Karun Limpirojanarit, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Dilok Ladsila, Superintendent of Investigation, personally attended. They also brought investigative officers to question Sarayut Wongcharoen, 30, or “Bas,” about the incident. This was the man who found the smartphone.

Sarayut explained that he had gone for a walk near a local mall when he found a mobile phone on the ground. The phone was locked, so he could not call anyone. However, he could use the camera to take pictures. As he explored the area, he arrived at an abandoned building he had entered before.

He said, “I had been staying here before my arrest for theft. I often collected old items and cleaned up trash. I never saw anyone else here.” Usually, he only stayed on the ground floor and avoided the upper floors.

Police question man who found phone about previous visits and exploration of abandoned building

On that day, while waiting for the phone’s owner to call, he climbed to the third floor. He intended to take a selfie and explore with the phone camera. Instead, he found a corpse. “I was shocked,” he said. “I had never seen a body before. It made me lose my appetite, and the image stayed in my mind.”

Later, the phone’s owner contacted him at around noon to retrieve the device. Sarayut met the owner near a 7-Eleven in front of the abandoned building. After returning the phone, he went home to his grandparents. The police later arrived at his house, prompting him to give a statement at Pak Kret Police Station.

Police officers, accompanied by doctors from the Institute of Forensic Medicine and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, conducted a detailed examination of the remains. The skeleton was on the third floor, partially clothed, though the clothing had decomposed. Experts estimated the body had been there at least three to four months.

Under a mattress, they found a black shoulder bag and a red wallet. Inside, investigators discovered an ID card identifying the deceased as Mr. La Kham-inbut, 55, from Chomphu Subdistrict, Mueang Lampang District. Authorities collected all evidence and transported the body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a full autopsy.

Forensic team probe skeleton and personal belongings, confirming the identity of missing Lampang man

Police contacted the deceased’s brother, who confirmed that Mr. La Kham-inbut had left Chiang Mai years prior. He reportedly intended to work in Bangkok, but contact ended approximately a year later. The brother stated that he had changed his phone number, complicating communication. Authorities said the family would cooperate with the investigation.

The discovery initially gained public attention through social media. On September 30, 2025, a Facebook user, “Kung Nattapon Kff,” posted a photo of the skeleton. He explained that he had lost his phone near the entrance to Soi Chaeng Watthana 14 and later retrieved it. Upon examining the device, he noticed the shocking image. The user called for authorities and rescue teams to investigate.

Later the same day, Pak Kret Police Station received an official report of skeletal remains on the third floor of the abandoned building on Chaeng Watthana Road. Police, assisted by Ruamkatanyu volunteers, rushed to the scene and secured it immediately.

Authorities and volunteers secure building and begin investigation of the skeleton found on the third floor

The building is difficult to access, requiring a climb to reach certain floors. Police reported no evidence of anyone currently living in the structure. Forensic experts confirmed that only skeletal remains with minimal skin remained, and decomposition had progressed due to environmental exposure.

The cause of death remains unknown. Doctors from the Institute of Forensic Medicine are conducting an autopsy to determine whether death resulted from natural causes, exposure, or foul play. Meanwhile, police collected witness statements and evidence from the scene.

Sarayut explained that he usually visited the building at night. “I never saw anything like this during the day,” he said. “Finding the skeleton shocked me completely.” He admitted that he initially did not report the discovery because he lacked a phone and needed time to process the scene.

Forensic investigators documented the remains meticulously. The skeletal structure suggested natural decomposition accelerated by the environment, but further examination is required to confirm the timeline. Volunteers helped preserve evidence and secure the scene according to forensic standards.

Forensic experts and volunteers document skeleton and gather evidence while determining the cause of death

Police investigators emphasised the role of technology in solving this unusual case. Sarayut’s retrieval of the lost mobile phone directly led to the discovery and identification of the skeleton. Officials described it as a rare instance where social media and mobile devices aided law enforcement.

Local residents expressed concern about safety in abandoned buildings. Authorities warned that such structures pose dangers, including structural instability and hidden hazards. This incident highlights the importance of community vigilance.

Investigators also noted that the building had been abandoned for several years. Its third and fourth floors were inaccessible, which likely delayed the discovery of the remains. Police stressed that unmonitored urban spaces could conceal serious hazards, including prolonged unattended deaths.

Local officials warn of dangers in abandoned buildings after a human skeleton discovered months after death

Authorities preserved the black shoulder bag and red wallet as evidence. Investigators confirmed the identification card matched family records. Police are tracing the deceased’s activities in Bangkok before his death to establish a timeline.

The timeline began when the owner of the phone lost it in the morning and retrieved it later. The man who subsequently found and picked up the phone took a photograph of the skeleton while exploring the abandoned building. Later, the owner collected the phone, and the police were contacted to investigate the scene. The body was eventually identified as Mr. La Kham-inbut from Lampang Province.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of Mr. La Kham-inbut’s death. Although decomposition suggests he had been dead for months, the exact cause remains unclear. Authorities are working to provide answers to the family and ensure public safety.

Sarayut’s role has been thoroughly documented. Officials noted he acted responsibly by returning the phone and reporting the incident. His experience shows how ordinary citizens can assist in uncovering serious situations.

Police continue investigation while emphasising citizen cooperation in uncovering the skeleton and evidence

The abandoned building remains secured. Forensic teams are conducting full examinations to clarify the cause of death. Investigators are reviewing mobile phone photographs and other evidence to ensure a thorough investigation.

Officials highlighted the risks posed by neglected urban properties. Abandoned buildings can remain unnoticed for years and become hazards to public safety. The incident demonstrates the unpredictable nature of urban exploration.

Volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation assisted with recovering the skeleton. Their help ensured proper evidence collection and adherence to forensic standards. Authorities plan to review security measures for abandoned buildings in the district.

The discovery also highlights the importance of timely reporting of lost or found items. A single mobile phone led to the uncovering of a prolonged unattended death. Officials emphasised how civilian actions can sometimes lead to critical discoveries.

Abandoned building investigation highlights safety risks and importance of timely reporting lost or found items

The Pak Kret Police Station pledged ongoing updates to the public and family members. Investigators are actively reviewing all evidence, including photographs, belongings, and witness statements. Police are requesting anyone with knowledge of the deceased’s movements in Bangkok to provide information.

This incident serves as a reminder of urban risks and community responsibility. Authorities advised the public not to enter abandoned structures without safety precautions. They emphasised that unexpected hazards, including structural dangers or hidden remains, may exist.

Investigators are continuing the work, and forensic analysis is expected to provide further clarity. The multidisciplinary approach, including police, volunteers, and forensic experts, demonstrates the complexity of such cases.

National attention focuses on investigation of the skeleton discovered and the risks of urban exploration

The case has gained nationwide attention in Thailand. Indeed, it is national news. Certainly, it highlighting the unusual new world of technology, civilian interaction and law enforcement.

Police later confirmed that no immediate threat remains in the area. Their focus is now entirely on uncovering the events that led to Mr. La Kham-inbut’s death.

Investigators are expected to release further updates as the autopsy proceeds. Meanwhile, the family has been informed and continues to cooperate fully with officers in Nonthaburi. Police are committed to providing closure for them and helping to maintain public safety and confidence in the Pakkred area.

